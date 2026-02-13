Marketplace:  2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

The Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale is a focused, road-legal performance variant of the standard Ferrari 360 Modena produced between 2003 and 2004. Built as a bridge between the regular 360 and Ferrari’s racing cars, the Challenge Stradale (often abbreviated “CS”) was designed to deliver sharper handling, reduced weight, and a more visceral driving experience without sacrificing everyday usability.

Powerplant

At its core, the 360 CS uses the same 3.6-liter, mid-mounted V8 as the standard 360, but Ferrari optimized its output for a slightly more aggressive character. Though peak horsepower remains similar to the Modena (around 400 PS), the engine’s responsiveness is enhanced through revised tuning and a freer-breathing exhaust, giving it a more urgent feel, especially at high RPMs.

Weight Reduction

The most significant differences between the Challenge Stradale and the standard 360 revolve around weight reduction and performance hardware. Ferrari undertook an extensive light-weighting program: thinner glass, carbon-fiber body panels, lighter bumpers and lexan rear screen, and reduced sound insulation. The result is roughly 200 lbs (about 90 kg) saved compared to a standard 360, translating into quicker responses and improved dynamics.

Suspension

Suspension and braking upgrades are substantial. The CS features stiffer springs and dampers, revised anti-roll bars, and unique bushings that sharpen turn-in and improve feedback. It also introduced Ferrari’s F1-S super-fast shift gearbox, which offers quicker, more aggressive shifts than the gated manual or earlier F1 transmissions. Carbon-ceramic brakes were optional, reducing unsprung mass and improving fade resistance under hard use.

Aero

Aerodynamically, the Challenge Stradale has more aggressive front and rear fascias and a deeper diffuser to increase downforce and stability at speed. Inside, the cabin prioritizes function over comfort, with Alcantara trim, carbon-fiber bucket seats, and fewer luxury features. The Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale remains highly regarded for delivering pure, track-inspired performance in a road-legal Ferrari package.

Available Now

This Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale is a 2003 model with just 3,640 miles. Draped in Rosso Corsa with the optional racing stripes, it’s the epitome of the 360 series.