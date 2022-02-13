MINI Launches Three New Edition Models: Resolute, Untold, And Untamed

MINI recently announced three new special editions with exclusive design, equipment features, and distinct characteristics for each new model: Resolute, Untold, and Untamed.

The Resolute Edition is available on the MINI Convertible, MINI 5-Door Hatch, MINI Electric, and MINI 3-Door. For the MINI Clubman and MINI Countryman, they’re paired with the Untold Edition and the Untamed Edition respectively. All exclusive designs are now available.

Clients can now modify each new MINI edition to fit their requirements and needs matched with the available Comfort, Navigation equipment, and Driver Assistance packages. There are also individual options like the Steptronic sport transmission, Harman Kardon HiFi speaker system, adaptive chassis, or the panoramic glass roof which can also be added on the different models.

MINI Cooper S Convertible Resolute Edition

The MINI Resolute Edition

The design features of the Resolute Edition are carefully designed to give premium exterior and interior style. It works perfectly with the clean and purist MINI design language and showcases the characteristics of the small MINI models.

Traditional-style color scheme in Rebel Green can be seen on the exterior of the edition. Previously, this finish was available exclusively for the John Cooper Works models. It was then matched with a Pepper White roof finish and exterior mirror caps on the MINI 5-Door Hatch, MINI Electric, and MINI 3-Door Hatch. For the MINI Convertible Resolute Edition, the exterior mirror and soft top were finished in black. MINI removed all the chrome elements on the exterior, and future MINI models will also have the chrome elements removed as standard.

Classic MINI design features are given an exclusive Resolute Bronze finish. These features include the radiator grille, headlight surrounds, side scuttles, rear lights, tailgate, and door handles. They also used the Resolute Bronze finish on the fuel cap and the air intakes in the front apron.

Meanwhile, the MINI Cooper S used Piano Black on the inner frame of the radiator grille, horizontal radiator grille strut, and tailpipe trim. There is also a Black Waistline Finisher that runs along the lower edge of the windows of the MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI 5-Door Hatch, and MINI Electric.

The lettering “RESOLUTE” and a pattern of parallel lines with a gradient gold color can be seen on the bonnet stripes and door sill panels. The edition has a hint of a sporty appearance, and the look is completed by the 18-inch alloy wheels for the Pulse Spoke Black design. The MINI Electric is also equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels that has an Electric Collection Spoke design. Tentacle Spoke Black design can be seen on the 17-inch alloy wheels which is available on all models.

MINI Cooper S 5-door Resolute Edition

Resolute Edition models are given an exclusive interior matched with sports seats that are wrapped in Black Pearl / Light Checkered fabric or leatherette. These are matched with black armrests and knee rolls. The color scheme matches with the Rebel Green finish as well as the black and gold exterior design features.

There is also a MINI Yours Leather Lounge option designed in Carbon Black with beautiful stitching and piping, as well as a perforated Union Jack motif on the headrests, that is available on request. The steering wheel is wrapped in Nappa sports leather and designed with an edition emblem on the lower spoke, while the roofliner of the MINI 5-Door Hatch, MINI Electric, and MINI 3-Door Hatch is finished in anthracite.

Interior surfaces of the Resolute Edition highlight the premium style of the car. Reflecting the pattern of the bonnet stripes are light gold parallel and evenly curved lines that create a pinstripe pattern on the black surfaces. Interior LED lighting and Ambient Light package showcases these features. The lights have a laser-engraved ring around the central instrument, door entry, illuminated door handles, and light piping in the doors and cockpit area. The Resolute Edition equipment package also includes the MINI Driving Modes.

Interior colors and materials have this classic sporty design and it matched perfectly with the car’s advanced digital technology. The latest version of the MINI operating system enhanced the intuitive control of vehicle functions, communication, audio program, navigation, and the apps. Live widgets are used to activate menu items by simply swiping them on the 8-inch touch display on the central instrument.

MINI Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition

MINI Untold Edition

The MINI Clubman sets itself apart with its long roofline and split rear-doors. Its interior can seat five and also has a generous, variable storage volume which can be extended from 360 liters to 1,250 liters.

For the exterior, it is finished in metallic Sage Green which is the first time that it was made available for the MINI Clubman. It is complemented by the distinct front and rear aprons that took inspiration from the John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit. Instead of the usual black MINI surrounds on the lower body sections, it has been changed to the dark shade of green. Running across the bonnet and roof are five parallel sport stripes which are specific features of the Untold Edition. The side scuttles displays the logo on the wing mirrors and door sill trims; they also placed a striped graphic which was produced using a high-quality 3D printing process.

18-inch Untold Spoke alloy wheels were developed exclusively for the Untold edition vehicles. It has bicolor surfaces in Jet Black and Refined Brass with the latter also used on the grille surround and crossbar on the MINI Copper S Clubman, as well as the ‘Clubman’ lettering on the split doors at the rear on all variants. The Untold Edition also have Piano Black exterior equipment like the exhaust tailpipes, door handles, MINI logos, and model lettering. As an option, clients can opt to have a black paint finish for the roof and exterior mirror caps as well.

Bridging the exterior to the interior design are the sports seats wrapped in exclusive MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sage Green, enhanced by light-colored seams, piping, and textile inserts in the backrests. As an alternative, the seats can have the MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black.

The cockpit has illuminated accent strips also in Sage Green, with the interior surfaces exclusively designed with a combined subtle striped pattern with green color scheme. Highlighted in Refined Brass are the surrounds of the air vents, while the bottom spoke of the Nappa sports leather steering wheel and the floor mats bears the edition emblem.

The MINI Clubman Untold Edition gives high-quality equipment as well as exclusive design features. Above the standard equipment of the premium compact model. Additional features include the Adaptive LED Headlights, MINI Driving Modes, MINI Logo Projection, Interior Light Package, and the anthracite-colored roof lining. The Untold Edition is available in all engine variants of the Cooper and Cooper S.

MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition

MINI Untamed Edition

The MINI Untamed Edition is the biggest and the most versatile model in the MINI range. The MINI Countryman is known as the stylish all-rounder in the premium compact segment. With the optional ALL4 all-wheel drive, which distributes the power required in all weather and road conditions, unpaved terrain is as easily manageable as everyday urban traffic for the MINI Countryman. It was also the pioneer in terms of sustainable mobility with the MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid ALL4. Thanks to its electric range of up to 31.7 miles (WLTP), it allows for emission-free driving in and out of the city.

Exclusive Momentum Grey metallic finish is given to the Untamed Edition which gives the MINI Countryman its distinct look. The lower air intake surround, side skirts, air inserts in the front apron, lower insert in the rear apron, and reflector inserts were also given the metallic Momentum Grey finish. Even the MINI brand logos on the bonnet and tailgate reveals were also given the same finish. If the ALL4 is specified, the associated trim elements will also be in metallic Momentum Grey.

Towards the bottom of the doors are four diagonal stripes in Frozen Bluestone. For the 18-inch alloy wheels, it was given the Untamed two-tone design with burnished surfaces which were developed exclusively for the Untamed Edition. The roof, roof rails, headlight housings, and exterior mirror caps are finished in black for the MINI Countryman Untamed Edition. Part of the equipment range in the edition is the Piano Black Exterior option which provides additional black design features on the grille surround, taillights, headlights, door handles, side scuttles, model lettering, tailpipe trims, and when the ALL4 is specified, on the emblems on the front side panels as well.

The door sills and side scuttles showcase a graphic pattern that was inspired by a mountain landscape matched with an “Untamed” inscription. Rear side windows also feature the same lettering. Aside from the inlays and the carrier plates of the side scuttles, the tailgate’s E logo in the Plug-in Hybrid will also be in Frozen Bluestone.

For the interior, it is dominated by nature-inspired shades of green and blue. Exclusive Highland Green is given to the sports seats in the MINI Yours Leather Lounge, matched with contrasting blue and green stitching. As an alternative, there is also the MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black trim.

Like the door sill trims, the illuminated decorative trim has a Frozen Bluestone finish. It is the first time that that area of the interior was given a large graphic instead of the usual uniform structure. Even in the night design, the “Untamed” lettering is also visible. For the center console and the accent strips in the cockpit, they were given a metallic Frozen Blue finish. The door trim strips have a metallic Arctic Silver finish, while the surrounds of the air vent were given a high-gloss black.

The MINI Countryman edition model showcases emblems with the “Untamed” lettering on both the bottom spoke of the Nappa sports leather steering wheel and the seats. The floor mats are designed with a 3D embossed landscape pattern seen on the door sills, it also has decorative trims, and anthracite-colored roof lining. Also included in the Untamed Edition for the MINI Countryman is the MINI Driving Modes.

The Untamed Edition highlights the adventurous side of the MINI Countryman. Its exclusive design and equipment show off its robust look and off-road capabilities. The edition is available on the Cooper, Cooper S, and Plug-in Hybrid variants.

MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition

PRICING

Resolute Edition

Mini 3-Door Hatch starts at £22,040 RRP

MINI Electric starts at £34,470 RRP

MINI 5-Door Hatch starts at £22,690 RRP

MINI Convertible starts at £25,300 RRP

Untold Edition

MINI Clubman starts at £28,400 RRP

Untamed Edition

MINI Countryman starts at £29,750 RRP