Marketplace: 1959 Porsche 356A Super Convertible D

VIN 86773

Engine No. 84543 – Matching

Transmission No. 33733

Porsche Kardex

Completed on July 16, 1959

This 1959 Porsche 356A Super Convertible D represents one of the finest iterations of Porsche’s early open-top touring models. Finished in its original and desirable color combination of Silver Metallic (5706) over Black upholstery. One of only 1,331 produced, the Convertible D was the successor of the Speedster, featuring a taller windshield, a taller soft top, roll-up side windows, and comfort seats for a more refined driving experience, offering the same pure lines of the Speedster but with increased comfort and usability.

Originally imported through Krauss Porsche in Nürnberg, Germany, this 356 was delivered to the first owner, Michael Lewison, from San Francisco, California. Original factory options included a Bremen Blaupunkt radio, ashtray, cigarette lighter, reclining seats, color-matched luggage rack, and U.S. overrider bumpers.

This Convertible D benefits from a high-quality older restoration with original exterior trim and factory glass. Excellent gaps and panel fit with show-quality respray in its factory-correct color of silver metallic. The front hood and rear decklid match with “73” stampings in the factory locations. The interior features black upholstery, date-coded seat recliners, VDO instrumentation, and a VDM steering wheel. Silver-painted 4.5” x 15” wheels with Super hubcaps mounted to Michelin XZX 165 R15 tires. The floor pans are solid and rust-free and have been detailed along with the suspension.

Mechanically, this Convertible D is powered by its matching 1600cc Super engine, delivering 75 horsepower, paired to a 4-speed manual transmission (Type 716) and four-wheel drum braking system. Upon arrival at European Collectibles, the 356 received a comprehensive engine-out service, including a ceramic-coated muffler, a new fuel tank, and fuel lines; the braking system was rebuilt, and the undercarriage and suspension were fully detailed.

Complete with a date-coded spare wheel, jack, tool kit, owner’s manual, and Porsche Kardex. An exceptional opportunity to acquire a Convertible D in its factory-color combination. One of Porsche’s most sought-after 356s.

