Rare And Special ‘Barnfind’ Mercedes-Benz 300S Roadster Featured At The Scottsdale Auction

In just a few weeks, The Scottsdale Auction will begin and a lineup of great concours-standard restorations – and a rare and very special ‘barnfind’ Mercedes-Benz 300S Roadster – will be on offer at the Westin Kierland Resort on January 27, 2022.

Only 141 examples of the roadster version were created of the post-war flagship model 300S making it a really special example. This diamond in the rough spend a lot of decades off the road and is being offered as is.

1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Roadster

As a sign to the great craftsmanship of the hand-built example, the motorcar has been kept mostly original, even having a matching numbers engine and coachwork. It has even kept its original burr walnut trim, as well as its factory-fitted Becker Nürburg radio. It is a rare chance and also a great restoration project for any collector to bring back this example to its former glory. The 1953 Mercedes Benz 300S Roadster is estimated to be worth around $375,000 – $475,000.

1961 Jaguar E-Type Series I ‘Outside Bonnet Latch’ Roadster

Leading the group of the concours-ready examples is a 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 ‘Outside Bonnet Latch’ Roadster. Enzo Ferrari himself described the E-Type as the ‘most beautiful car. When it launched in 1961, the Jaguar XKE (E-Type) was an instant hit. It had the best of both worlds, gorgeous and elegant design with a performance to match.

The example on offer is one of the highly coveted early model examples that is very rarely available. It is a ‘flat floor’ Series 1 which have distinct external bonnet latches.

Back in 2007, it was given a bare-metal restoration from headlights to tailpipes. It was during this time that it was given new tan leather interior with the color changing from plain cream to classic British Racing Green. It has kept its original matching number 3.8-liter, triple carburetor ‘S’ engine delivered as a left-hand drive. The example is estimated to be around $380,000 – $480,000 and it will be a great addition that serious collectors should definitely not miss.

1958 AC Ace Roadster

Another example restored to concours standard is the 1958 AC Ace Roadster. The example is part of a prominent US-based collection of show winners. The Ace is also multi-awarded example itself having won a lot of trophies at major Concours events since its post restoration debut at different Concours d’Elegance events.

It is a left-hand drive example in special-order metallic bodywork on dark blue leather trim. The example was delivered through AC’s French distributor, Chardonnet, to its first owner, Captain Glickstein, a USAF pilot who then brought the example back to the US.

The Ace has kept its original aluminum bodywork and matching numbers engine. Renowned AC marque expert Kevin Kay Restorations (KKR) from Redding, California did the excellent restoration on both the bodywork and the engine worth $400,000.

The AC Ace Roadster is estimated to be worth around $325,000 – $375,000.

“This is a very special gathering of the most beautifully-presented collectors’ cars. It’s always satisfying to see rare and desirable collectors’ cars being brought back to life and these cars truly represent the best of the best. We are also excited to present the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ 300S Roadster, which is offered to the open market for the first time ever and presents a once in a lifetime project,” shared Bonhams Vice President – Head of US Motoring, Jakob Greisen.

The eleventh edition of the Scottsdale Auction will be offering 90 collectors’ automobiles coming from all eras from a 1902 Darracq Single-cylinder Tonneau which was once in the renowned Harrah Collection to a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C.

1989 Lamborghini Countach ’25th Anniversary’

Three modern classic supercars coming from a collection based in Reno, Nevada will also be crossing the block. Leading the group is the 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary. It is considered to be the most coveted variant of the Bertone-designed model. The example is not just well-preserved, it is still in its original condition both inside and out, and the best part is that it has covered less than 11,000 km since new. It is estimated to be around $300,000 – $350,000.

1994 Lamborghini Diablo VT

Coming in second is the Countach’s successor, a 1994 Lamborghini Diablo VT. The VT was also designed by Marcello Gandini. The later versions of the model had an increased power with a top speed of 200 mph, with the all-wheel drive as another upgrade for the VT. The example has a black finish matched with a black interior and roughly has covered around 31,000 mileage. It is estimated to be about $200,000 – $250,000.

1992 Ferrari 512 TR Prototype

One of the Countach’s contemporary rival is the Ferrari 512 TR and an example will also be offered during the event. The 512 TR is much faster – with a top speed of 195 mph – and has improved dynamics compared to its predecessor, the Testarossa. This 1992 Ferrari 512 TR Prototype is doubly special as it is the first of two pre-production US market Prototypes. It is original and well-preserved having covered less than 20,700 miles from new. It was also recently given a major service by a Ferrari specialist. The sale would come with a fitted Schedoni leather luggage and is estimated to be around $275,000 – $325,000.

Other notable lots are:

1962 Aston Martin DB4 Series II Sports Saloon

1962 Aston Martin DB4 Series II Sports Saloon, Coachwork by Touring is being offered with No Reserve. This original left-hand drive example was delivered to California where it spent the first 40 years of its life. The Series II’s distinct ‘cathedral style’ taillights, original front grill design, and tail bonnet scoop, has enabled it to remain one of the most coveted DB5 variants. The example is estimated to be worth $300,000 – $350,000.

1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe

Another No Reserve lot is the 1997 Porsche 911 ‘Type 933’ Turbo S Coupé. With an output of 424 bhp, this model is one of the most powerful Porsches released. The example is one of the desirable final air-cooled 911 variants. It is also one of only 183 Turbo S units that was produced specifically for the US market. This is a beautiful low milage example that has covered just a little over 14,000 miles from new. It is estimated to be around $260.000 – $320,000.

1961 Porsche 356B 1600 Super T5Cabriolet

A matching-numbers 1961 Porsche 356B 1600 Super T5 Cabriolet is also on offer. The example is a classic 356 Cabriolet wrapped in the coveted Reutter T5 body style. The sale will come with the original factory Kardex and Porsche Certificate of Authenticity. It has also be given a Concours d’Elegance winning restoration. It is estimated to be around $135,000 – $165,000.

The Scottsdale Auction 2022

The Scottsdale Auction will be hosted by Bonhams on Thursday, January 27 as a traditional live sale at the Westin Kierland Resort. Bids from clients within the saleroom – wherein all social distancing and all local COVID-related guidelines will be enforced – will be accepted.

The sale can also be viewed through the Bonhams App where registered bidders will have the chance to bid in real time online through Bonhams.com. Absentee and telephone bids will also be accepted.

Pre-sale viewing will also be held at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa starting Tuesday, January 25, 9amand it will run until January 27. From 9am to 11am.

Those who are interested to join the event, either as a bidder or consigner, can email [email protected] to know more.