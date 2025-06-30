Porsche 993 Mid-Engine ‘Fabcar’: Fueled By Innovation

Note: This feature has been republished from our companion site Stuttcars.com.

FABCAR: INGENUITY BY ITS FULLEST

The first outlines of the tuner and automaker that would become Fabcar began to emerge in the late 1970s, through the hands of a talented mechanic from Carmel (IN) named Dave Klym. At the time, Klym was already a well-known face on and off the tracks around the USA, mainly due to his adventures as an amateur GT racing driver, as well as a mechanic, offering services to teams such as the famous All-American Racing and Charlie Hayes Racing.