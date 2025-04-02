Maserati 330 Ricarrozata Berlinetta

This 330 Ricarrozata Berlinetta is a custom-bodied special that was reportedly constructed by Italian coachbuilder Autotecnica del Lario over the chassis of a 1979 Maserati Quattroporte III in the 1980s. The car is said to have remained with the Italian owner who commissioned its build until 2016, and was purchased by the selling dealer two years ago.

Real Maserati Heritage

Finished in green, the car is powered by a 4,136cc Maserati Tipo 107 V8 that breathes through quadruple Weber carburetors and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Additional features include a limited-slip differential, four-wheel disc brakes with inboard-mounted rear units, four-wheel independent suspension, 15” Borrani wire wheels, and tan leather upholstery. This custom-bodied Tipo AM330 is now offered in Sint-Truiden, Belgium, with an Italian registration document.

The third-generation Quattroporte (Tipo AM330) was introduced by Maserati in prototype form in 1976 before entering production in 1979 with steel unibody construction and a 2,800mm wheelbase. This example’s steel underpinnings are believed to have been re-bodied early in the car’s life by ATL, which was founded by Ercole Zuccoli in Mandello del Lario, Italy, in the 1960s and produced a variety of Maserati and Alfa Romeo one-offs and re-creations.

Styling Inspiration

Featuring aluminum body panels finished in green, the coupe’s fastback styling is said to have been inspired by the Pininfarina-designed Maserati A6GCS/53 and the Maserati 450S Costin Zagato Coupe. Features include a concave oval grille, faired-in headlights, a hood scoop, vertical fender vents, pivot-out door handles, sliding plexiglass side windows, a Monza-style fuel-filler cap, side exhaust exits, and quad taillights.

Borrani wire wheels are secured by two-eared knock-offs and are wrapped in 205VR15 Avon tires up front and 225/70R15 General Gen-Seal tires at the rear. Stopping is handled by hydraulic disc brakes with inboard-mounted rear units.

Cockpit

The cabin houses fixed-back buckets seats trimmed in tan leather with matching upholstery over the door panels and rear side panels. Additional features include black quilted upholstery over the center tunnel and rear bench, flocked upper dashboard trim, and a pleated beige headliner. The driver-side door-panel trim exhibits separation at its upper edge.

The riveted-wood-rimmed steering wheel sits to the left of a 200-km/h speedometer, an 8k-rpm tachometer with inset coolant temperature and oil pressure gauges, and an ammeter. The five-digit odometer shows three kilometers (~two miles), with true mileage unknown. Approximately 100 kilometers have been added under current ownership.

Mechanical Motivation

The 4,136cc Maserati Tipo 107 V8 features an aluminum block, aluminum cylinder heads with hemispherical combustion chambers, dual overhead camshafts on each bank, and quadruple Weber carburetors. A service is said to have been performed one year ago.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a ZF five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Independent suspension incorporates a double-wishbone front setup with coilover shock absorbers and rear lower control arms with dual coilover shocks on each side. Corrosion is visible on various underside components.

Number AM3300060 is stamped on the chassis and is listed on an accompanying Italian autovettura that shows an initial registration date of 1979. The car is being sold on its Italian registration, which serves as an ownership document in the EU.

Auction Info

