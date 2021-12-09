MINI USA Helps Shelter Homes Get Their Fur-ever Homes

Wherever life may lead us, it is always better to have a best friend with you for the trip. And to help make this happen, MINI USA and Best Friends Animal Society have teamed up for the weekend. On December 10-12, 2021, you can now adopt your dream pet at Best Friends locations across the country at zero costs.

MINI USA Brand Communications Manager Rah Mahtani shared, “According to our MINI Rules of the Road, we believe in having a co-pilot who’s ready for adventure, whether human or furry. The MINI community is very pet-friendly, so we are proud to partner with Best Friends Animal Society, and we can’t think of a better way to help support animal welfare than by making it easier to adopt a pet in need just in time for the holidays.”

Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle stated, “Whatever life has in store, having a pet makes everything better. Pets provide constant companionship while drastically reducing stress, which many of us can really appreciate these days. The holidays are a great time to adopt and thanks to MINI, we hope to get a record number of dogs and cats into loving homes this season.”

According to Castle, MINI USA will be sponsoring all the adoption fees at Best Friends Animal Society locations for the weekend. They hope that it will help more people become new pet adopters.

“All pets from Best Friends are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, so it’s really fantastic to be able to save the adoption fee, as well, to put towards pet supplies for your new best friend,” Castle shared.

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of adoptions rose. Unfortunately, the last six months have been quite a challenge for animal shelters. Animal surrenders have been higher, manpower has decreased, and even adoptions have dropped. This resulted in overcrowded shelters and thousands of pets spending more time in the shelter, waiting for their forever homes. So for this holiday season, MINI USA has decided to sponsor adoption fees to help promote the joys and benefits of adopting your newest best friend.

Since 2014, MINI USA has been Best Friends Animal Society’s charity partner. MINI USA has helped and supported animal shelters and animal welfare organizations around the country to get shelter pets their forever homes. It is also nice to know that MINI owners are also animal lovers with more than 60% of MINI owners also having a pet as part of their family.

Best Friends Animal Society have locations in Houston, Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, Sale Lake City, Northwest Arkansas, Utah, and Kanab. They will be hosting both in-person and virtual events for the weekend, following appropriate local COVID-19 guidelines.

Polk County Animal Services (FL), Antietam Humane Society (Waynesboro, PA), and Catawba County Animal Services (NC) will also have a virtual adoption meet and greets with pets in foster homes.

To know the nearest location near you, just visit www.bestfriends.org/location.

Castle added, “Everyone at Best Friends is so grateful to MINI USA for helping us with our drive to adopt more dogs and cats into new homes. Their generous sponsorship will result in a lifetime of love for many people and pets.”