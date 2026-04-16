The Kawasaki 'Class III' in 1972 - the project was one of the company's biggest "what-ifs" on American soil.
Racecar Features

Kawasaki’s Class III Prototype: Motorsport Green Goblin

The Kawasaki racing car represented one of the pinnacles of the company's creativity and audacity

Avatar photoLorenzo Baer

Known worldwide for its industrial strength and dominance in two wheels, Kawasaki has never been a major name in the automotive world. But this story could have been different, when in the early 1970s the company took a bold step toward developing its first—and only—racing car.

Although it may seem unusual, the idea of equipping a car with alternative powerplants is rooted in the automotive industry’s origins. During its first boom, in the early 20th century, the public’s need for an affordable vehicle led several manufacturers to produce what were called cyclecars—small, lightweight vehicles powered by air-cooled single-cylinder or V-twin engines—often adapted or derived from the primitive motorcycles of the time. The concept would soon catch on, with companies like Amilcar and Morgan (which would go on to build ‘real’ cars in the coming decades) standing out in the segment.

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Lorenzo Baer
Passionate about motorsport from the 60s and 70s, Lorenzo has a special affection for the sub-Formula 1 categories, such as F2, F3 and F. Junior, which are, at the same time, the 'ugly ducklings' of these decades, but are also the categories that better represent the essence of motorsport during this period. He holds a deep appreciation for drivers like Clark or Rindt, who dominated the premier category of motorsport, returning sporadically to their origins in F2, to compete and, simultaneously, teach new generations of what single-seater racing was all about. Lorenzo believes this was a time of innocence in motorsport, without a doubt, where the most important thing was to race.
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