Lunaz reveals concept for vintage Aston Martin DB6

Lunaz proudly presents a concept for the world’s most sustainable Aston Martin: an upcycled and elevated DB6. Its silent, powerful 375 bhp electric powertrain and wealth of innovative materials and finishes clearly state that sustainable luxury is not defined by compromise but by an astonishing breadth of new possibilities. While the concept is currently a design study, all the innovations are production-ready, and many have already been used on previous classic cars electrified and elevated by Lunaz. This landmark initiative brings them together in one place, highlighting the Lunaz brand’s leadership of sustainable luxury.

Highlights

Lunaz presents its latest upcycled Aston Martin DB6 – a vision of eco-conscious material usage never seen combined on a road car, until today

The interior incorporates an unprecedented wealth of sustainable materials, specially selected for their luxurious appearance and tactile qualities.

Lunaz’ trailblazing approach to eco-material applications includes veneer made from egg and nut shells, plastic replacement using corn and wood fibers, alongside alternative leather made from apple by-product.

Demonstrating how the Lunaz upcycling process and philosophy extends beyond the all-electric drivetrain to include every part of the motor car, this new concept further solidifies Lunaz’ commitment to reducing pollution.

A leader in the development of clean-air automotive technologies, Lunaz reaffirms its commitment to UK manufacturing and future of holistic upcycling.

The Founder speaks

“Upcycling is a holistic, whole-vehicle process in which sustainability encompasses not only the clean-air powertrain but also the materials and finishes used in the interior. We’ve seen significant interest from our clients in maximizing our use of sustainable alternatives to traditional leathers, veneers and fabrics. This upcycling project provides a wonderful showcase for emerging materials and innovative products, which are opening up new possibilities across the luxury world. As this magnificent [Aston Martin] DB6 shows, we can create authentic, truly luxurious interiors worthy of the most famous marques using materials with the smallest possible environmental impact. These are very exciting times for us, our clients and our industry.” David Lorenz, Founder, Lunaz

Lunaz electric powertrain

Like all classic cars upcycled and elevated by Lunaz, the concept includes Lunaz’ proprietary modular electric powertrain, developed entirely in-house and comprised of the highest standard European-sourced Tier 1 OEM battery cells and motors. All current Lunaz vehicles’ battery capacity ranges from 80-120 kWh with Combined Charging System (CCS) fast-charging capability, a 255-mile range and 375 bhp.

Innovative and sustainable

Eggshell and nutshell veneers: The dashboard face, gear shifter and three-quarter glass handle are finished in a unique, biodegradable composite material, used as a replacement for oil-based plastics. Produced from discarded egg and nut shells combined with an organic, biodegradable binder, it can be made to precisely replicate a range of natural high-luxury materials, including the ‘marble’ used in the DB6. The material is 100% natural and compostable.

Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) fabric: Meanwhile, the elevated by Lunaz DB6’s door cards are finished in a bio-based PU fabric constructed from a blend of renewable plant-based materials, including corn and wood pulp-based fibres. The unique matte surface features a subtle organic texture with a semi-lustrous base. Its multi-layer construction reduces the number of raw materials required without sacrificing durability or ease of maintenance.

Bio-based alternative leather: The accent piping on the headlining, seats and door cards is crafted from a remarkable leather alternative made from apple pomace, a by-product of cider, juice and compote production in the beverage industry. It is combined with water-based polyurethane and a backing made from wood pulp to produce a light, soft material with the look and feel of the finest leather.

Post-recycled fibers fabric: The fabric used in the seat upper flutes and door card accent is a blend of 66% post-industrial recycled cotton, 27% polyester, 6% rayon and 1% nylon, designed specifically for ‘high-traffic’ areas subject to intensive wear. It is completely free of the ‘forever chemicals’ per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) and contains no substances on the Living Building Challenge Red List.

Blended recycled fabric: For the lower seat flutes, Lunaz designers selected a new upholstery fabric that combines 54% recycled polyester with 35% new wool and 11% nylon to create a tactile and visually appealing ‘knitted’ surface with an intricate pattern of chevrons. The wool and recycled polyester fibers are carefully aligned to give excellent abrasion resistance and a lustrous finish.

Recycled carpets: The soft yet highly durable cabin and boot-floor carpets are made from a regenerated nylon derived from recycled waste material such as discarded carpets and fishing nets. The backing is made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles.

Low-carbon leather: For the seat bolsters, flute accent, parcel shelf and transmission tunnel, Lunaz has used a Savannah colorway of the world’s lowest-carbon leather, with total emissions in its manufacture around 30-50% below the industry standard. The leather itself is a by-product of the meat industry and is 100% biodegradable.

David Lorenz adds: “The fact that our team has been able to bring together such a wide range of innovative materials in this sumptuous, tactile and completely harmonious interior is a testament to their skill and creativity. It’s an exceptional marriage of materials and methods that elevates automotive interiors beyond anything available in the market.”