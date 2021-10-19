Mecum Auctions’ October Takeover Starts Strong

The October Takeover by Mecum Auctions had a really strong start in Las Vegas just last weekend. The annual auction event, Mecum Las Vegas, enjoyed another successful year in 2021 recording a total overall sale of $22.3 million. From October 7-9, 590 vehicles crossed the block at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 2021 auction event had a lot of high-quality offerings that prompted active and enthusiastic bids both online and on-site. 508 vehicles were sold during the event, recording a strong 86% sell-through rate.

2006 Ford GT

A 2006 Ford GT (Lot S160) was the top lot at the Las Vegas event getting a bid of $374,000. However, the top ten lots during the event were from customs crafted beloved, popular classics. Two of the top sellers in the event are licensed Eleanor® Tribute Editions. The first custom crafted car is a 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback (Lot S85.1) and the other is a 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback (Lot S109.1) which sold for $346,500 and $275,000, respectively.

Other custom cars included in the top 10 are the 1959 Chevrolet Apache Custom Pickup (Lot S170), a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback (Lot F132) featured at the 2019 SEMA show, and a 1975 Lincoln Continental Mark IV Batmobile Replica (Lot S108) claiming $198,000, $159,500, and $176,000, respectively.

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible

Completing the top 10 list are a Royal Bobcat-modified 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible (Lot S110) which was sold for $184,250, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S176) sold for $154,000, a 2000 Rolls-Royce Corniche Convertible (Lot F184) which was the only non-American car in the list and it sold for $151,250, and a 2006 Dodge Viper VOI9 (Lot S60) sold for $148,500.

The Pacific Northwest Collection was sold at no reserve, and it was very much successful with their entire collection selling for a total of $531,300.

1959 Chevrolet Apache Custom Pickup

The complete top 10 collector car sales during the 2021 Las Vegas auction are:

1. 2006 Ford GT (Lot S160) at $374,000

2. 1968 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback (Lot S85.1) at $346,500

3. 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback (Lot S109.1) at $275,000

4. 1959 Chevrolet Apache Custom Pickup (Lot S170) at $198,000

5. 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible (Lot S110) at $184,250

6. 1975 Lincoln Continental Mark IV Batmobile Replica (Lot S108) at $176,000

7. 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback (Lot F132) at $159,500

8. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S176) at $154,000

9. 2000 Rolls-Royce Corniche Convertible (Lot F184) at $151,250

10. 2005 Dodge Viper VOI9 (Lot S60) at $148,500

1968 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback

To get a complete list of auction results, go to Mecum.com and sign up for a free MyMecum account. The next October Takeover event in Mecum’s calendar is the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival which scheduled October 15-16 as auction days. The event will feature some really interesting lots lead by the 1965 Lola T70 MkI Spyder (Lot S83.1) which was previously owned by Carroll Shelby and Dan Gurney. There is also a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T (Lot S105) and a couple of 1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertibles (Lot S180 and Lot S110).

On October 21-23, Mecum will be returning to Chicago, and they will have some very interesting lots. It will include the two-time GTOAA Concours award-winning 1965 Pontiac GTO (Lot S101) and a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L89 Convertible (Lot S94). There will also be an unrestored Saturn Yellow 1970 Buick GSX (Lot S128) and a multiple-award winning 1962 Ford Thunderbird Sports Roadster (Lot S150), with other interesting and impressive examples. Those who are interested to either consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder can visit their website Mecum.com or they can call (262) 275-5050 to know more.