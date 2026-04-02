Marketplace: 2008 Spyker C8 Laviolette

This 2008 Spyker C8 Laviolette is one of 67 produced and was imported new for sale at Braman Cadillac in Miami, Florida. In 2010, it was exported to Alberta, Canada, before being returned to the US in 2024. Finished in Gunmetal Gray over diamond-stitched black leather, the car is powered by an Audi-sourced 4.2-liter V8 linked to a Getrag six-speed manual transaxle and a Drexler limited-slip differential.

Factory equipment included a tinted glass-canopy roof, split metal-framed side windows, magnesium 19″ Aeroblade wheels, inboard shock absorbers, an exposed gear-change lever, keyless entry, and air conditioning.

Service in 2025 from Jasper den Dopper included retrofitting a European-market propeller steering wheel, installing later-model LED taillights, and replacing the weatherstripping, shocks, coil packs, spark plugs, and door struts. This C8 Laviolette has 2,600 kilometers (~1,600 miles) and is now offered in North Salem, New York, by the selling dealer, a BaT Local Partner, with the owner’s manual, service records, a fitted briefcase, a Dutch “Spyker” number plate, a certificate of authenticity from Jasper den Dopper, and a clean Montana title.

The C8 Laviolette was introduced in 2001 as Spyker’s second C8 model. It shares much of its design with the 2000 C8 Spyder but features a canopy-style, glass-paned roof with an integrated polished aluminum intake. This example is one of six finished in Gunmetal Gray. Tinted canopy glass was included from the factory along with electrically operated scissor doors, split metal-framed side windows, a clamshell hood, gloss-polished air inlets, and dual exhaust outlets in the middle of the rear fascia.

LED taillights were installed in 2025, at which time the daytime running lights were removed. Paint protection film has been applied to the exterior, and paint meter readings are available in the gallery below. The struts for the doors, boot, and front lid were also replaced in 2025 along with the weatherstripping.

The magnesium 19″ Aeroblade wheels feature central locknuts and are mounted with 265/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. The car is equipped with inboard shock absorbers that were replaced in 2025, and stopping power is provided by black Spyker-script six-piston front and four-piston rear AP Racing calipers over slotted and ventilated discs.

The quilted interior is trimmed in black diamond-stitched leather that extends from the bolstered seats to the dashboard, kick panels, console, and center tunnel. A polished gearshift mechanism with exposed shift linkage is suspended over the console, and additional amenities include aluminum interior trim, keyless entry, and air conditioning.

The car left the factory with an audio system consisting of tweeters, speakers, and an amplifier. An ignition switch is located beneath a hinged red cover above the engine start button on the dash.

The propeller steering wheel was fitted in 2025 and sits ahead of a 300-km/h speedometer and an 8k-rpm tachometer as well as a clock and gauges for water temperature, oil temperature, oil pressure, and fuel level. The digital odometer indicates 2,600 kilometers (~1,600 miles), approximately 25 of which were added under current ownership.

The mid-mounted 4.2-liter Audi V8 features five valves per cylinder and was factory rated at 400 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. The coil packs, spark plugs, and fluids were replaced in 2025. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a Getrag six-speed manual transaxle and a Drexler limited-slip differential.

A certificate of authenticity from Spyker Car specialist Jasper den Dopper lists build statistics, factory colors and options, and work performed in 2025.

A Spyker-branded suitcase full of car cleaning tools is included along with a Dutch “Spyker” number plate, factory literature, and Spyker Formula One Team hat.

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Above contents © 2026 Bring-a-Trailer reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee