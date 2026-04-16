Kawasaki’s Class III Prototype: Motorsport Green Goblin

Known worldwide for its industrial strength and dominance in two wheels, Kawasaki has never been a major name in the automotive world. But this story could have been different, when in the early 1970s the company took a bold step toward developing its first—and only—racing car.

Although it may seem unusual, the idea of equipping a car with alternative powerplants is rooted in the automotive industry’s origins. During its first boom, in the early 20th century, the public’s need for an affordable vehicle led several manufacturers to produce what were called cyclecars—small, lightweight vehicles powered by air-cooled single-cylinder or V-twin engines—often adapted or derived from the primitive motorcycles of the time. The concept would soon catch on, with companies like Amilcar and Morgan (which would go on to build ‘real’ cars in the coming decades) standing out in the segment.