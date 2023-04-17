MG to Produce New Cyberster Sports Car

A new chapter in the MG story has just been announced at Auto Shanghai 2023 with the company officially confirming production plans of its unique high-performance EV sports car – Cyberster.

The two-seat roadster marks a much-anticipated return to sports car production by the celebrated MG marque, with Cyberster poised to bring the story right up to date with its powerful all-electric powertrain and contemporary cabin featuring cutting-edge driver technology.

Carl Gotham, Advanced Design Director of the company’s Marylebone design studio in London, said: “Our intention was to create a completely new roadster ready for a new generation of sports car drivers and which opens a bold and compelling new chapter for MG.”

“The focus for Cyberster was to create a design that was respectful of the brand’s illustrious past and to bring back that sporting bloodline, while also being absolutely clear that it should be modern and forward-facing like the MG of today, completely in-tune with the rapid transition to electric vehicles.”

Cyberster’s evocative styling pays homage to much-admired roadsters from MG’s rich heritage, with its distinctive long bonnet, low nose and curvaceous surfaces, while also introducing striking new features such as its distinctive scissor doors and Kammback rear design.

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor UK’s Commercial Director, said: “This is the perfect time to introduce an MG that completely reconnects with our performance DNA and is designed to enthral the driver on every level. MG is all set for an electric, sporting future and it is the perfect way to start celebrating our 100th anniversary.”

Cyberster is expected to arrive for sale in the UK and Europe in the summer of 2024. For more details about MG or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mg.co.uk.