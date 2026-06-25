Marketplace: 1965 Elva Mark 8 BMW

History

1965 Elva Mark 8 BMW 2.0 Liter sports racing cars were built by Elva Cars in Rye, Sussex, England in 1965 and 1966. Elva was in the midst of being purchased by McLaren so its Trojan division could use the Elva facilities to build the customer McLaren Can-Am cars. The Elva Mark 8 was tested and developed by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon.

It became a winning car in it’s class. This car was sold new to Bob Nagel of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Nagel raced the car from1965-1971 at Nelson Ledges, Mosport, and other tracks. Every owner is known from new until the present day.

Chassis#: 80-07

Engine: BMW 2.0 Liter

Condition

Having been race prepared by Vintage Racing Motors in Seattle, Washington from 1997 to 2016. Then from 2016 to 2026 is in the care of Intrepid in Reno, Nevada. There are consistent records for engine rebuild, gearbox rebuild, crack check of suspension, detailed race preparation receipts and trackside support. Beautiful body and paint finish. Original Mark 8 wheels.

Comments

An outstanding example of one of the 19 Elva Mark 8 BMW’s. Early USA racing history, all owners known from new. Recent race preparation. Original chassis tag. Original wheels.

‍Of Note

Raced at The Monterey Historics, Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Sonoma Speed Festival and numerous other prestigious events.

‍Spares

One set of wheels, original Hewland HD5 gearbox and miscellaneous small parts

Sales Info

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