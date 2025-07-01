Ferrari Unveils the 2027 Amalfi: A Return to Form and a Nod to the Future

July 1, 2025 – Maranello, Italy

Ferrari has officially unveiled the 2027 Ferrari Amalfi, a front-mid-engine 2+2 grand tourer that not only succeeds the Roma but raises the bar for what the entry point to Maranello’s V8 lineage should feel like. Aimed at embodying modern elegance and dynamic flair, the Amalfi brings tactile delight back to the driving experience while amplifying performance and styling in ways that long-time Ferraristi and new clients alike will appreciate.

A Contemporary Take on Gran Turismo Tradition

As Ferrari’s official materials describe it, the Amalfi “interprets Ferrari’s front-engined V8 2+ concept with an evolved and even more sophisticated take on its award-winning predecessor.” It’s a car that balances timeless GT proportions with modern detailing. The redesign sheds the Roma’s controversial grille in favor of a clean, horizontal “bar” theme across the nose, flanked by newly sculpted LED headlights. The silhouette retains its fluid, shark-like stance while introducing sharper surfacing and technical flourishes meant to evoke a sense of momentum even at rest.

According to Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni, the goal was to make the car “less anthropomorphic and more futuristic” in visual language. Rearward, the Amalfi features a newly developed active rear spoiler that adjusts to three positions and contributes up to 110 kg (243 lbs) of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph).

Engineered for Elegance—and Speed

At the heart of the Amalfi is an evolved version of Ferrari’s 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Thanks to an updated ECU, redesigned crankshaft, titanium alloy turbochargers, and a reduced-weight camshaft, the engine now delivers 620 cv (631 hp) at 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque between 3,000–5,750 rpm. Ferrari claims a 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) sprint in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h (199 mph).

The engine’s compact, low-mounted placement within the chassis retains an optimal front-mid-engine layout, enhancing handling balance. It pairs with Ferrari’s 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle, now equipped with updated gear mappings and launch logic derived from the SF90 and 296 GTB.

A new brake-by-wire system, shared with the 296 range, debuts in the Amalfi with Ferrari’s ABS Evo, providing shorter stopping distances and more progressive pedal feel. Official figures cite braking performance of 100–0 km/h in 32.65 meters, or 9% shorter than the Roma.

Tactility Returns to the Cabin

In one of Ferrari’s most enthusiast-driven moves, the Amalfi sees the return of physical buttons on the steering wheel, including the iconic red engine start button—now made from anodized aluminum and positioned prominently. This shift reflects feedback Ferrari openly admits came “loudly from clients” dissatisfied with the previous touch-sensitive controls.

The interior itself receives a significant redesign, centered around a full-length, milled-and-anodized aluminum center console that provides visual continuity from dash to rear seats. The once vertical infotainment screen is now a 10.25-inch horizontal display, seamlessly embedded for improved integration and visibility. There’s also an 8.8-inch passenger-side screen, giving co-drivers access to performance data, media, and comfort settings.

Despite its grand touring status, Ferrari reinforces that the Amalfi’s rear seats are more about “versatility than long-distance travel,” suitable for short trips or stowing bags. The luggage compartment holds 272 liters, with foldable rear seatbacks for added space.

Chassis and Dynamics

The Amalfi rides on Ferrari’s modular front-engine platform, which supports a 20 mm lower center of gravity than its predecessor. The suspension is an evolution of Ferrari’s magnetorheological system with dual-coil dampers, offering a wider bandwidth between comfort and responsiveness.

Ferrari’s Side Slip Control 8.0 and an updated version of the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer work together to optimize handling at the limit. Combined with the active aero, the Amalfi’s dynamics toe the line between tourer comfort and sports car confidence.

Positioned to Capture a New Generation

With approximately half of Roma buyers being first-time Ferrari owners, the Amalfi is poised to continue that momentum. Priced from approximately €240,000 ($275,000–$283,000 USD), the coupe targets affluent newcomers while giving traditionalists a return to mechanical purity. European sales begin in early 2026, with U.S. deliveries slated for late Q3.

Ferrari describes the Amalfi as “a modern GT designed for daily enjoyment, weekend escapes, or longer cross-continental journeys.” While a convertible variant hasn’t been confirmed, Ferrari’s history strongly suggests an open-top Amalfi Spider may follow.