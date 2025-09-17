Alfa Revival Cup 2025: Round 5 Mugello

The drivers of Alfa Revival Cup returned to the track after the summer break on one of the most challenging and spectacular circuits in the calendar. Mugello is a natural theatre of speed and passion set among the Tuscan hills, where every corner challenges drivers and every straight tests their nerve on dramatic elevation changes.

Qualifying

Under glorious September sunshine, the weekend delivered drama from Saturday qualifying, with the top three separated by just half a second. Pole position went to Ambrogio Perfetti #105 of Team Alfa Delta OKP in 2:12.166, followed by Mario Salomone and Giacomo Barri #23 of Team Alfa Delta OKP just one tenth behind, while championship leader Davide Bertinelli #1 of Team Gatti secured third place

Sunday Showdown

The first few laps of Sunday’s race delivered a fierce battle between five cars: Ambrogio Perfetti #105, Emanuele Benedini and Antonio Crescenti #88, Bernhard Laber and Lukas Stojetz #69, Christian Oldendorff #168, and Davide Bertinelli #1.

Drama struck on lap two as defending champion D. Bertinelli #1 suffered technical problems and was forced to retire, followed on the very next lap by C. Oldendorff #168 who went off into the gravel at Poggio Secco while leading the race before hitting the barriers. Mario Salomone and Giacomo Barri #23 were also forced to retire with gearbox problems, ending their hopes of closing the championship gap to D. Bertinelli #1.

Meanwhile, E. Benedini and A. Crescenti #88 took the lead, followed by B. Laber and L. Stojetz #69 and A. Perfetti #105, with these three remaining at the front until the pit lane opened for the pit stop shuffle.

Perfetti To The Front

After the driver changes, E. Benedini and A. Crescenti #88 pulled away in the lead with B. Laber and L. Stojetz #69 behind them. However, on lap 20, disaster struck as both crews suffered technical problems and stopped within meters of each other at Materassi, handing victory to A—Perfetti #105.

Notably, the excellent performance of Peter Bachofen and Dario Inhelder (#85) was worthy of mention, as they finished second, the only crew to close the championship gap, thereby postponing the crowning of the 2025 Alfa Revival Cup Champion until the sixth and final round at Spa-Francorchamps on the last weekend of September.

A spectacular race also for Walter Ben and Roberto Restelli #77, who finished third overall and won class I GR.5 1600 with their Giulia Sprint GTA despite a 25-second penalty. Fourth overall went to Norwegian Fred Avre Monsen #138 with an impressive drive that also secured him class G2 GTS 1600 victory, followed by Christian Ondrak and Massimo Bortolami #36. Andre Kardol #151 finished sixth with Alberto Zanatta and Lorenzo Pavan #65 taking seventh.

Other Classes

The winners in the other Alfa Revival Cup classes were:

Class G2 GTS 1600: Fred Avre Monsen, Alfa Delta OKP, Giulia Sprint GTA 1600

Class H1 T 2000: Alberto Zanatta and Lorenzo Pavan, GT Veloce 2000

Class H2 TC 2000: Andre Kardol, Alfa Race Team, GT Veloce 2000

Class I GR.5 1600: Walter Ben and Roberto Restelli, Alfa Delta OKP, Giulia Sprint GTA

