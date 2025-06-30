The unique 993 ME demonstrated all of Fabcar's boldness and determination in its pursuit of innovation in motorsport. Credits: Porsche Car Club of America
Porsche 993 Mid-Engine ‘Fabcar’: Fueled By Innovation

Revered as one of the most important companies in the Porsche segment in the 80s and 90s, Fabcar left an impressive legacy on the racetrack, with its products being synonymous with reliability, novelty and speed. With these attributes in mind, we take a look back at the history of this legendary company, and one of its most unique creations: the middle-engined Porsche 993.

Note: This feature has been republished from our companion site Stuttcars.com.

FABCAR: INGENUITY BY ITS FULLEST

The first outlines of the tuner and automaker that would become Fabcar began to emerge in the late 1970s, through the hands of a talented mechanic from Carmel (IN) named Dave Klym. At the time, Klym was already a well-known face on and off the tracks around the USA, mainly due to his adventures as an amateur GT racing driver, as well as a mechanic, offering services to teams such as the famous All-American Racing and Charlie Hayes Racing.

