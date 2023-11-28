Motorsport Classic Calendar 2024

All images courtesy of © McKlein Publishing

Now in its 24th year of publication, McKlein Publishing’s annual calendar Motorsport Classic 2024 brings you some of the most inspiring and evocative images from yesteryear. This is not just a wall calendar, but a centrepiece around which many evenings can be spent recalling the motor racing exploits of man and machine from the golden years of motorsport.

To be honest, you can never have too many photographs hanging on the walls of your office depicting historic motorsport scenes that were captured around the iconic race circuits of the world. Images that conjure up the racing atmosphere of those bygone classic races are just what you need to get lost in your memories of yesteryear. Call it what you like – inspiring, evocative, memories or otherwise, the atmospheric race action of yesteryear is like no other.

With images drawn from deep within the photo archive of McKlein Publishing, this large-format calendar is rich in imagery not seen as widely as with other archives. Names of events as varied as Monza and Monaco, Spa-Francorchamps and the Safari Rally and featuring drivers including John Surtees, Niki Lauda, Walter Röhrl, Bruce McLaren and Phil Hill evoke the great years of motor racing and rallying – this calendar will inspire.

With the McKlein Classic Calendar, every month you can furnish your wall with photographs from that golden era featuring scenes and portraits from the McKlein database. You can choose one of two photographs each month, or swap them during the month. You can see Hans-Joachim Stuck operating his ‘Formula One lawnmower’ at the Österreichring, or Shelby Cobras in Sicily, the rapid ‘Blue Wonder’ Mercedes car transporter, see the 1959 helmet fashion at the Avus GP in Berlin, or the legendary Austin Healey 3000 on the 1964 RAC Rally.

This superb calendar shows classic race car transporters, rallying, Formula One, World Sportscar Championships, Touring cars, hill climb cars, racing heroes – in short, practically the whole range of motorsport from the middle of the Twentieth Century. Each of the twenty-five photographs is suitably captioned, so there is something for everyone! This is just what you need to adorn the wall of your office, study or man-cave, and it will certainly be a conversation starter on those long evenings spent with like-minded friends.

Key Information / Where To Buy