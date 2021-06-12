Mecum Indy 2021 Auction – Top 10 Results



The Mecum Indy 2021 auction set a new record for Mecum Indy with $107.8 Million in sales and marks the 2nd $100+ Million Mecum Auction in 2021.

The 34th Dana Mecum’s Original Spring Classic that was held on May 14-22 became the second Mecum auction in 2021 to reach higher than $100 million in overall sales.

It marks the first time a company has sold more than $100 million in two auctions in the same year in the collector car auction industry. During the nine auction days, 2,057 cars were offered, with 1,715 vehicles sold, which achieved an 83% sell-through rate.

Individual sales were also strong during the Indy auction event, with seven distinguished top 10 sales selling beyond the million-dollar mark.

During the 2021 Mecum Indy event, the top sale was a 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra, 1 of only 27 original 427 S/C Cobras produced. The vehicle achieved a sale price of $3.3 million, which was settled in a post-auction negotiation.

The top 10 collector car sales for the Mecum Indy 2021 auction were:

Here’s a closer look at the Mecum Indy 2021 Auction Top 10:

1. 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra

Lot F162 Sold for #3,300,000

One of only 29 original factory-produced S/C (Semi-Competition) models, this 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra, CSX3042, is in exquisite concours condition and displays just 10,760 original miles.

The vehicle has a well-documented five-owner history, which is fully documented in the Shelby Registry, starting with the first owner who purchased the Shelby for $7,395 and took delivery on October 28, 1966.

In late 1996, at around 10,000 miles, CSX3042 underwent a body-off restoration which included an engine rebuild and new paintwork. The car underwent another professional restoration in 2005 by renowned Cobra specialist Mike McCluskey of Torrence, California. The vehicle was stripped bare and repainted in a light metallic blue color with Wimbledon White stripes. The engine was reconfigured with a single Holley 4-barrel and aluminum air box.

CSX3042 is devoid of any reproduction components and still carries its original tires, along with solely original or NOS elements throughout the vehicle.

2. 1930 Duesenberg Model SJ Rollston Convertible Victoria

Lot S135 Sold for $2,970,000

The second-highest seller was a truly exceptional 1930 Duesenberg Model SJ Rollston Convertible Victoria (Lot S135) built originally in Indianapolis, making the sale additionally memorable.

The short-wheelbase (having a wheelbase of only 143.5 inches) Duesenberg SJ Rollston Quarter-Window Convertible with Chassis No. 2293 and Engine No. J-272 was purchased new in May 9, 1930, by Paul Whiteman.

Originally, Lot S135 had a LeBaron Barrelside Phaeton body. However, when G. Tucker Smith acquired the car from Duesenberg Factory Branch in 1935, he had the body replaced with the Rollston Convertible Victoria body.

Under the hood is a factory supercharged 420 CI straight-8 engine. The vertical centrifugal supercharger with outside exhaust pipes provided the car an additional 55hp, upgrading it from 265 hp to 320 hp.

The Rollston body was provided a maroon finish and matched with a maroon leather interior and folding top. A full array of gauges including the tachometer, chronometer, and altimeter were added to the engine-turned instrument panel.

3. 1969 Ford Bronco ‘Big Oly’

Lot F131 Sold for $1,870,000

The Big Oly nickname was assigned to the beloved car by none other than the iconic Parnelli Jones himself, earning for itself the badge of being the most famous Ford Bronco in the world.

Based on a 1969 Bronco, the car, with Olympia Brewing Company sponsorship, is one of the most memorable in motorsport history. Parnelli Jones and Bill Stroppe drove Big Oly to victory in the 1971 Baja 1000, 1972 Baja 1000, 1973 Baja 500, and 1973 Mint 400.

Big Oly revolutionized the construction and design principles for off-road racers. The vehicle contains a 351/390 HP Ford Windsor V-8 engine that is mated to a modified Ford C6 B&M hydro transmission. It is designed with a chrome-moly space frame and aluminum and fiberglass bodywork.

4. 2020 Ford GT MkII

Lot S209.1 Sold for $1,870,00

This 2020 Ford GT MkII is one of only 45 examples that will be produced over a three-year period. In addition to this exclusiveness, Ford claims that the Ford GT MkII “unleashes the full performance potential of the Ford GT without any artificial performance limitations dictated by racing sanctioning bodies.”

This Track-only GT MkII displays only 15 miles on the odometer and is not subject to the Ford two-year re-sale restriction period that pertains to the street models.

Despite the FIA Le Mans regulations holding the racing GTs V6 to 500 horsepower, Ford Performance power engineers have enabled the MkII version to produce an impressive 700 horsepower. This engine is mated with a unique Getrag 8-speed dual-clutch to provide a greater driving experience during track conditions.

5. 2014 McLaren P1

Lot S170 Sold for $1,347,500

Coming in fifth in the Mecum Indy 2021 auction was this 2014 McLaren P1, which was sold for $1,347,500.

This example, chassis No. 325 of 375 McLaren P1 constructed, had McLaren Special Operations (MSO) handcraft its bespoke exterior and interior.

MSO specially developed the Brodger Fire Brown paint used on the vehicle which contrasts nicely with the semi-gloss carbon fiber bodywork. The brake calipers, rear wing struts, and the “P1” rear badge were given orange accents, while they also used the same satin body finish on the mirror arms and lightweight aluminum wheels.

The same theme was applied in the interior utilizing Highland Hare Brown leather with the dash fitted with Alcantara upholstery. In addition, the steering wheel and touring seats were provided with contrasting orange stitching.

6. 2019 Ford GT Lightweight

Lot S133 Sold for $1,870,000

This 2019 Ford GT Lightweight (Lot S133) which was sold for $1,100,000 is practically brand new, having only one owner, with only 18 miles on the speedometer.

This GT was delivered with the extremely rare Code 600A Lightweight Package, a $70,000 option that was made available only to a select group of applicants. It includes many weight-saving inclusions that feature on the Ford GT Carbon Edition, though the Lightweight Package preserves the air conditioning and infotainment systems.

Only 250 Ford GTs were produced in 2019 with this vehicle, chassis No. 116, featuring a Liquid Blue tri-coat paint finish with carbon fiber stripes that are accentuated by the Gloss carbon-fiber exterior package.

7. 2019 Ford GT

Lot F148 Sold for $1,045,000

This 2019 Ford GT, chassis No. 109 of just 1,350 that is planned for the entire production run, features only 15 miles on the odometer.

Providing the power to this purpose-built track car is a twin-turbocharged and intercooled 3.5L/647 HP DOHC 24-valve EcoBoost engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission actuated by paddle shifters.

The vehicle incorporates both the $15,000 Gloss Carbon Fiber Exterior and the $30,000 Equipment Group 400A package.

8. 2019 McLaren Senna

Lot S171 Sold for $946,000

This 2019 McLaren Senna, with just 186 miles on the odometer is a fully bespoke vehicle featuring a featherweight carbon fiber MonoCage III chassis, covered in carbon fiber body structures that is intended to optimize passive aerodynamics.

The powerplant of this vehicle is an all-aluminum DOHC 4.0L V-8 with dual twin-scroll turbochargers and dry-sump oiling that delivers 789 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The Senna can sprint to 60 MPH in only 2.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 211 MPH.

9. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster

Lot S162 Sold for $907,500

The Mercedes-Benz 300SL roadster was first launched at the Geneva Motor Show in May 1957 with the SL standing for Sport Leicht which is German for Sport Light. During its 7-year production life, a total of 1,858 open-top roadsters were constructed.

This vehicle originally featured a white exterior, a blue leather interior and a dark blue fabric top. It has undergone an extensive body-on restoration with the end result displaying a red exterior, black leather interior and black removable hard top and soft top. It also displays re-chromed bumpers, a Becker Mexico radio and a fitted luggage set.

10. 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta

Lot S167 Sold for $880,000

Based on the incredible 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO, this 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta is one of only 80 built, which makes it one of the most exclusive Ferrari vehicles during its era.

The vehicle displays 4,345 miles on the odometer, and is presented in Rosso Fuoco paint with a Matte Silver windshield surround.

[Source: Mecum]