London Concours Presents 66 Years of Lamborghini

The London Concours will be presenting some of the finest models of Lamborghini ever built at its Great Marques: Lamborghini display on the 19th-20th August.

Presented by Montres Breguet, 66 years of exquisite Italian design and engineering will be on display from the tractor manufacturer to global performance car powerhouse. This prestigious event will be held in the Honorable Artillery Company HQ, a green oasis located amongst the City of London. Accompanying the Great Marques: Lamborghini display will be 80 of the worlds most extravagant cars.

Lamborghini Miura / Source: London Concours

The Lamborghini Miura was launched in 1966 by Ferruccio Lamborghini, naming it after a formidable breed of ‘toro’ reared since the 19th century by the Miura family in southern Spain. Capable of speeds of 170 mph, the Miura was the definitive object of automotive and cultural desire. Its mid mounted V12 engine was designed by Giotto Bizzarrini (formerly with Ferrari, Maserati and instrumental to the design of the Iso Grifo) and Its steel spaceframe chassis by Gianpaulo Dallara.

The Muira could be seen in the opening sequence of the 1969 cult film ‘The Italian Job’, where it can be seen driving through the Alps.

Lamborghini Countach / Source: London Concours

The poster boy of Lamborghini, the Countach, will be found on display within the green acres of the Honorable Artillery Company HQ during the event. Developed by Italian design house Bertone, which pioneered and popularized the sharply angled “Italian Wedge” shape, this rear mid-engine, rear wheel drive car was produced from 1974 to 1990. A stunning example on display will be the Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV. The LP5000 was powered by a 455bhp 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, fed by six Weber downdraft carburetors and coupled to a five-speed manual transmission. It was able to achieve 0 to 60mph in 4.80 seconds with a maximum top speed of 185 mph.

Lamborghini Sillhouette / Source: London Concours

Along with the glory days of the ‘60s for Lamborghini, the London Concours will present some of the more difficult years for Lamborghini, including the release of the Silhouette. During the mid 70s when the car was rolled out of Sant’Agata, Ferruccio Lamborghini companies were struggling, and he sold his final shares in Automobili Lamborghini. Due to the financial struggles of the business, many customers believed their Lamborghini Silhouette wasn’t going to be built. In all, only 54 were built, with only 31 known to exist. This makes the Silhouette one of the rarest Lamborghini’s.

Lamborghini LM002 / Source: London Concours

Attracting attention among the display will be the Lamborghini LM002, which was an off-roader project for the military. Unveiled at the Brussels Auto Show in 1986, it was dubbed the “Rambo-Lambo”. The body structure is based around a multi-tubular steel spaceframe clad in riveted aluminium and fiberglass panels. All round independent suspension features oscillating arms, coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers, giving it real off-road ability. Civilian models were fitted out with a full luxury package that included full leather trim, tinted power windows and air conditioning.

The London Concours 2020 will take place from 19-20 August. Tickets are available to buy now from www.londonconcours.co.uk/tickets

