New Lexus LFA Sports Car

Born from the strong conviction of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, that certain car-making techniques and skills must be preserved and passed on to the next generation, the Lexus LFA Concept is a BEV sports car concept model being developed alongside TOYOTA Gazoo Racing’s GR GT and GR GT3.

In the footsteps of the Toyota 2000GT and Lexus LFA, the Lexus LFA Concept embodies “Toyota’s Shikinen Sengu*” for preserving and passing down techniques and skills from car-making veterans and, based on the aspirations of those veterans, not only passes on such techniques and skills to the younger generation but also evolves them. While pursuing both driving performance and styling excellence, Lexus is striving in a one-team effort to create a BEV sports car with the goal to exceed its customers’ expectations.

LFA Shares Aspirations Behind GR GT and GR GT3

The Lexus LFA Concept is a next-generation sports car concept model that embodies, along with the GR GT and GR GT3, “Toyota’s Shikinen Sengu”. Centered on the three key elements of a low center of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance, it shares the techniques and skills used in developing the GR GT and GR GT3 while exploring the potential that is unique to BEVs.

Starting with elements such as a light, high-rigidity all-aluminum body frame and an ideal driving position that enhances a sense of car-driver unity and vehicle handling, Lexus, as an electrification leader, has given form to a sports car fit for the electrification era, with a desire to deliver driving pleasure and demonstrate the potential of BEV sports cars. Its pursuit of optimal BEV packaging has resulted in a fusion of high-level driving performance, which stems from the GR GT and GR GT3, and styling of timeless value that should prevail well into the next generation.

Not bound to vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, “LFA” is a model name that symbolizes a vehicle model that embodies the technologies that engineers of its time should preserve and pass on to the next generation. From the past to the future, the Lexus LFA Concept is a testament to Lexus’ taking on the challenge of continuing to preserve and pass on to the next generation the value of sports cars and car-making knowledge that must be retained while striving to evolve such know-how.

Discover Immersion—A New Experience for Being Immersed in Driving

The thrill of driving is an unwavering value that continues to support the appeal of sports cars, even as times change. The Lexus LFA Concept, as an entity that enables more deeply and purely enjoying that thrill, draws the driver into the world of driving and creates an immersive experience like no other before it. This is the essence of Discover Immersion.

The sense of immersion provided was born from the pursuit of achieving a high level of fusion between aerodynamic performance and sculptural beauty. Centered around the ideal driving position, the cockpit has been refined down to the minutest of details. The overall design—in which harmonized function and beauty transform operation into an extension of the driver’s consciousness—deeply immerses the driver in the driving experience.

Flexible Packaging, Beautifully Balanced Styling Made Possible by BEV Technology

The Lexus LFA Concept, while inheriting the sensual sculptural beauty of the Lexus LFA, pursues a refined styling balance of timeless value that will prevail well into the next generation. Basing it on the all-aluminum body frame of the GR GT has resulted in a form that maximizes sports car performance. Yet its low, flowing nose-to-rear silhouette inherits the Lexus LFA’s sculptural beauty while defining the proportions of a classic coupe. It presents a new ideal form of sports car of universal appeal that transcends boundaries of nations, cultures, and time to stir the hearts of those who behold it.

Immersive Cockpit With an Ideal Driving Position

Featuring the same ideal driving position as the GR GT and GR GT3, the ultimately immersive cockpit enhances the sense of car-driver unity to deliver unprecedented driving pleasure.

The entire interior has been crafted with simplicity, with refined functional components concentrated around the driver’s seat, awakening a sense of elation once inside. The steering wheel was discerningly and suitably designed for use in a sports car, while steering operation that eliminates the need for regripping with a different hand, together with a switch layout that makes blind touch operation possible, enables intuitive vehicle control. Overall, a minimalist worldview that weaves together the appeal of mechanical design and a simple interior space creates a uniquely immersive environment.

