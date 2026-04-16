FOR SALE: 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster

A standout in the upcoming Bonhams Cars’ Monaco auction is a stunning 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, estimated at $1.4M–$1.5M. This 1962 example features a matching-numbers engine, factory disc brakes, and extensive documentation.

Originally delivered in the U.S. in white with red leather, it was later refinished in silver and converted to European specifications. Its history includes long-term California ownership, decades in Sweden, and later relocation to Germany and Poland.

The Mercedes-Benz 300SL is a legendary postwar sports car, first introduced in 1954 as the Gullwing coupe and later as a roadster in 1957. Known for its lightweight tubular frame and advanced engineering, it combined performance with elegance. Powered by a 3.0L fuel-injected inline-six producing 215 horsepower, it offered exceptional touring capability. The addition of disc brakes in 1961 further enhanced safety and performance.

This particular car represents one of the most original and well-preserved examples. Aside from a period-correct repaint and a replacement gearbox of the correct type, it retains its factory components, including engine, chassis, and major mechanical elements. Its interior remains largely original, showing tasteful wear that reflects careful use.

Recent servicing included mechanical tuning and cosmetic preservation, ensuring reliable performance. With just over 55,000 kilometers recorded, this well-preserved and thoroughly documented 300SL represents one of the most authentic and collectible examples of this legendary model.

Source: Broad Arrow Auctions