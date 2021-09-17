Maserati Joins Situ Live

This Autumn, Maserati has confirmed their attendance to the new retail experience that will be opening in the largest retail destination in Europe: Westfield London. Maserati will be joining other innovator consumer brands, but they will be the only automotive brand that will be present at Situ Live.

Maserati’s connection with Situ Live is a completely novel approach to automotive and physical retail experience. It has been designed to give visitors the chance to connect in a more personal way, unlike what has been done before.

Visitors at Situ Live who will visit Maserati, can pick to immerse themselves either physically or digitally and they can do so at their own pace. Maserati will be on display along with a lot of other like-minded lifestyle brands.

Maserati will be located on the first floor of Westfield in White City, West London. Their retail space at Situ Live will be launching the all-new MC20 super sports car. They will also be dedicating some space to Maserati’s distinct personalization program, Fuoriserie.

Nettuno, Maserati’s own V6 engine, is the one responsible for powering the MC20. It can produce 630 HP and can go from 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of more than 200mph. Earlier in the year, it made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Westfield shoppers will not be the first ones to be able to see and interact with the car in the flesh.

Maserati North Europe General Manager Peter Charters stated, “Being part of Situ Live is a really exciting step in Maserati’s retail experience, it complements our existing retail network, and marks a unique way for a car brand to engage with audiences in a shared and immersive way.

“Being alongside other like-minded innovative brands, it felt only right that we should launch at Situ Live with our all-new MC20 super sports car. Visitors to our highly engaging space will also be able to deep dive into our Fuoriserie personalisation experience, and over time will see our space evolve as we launch new Maserati models.”

The price of the Maserati MC20 starts at £190,275 OTR and is available to order through any of the trusted Maserati dealer network.