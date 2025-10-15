Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic

Mercedes-Benz ushers in a bold design era with the Vision Iconic show car—a fusion of past inspiration and future innovation. The centerpiece of this transformation is the reimagined Mercedes-Benz radiator grille, a modern interpretation of one of the most recognizable symbols in automotive history. Introduced with the all-new electric GLC, the “iconic grille” embodies emotion and intelligence, allowing the brand to stand out amid uniformity.

Markus Schäfer, CTO, Development & Procurement, explains:

“Vision Iconic embodies our vision for the future of mobility. With groundbreaking innovations such as neuromorphic computing, steer-by-wire, solar paint, and Level 4 highly automated driving, along with state-of-the-art technology, we are setting new standards for the electric and digital age. This beautiful vehicle is a testament to our commitment to making the mobility of tomorrow a reality today.”

Timeless Design Inspired by the 1930s

Echoing the golden age of automotive design, the Vision Iconic’s flowing lines, sculptural hood, and Art Deco accents evoke the elegance of Mercedes classics like the 300 SL. Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, calls it “a sculpture in motion… a statement for the future,” blending traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to express “value, prestige, and grace.”

Reimagining the Iconic Grille

Drawing from legendary models such as the W108 and 600 Pullman, the grille’s chromed frame and smoked-glass lattice structure merge heritage with digital sophistication. Integrated contour lighting and an illuminated upright star on the bonnet enhance its commanding presence. This design evolution, first seen on the electric GLC, symbolizes Mercedes-Benz’s transition into the digital era.

Emotionalization Through Light

The Vision Iconic refines the iconic grille into a “digital status front,” using illumination to heighten emotion and brand identity. Slim, confident headlights and animation scenarios create a dynamic interplay between technology and artistry. A deep black high-gloss paint accentuates the car’s sculptural proportions.

A Hyper-Analog Interior

Inside, the Vision Iconic redefines luxury for the age of automated driving. Its Art Deco-inspired interior balances analog artistry with digital sophistication. The “Zeppelin” floating glass instrument panel serves as a centerpiece, revealing intricate craftsmanship and analog animations inspired by high-end chronographs. A pillar-to-pillar screen integrates seamlessly, while a clock shaped like the Mercedes-Benz logo acts as an AI companion.

Mother-of-pearl marquetry, silver-gold brass details, and deep blue velvet upholstery create a lavish lounge ambiance. The four-spoke steering wheel holds the Mercedes logo in a glass sphere like a jewel. The straw-marquetry floor, rendered in a 1920s fan motif, bridges heritage and modern luxury.

Solar Paint for Sustainable Range

Mercedes-Benz is developing photovoltaic coatings adaptable to vehicle surfaces. When applied across the Vision Iconic’s 11-square-meter exterior, it could generate energy for up to 12,000 kilometers annually. The recyclable, rare-earth-free coating achieves 20% efficiency and functions even when the car is off.

Neuromorphic Computing and Energy Efficiency

To meet the rising energy demands of autonomous systems, Mercedes-Benz explores neuromorphic computing—AI architectures mimicking the human brain. This technology could make vehicle processing 10 times more efficient, improving recognition of traffic and obstacles while reducing energy consumption for data processing by up to 90%.

Level 4 Automated Driving

Vision Iconic features advanced driver-assist systems capable of navigating complex urban environments (Level 2) and is designed for Level 4 automation. On highways, the driver could relax, nap, or enjoy multimedia experiences while the vehicle manages driving and parking autonomously—turning travel into a serene lounge experience.

Steer-by-Wire Technology

Steer-by-wire replaces mechanical linkages with electronic control for greater precision and comfort. Paired with rear-axle steering, it improves handling and maneuverability while enabling flexible interior layouts. Drivers can maintain relaxed positions on the plush bench seat, especially in automated modes.

Vision Iconic Capsule Collection

To complement the car, Mercedes-Benz unveils a capsule fashion collection of six pieces in dark blue and silver-gold tones. Inspired by Art Deco geometry and fine craftsmanship, the garments mirror the car’s interior design and celebrate its Shanghai Fashion Week premiere. The Vision Iconic stands as both a design statement and a technological manifesto—a union of history, innovation, and emotion that defines the next chapter of Mercedes-Benz.