SCD Attends Record-Setting 300 SL Gathering at Finish Line Auto Club

While many of North America’s collector car owners are starting to add Sta-bil to their fuel tanks and putting their cars on blocks, Southern Californian car enthusiasts have a different mindset. Specifically, the luxury “car condo” establishment, Finish Line Auto Club in Costa Mesa, CA. Many of you will recall their jaw-dropping Art of the Automobile events, and just recently, they set their minds to gathering a record-setting number of Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs.