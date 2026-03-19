Retro Designs’ AMG-powered 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE

Led by one of North America’s most talented classic car specialists in Daniel Valjevac, North Carolina’s Retro Designs is known for preserving history’s most iconic automobiles by roaring them back to life with modern engineering and subtle styling. Retro Designs’ newest creation is a fully reimagined 1969 280SE that instantly captivates with elite performance tastefully paired with the crisp, timeless lines of the celebrated classic. Fully transformed from the ground up with every detail carefully considered, the newest creation from Retro Designs stands among the most performance-focused 280SE builds ever created.

Restored largely to original exterior specification, the car is finished in Axalta Chromax XP Irish Green and distinguished by carefully considered updates including a shaved sunroof, LED lighting, and custom Evod Industries billet wheels inspired by the factory steel wheels and hubcaps, with restored chrome and brightwork refinished by Advanced Plating. Every exterior and mechanical detail was refined with obsessive care across thousands of hours by Retro Designs’ team of expert technicians and specialists.

At the heart of the build is a modern AMG-sourced 5.4-liter M113 V8 paired with a 722.6 five-speed transmission, delivering dramatic performance while preserving a cohesive factory lineage. Engineering the drivetrain required a fully integrated approach, including a custom wiring harness and sealed motorsport-grade electrical system from Modern Racing, aftermarket ECU integration, transmission management developed by Sound German Automotive, and a stainless steel fuel system featuring a custom tank by Rick’s Tanks. Cooling is handled by a Ron Davis aluminum radiator, while a Kooks stainless steel custom exhaust system defines the car’s unmistakable presence. Engineered with performance at its core, the build stands apart for its exceptional balance of quality, capability, and design.

Built to harness modern performance with complete confidence, the 280SE features a fully reworked suspension and an advanced braking system incorporating an electronic brake booster and E-Stopp electronic parking brake. The result is a refined yet aggressive driving experience that sets a new benchmark for vintage grand touring performance builds.

Inside, Retro Designs carefully balanced restoration with bespoke craftsmanship, combining restored factory components with fully custom, hand-fabricated elements throughout the cabin. Highlights include custom door panels with integrated accent lighting, restored and custom-stitched heated front and rear seating, a fully custom carpet kit, restored wood trim and chrome finishes, an Alcantara headliner, keyless entry, and a modernized audio system featuring an Audison amplifier and Focal speakers. One-off Dakota Digital gauges and Vintage Air climate control were seamlessly integrated while preserving factory touchpoints and the unmistakable Stuttgart feel.

The 280SE was executed as a no-compromise build, with every material, component, and design decision reflecting the highest level of restoration and automotive modification. Featuring a restoration that took thousands of hours from a team of expert technicians and specialists, Retro Designs refined every exterior and mechanical detail with obsessive care. Sophisticated design touches abound, including the 280SE’s custom Evod Industries billet wheels, which are engineered as floating hubcaps with stationary logos in motion.

Founded in 2010, Retro Designs restores and modifies a wide selection of vintage automobiles ranging from classic Corvettes to European icons and beyond, all from the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Harrisburg, NC.

For more information on Retro Designs, please visit www.retrodesignsnc.com or call 704-721-0835.

Above contents © 2026 Retro Designs, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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