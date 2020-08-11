Iso Grifo – The Fusion of Italian Design and American Power

The name ‘Grifo’ is Italian for Griffin, the mythological beast that’s half lion and half eagle. The lion half represents the coat of arms of the Iso company’s founder, Renzo Rivolta, while the eagle represents the symbolic animal of the United States. This symbolic union is quite fitting for the Iso Griffo considering it was pure Italian beauty in design and style, coupled with the power of the mighty American V8.

The story of the Iso Griffo, begins with the Italian born automotive brand, Iso, who started its life as ‘Iso Thermos’ producing heating, venting, and air conditioning products.

After the second world war, the founder of Iso, Renzo Rivolta, had a burning desire to manufacture sports cars. His strong ambition developed into reality with the Iso Grifo.

The Iso Grifo is a clear example of what the Iso brand stood for – gorgeous Italian design, style, and passion paired with the reliability and power of the small and big block Chevrolet V8 engines.

Iso Grifo/ Source: Bonhams

If you never heard about the Iso Grifo or the legendary automotive engineer Giotto Bizzarrini, (engineered the iconic Ferrari 250 GTO), this article will lead you through one of the most interesting automotive stories to arise from the 1960s.

From Refrigerators to Sports Cars – Brief History of Iso

To understand what made the Iso Grifo special, we can’t go past the incredible story of the Iso company.

It all started in 1939 when representatives of the Rivolta family founded the company, Iso Thermos. At the time they were mainly engaged in the manufacturing of refrigerators and heating.

In 1948, Renzo Rivolta (owner and founder of the brand) expanded the brand to include the manufacturing of motorcycles, scooters, and various cargo three- and four-wheelers. By 1953, the automotive wing of the company was renamed ISO Autoveicoli.

The first car to be created by Iso Autoveilcoli was the Isetta (built-in 2-cylinder petrol engine with 10 hp), which was created in 1954. The charm of this car was that it was a small, ultra-compact car powered by a motorcycle engine. It was ever so practical, as it would fit through the small, narrow Italian village roads.

The car was a huge success for Iso, so much so that Iso couldn’t keep up with the orders. To meet the publics demand, Iso licensed different manufacturers from different parts of Europe to produce the Isetta. Germany car manufacturer BMW so impressed by the Isetta they bought the rights to produce the car. By the end of 1962, BMW had turned their business around by selling approximately 162,000 units of the Isetta model. At the same time, Iso, received royalty for each car sold, giving them capital for other opportunities.

BMW Isetta /Source: RM Auctions

Wanting to venture into more exciting cars, the company looked at creating sports cars and developed an innovative team.

They formed a highly experienced dynamic team with Nuccio Bertone, of Bertone design. They also consulted with Giorgetto Giugiaro, being famous for designing cars like De Tomaso Mangusta and Maserati Ghibli. To add more talent to the mix, they hired Giotto Bizzarrini, an exceptionally talented engineer, who had just recently left Ferrari (was just recently fired from Ferrari during the Great Walkout, where seven of Ferrari’s executive employees were fired in one setting).

The first of their cars designed was the Iso Rivolta, which was a true GT two doors, four-seater. It contained the reliability of the powertrain of the Corvette, and coupled it with the sophistication of a Guigiaro design.

Iso Rivolta / Source Mecum Auctions

Lusso and Corsa – Birth of the Iso Grifo

Wanting to push further into sport cars, Giotto Bizzarrini convinced Renzo Rivolta to develop a sports car- the Iso Grifo.

Iso Grifo interior / Source: Bonhams

The first design for the Iso Grifo A3/L (L standing for “lusso”, luxury in Italian) was completed in 1963. Bizzarrini took care of the mechanical part of the planing, while Giorgetto Giugiaro ensured the Grifo took on the appearance of an exceptionally attractive GT.

Source: Bonhams

Bizzarini was an expert when it came to engineering remarkable sports cars, he is after all responsible for the creation of the Ferrari 250 GTO.

He estimated there would be enough demand for a race version of the Grifo to make production a success. The new sports version of the Grifo was called the Grifo A3/C (C standing for “corsa”, racing or race in Italian).

The Corsa version of the Grifo featured a modified alloy body and front mid-engine disposition. To accommodate for this engine placements, the A3/C Grifo needed to have a part of the dashboard removed. Bizzarrini was so invested and sure of the Grifo Corsa’s success, he even dubbed it the “Improved GTO”.

Source: Bonhams

Both versions of the Iso Grifo were presented in 1963 at the Turin Motor Show. Each cars received major praise from the press and were deemed incredible judging by the budget they were built with.

The Italian American muscle – Powertrains

You can often hear the Iso Grifo being called the “Italian muscle car”- here is why.

Iso came to the reality that designing and engineering their own engines was simply out of their budget. Instead, they formed a partnership with Chevrolet that supplied engines for the Iso brand.

The first series of the Iso Griffo featured a reliable 5.4L small-block Chevrolet Corvette V8 engine pushing out anywhere from 300 to 350 horsepowers (depending on the tune). With this many American horses rumbling under the hood and a low kerb weight of just 2,200lbs (1000 kg), the Grifo A3/L reached a staggering top speed of 171 mph (275 km/h). That is some serious speed, even by today’s standards. Series I Iso Grifo’s (1965-1970) were accompanied by 4-speed Borg-Warner manual transmissions or 3-speed automatic transmissions.

If that wasn’t muscular enough, Iso did not stop there. In 1968, they introduced the Grifo “7 Litri”. This was an Iso Grifo with a Chevrolet L71 big-block engine. This was a true Tri-Power version of the 427 Chevrolet engine.

Iso Grifo 427

To accommodate for the big-block V8, Iso had to adjust several parts of the Grifo. They strengthened the chassis, enlarged the engine compartment and fitted a hood scoop that was necessary for the engine’s deck height. The Grifo truly became an American muscle car, born in Italy.

It seemed that with every model year, Iso was looking to improve the powertrains of the Grifo. The series II Grifo received an even stronger Chevrolet 454 7.4L engine and an improved 5-speed ZF manual transmission. The final models years of Iso Grifo (1972-1974) featured the less brutal small-block Ford Boss 351 engines. The engine downsizing came as a consequence of the 1970s oil crisis.

From Targas to hood scoops – Designed by Bertone

Iso Grifo is known for its rich Italian style and reliable American powertrains. With a long hood and a dominant fastback line crashing right into the tail section, the Grifo screamed of performance.

The design was a clear example of the long hood and short deck trend in the 1960s.

With tailored wheel arches and carefully placed air vents, Giugiaro sourced inspiration from the world of racing.

Details like air vents and tailored wheel arches served the Grifo’s muscular identity. From the front, the Grifo stood low and looked mean with its pair of circular headlights.

The Series II Grifo did not feature major design changes except for the headlight cover. The split grill was a distinct American feature hinting at the American “heart” under the long hood.

With the introduction of bigger engines, Grifo also got a hood scoop to accommodate for the height of big-block V8 powertrains. This only helped to promote the muscular look of the Grifo.

Being a true GT car, a sizable trunk for longer rides was a priority. This is why the Grifo features a larger rear deck lid and an overall large rear presence. The back also features a big wraparound backlight which reduced the visual mass of the large rear.

The Iso Grifo Corsa featured a completely different design, which was also done by Giugiaro. The Corsa was meant for racing and the design speaks for itself. It takes on a more aerodynamic design, and slightly resembles the iconic sports cars of the era, like the Ferrari 250 GTO.

In 1966 a Targa version of the Grifo was presented at the Turin Motor Show. Very few Targa versions were made and sold in the production run of the Grifo (17 in total).

Specifications and Performance of the Iso Grifo

Specifications Iso Griffo (7 Litres) Engine Location Front, in-line Drive Rear Configuration V8 Capacity 6998cc Bore and Stroke 108 x 95mm Horsepower 390bhp @ 5200rpm Valve operation Pushrod Transmission Four-speed Manual Suspension-front Wishbones and coil spring Suspension- back De Dion axle and coil springs Chassis Unitary Brakes Disc Top Speed 171 mph Acceleration 0-60mph 7.1 seconds

Racing the Iso Grifo

The Bizzarrini Iso Grifo A3C was the competition version of the A3L super coupe and in 1964 it competed well at Le Mans (finished 14th), Monza, Targa Florio and the one car completed at Sebring. It would be more successful the following year at Le Mans (1965) , finishing 9th.

Iso Grifo A3C of Charlie Rainville and Mike Gammino. They failed to finish due to an accident. Photo courtesy of mycarquest.com and The Griffon

A repeat trip to Sebring was needed and plans were made to ship two race cars to the U.S. A good finish at Sebring in 1965 might be just what was needed to boost sales in the U.S.

In 1965, Sebring 12 hours would see the two car team of Bizzarrini Iso Grifo A3C’s end is spectacular style.

By lap 12 the #8 car was experiencing severe brake fade as the brake fluid began to boil and evaporate in the extreme heat. With slightly more than an hour of racing on the clock the Bizzarrini’s brakes were totally gone and when driver Silvio Moser approached the infamous Hairpin turn he had no brakes.

He headed for the escape road but managed to plunge into the crowd near the turn hitting a VW microbus. The #8 Bizzarrini was officially retired on lap 16. The car’s co-driver, Mario Casoni, never got a chance to drive the car.

Moser/Casoni Iso Grifo A3C just minutes before they lost their brakes and crashed. Photo courtesy of Dave Nicholas

Moser/Casoni car was removed to this spot to protect it from souvenir hunters. Photo courtesy of mycarquest.com and The Griffon

In the other Iso Grifo (#9) was Mike Gammino and Charlie Rainville. Shortly after the brakes were repaired, Mike Gamino left the pit stop in haste to return to the action, neglecting to buckle his seat belt. At the time a huge rain storm had come over and had flooded the track.

Three laps later the car came around turn twelve and onto the front straight. Gammino accelerated as he passed the start-finish and the car began to hydroplane and lose control. The car struck a support for the Mercedes-Benz pedestrian bridge broadside cutting the car in two pieces with the split coming right behind the driver’s door. When the corner workers arrived to render assistance they found Mike Gammino in his seat in the front half of the car. His hands were still on the steering wheel. After the corner workers determined that he didn’t suffer any serious injuries he was allowed to walk back to the pits.

The Rainville/Gammino Iso Grifo A3C after being split in two after hitting the Mercedes-Benz Bridge. Photo courtesy of Paul Rainville

Limited Production of the Grifo

The 1970s oil crisis did not play into favor for the Iso brand. Although this was not the core reason for the 1974 downfall of the Iso company.

The brand itself just wasn’t considered exotic enough for the wealthy customers buying powerful GT cars in the 1960s and early 70s. Another contributing factor was their use of “generic” American powertrains. At their time of production, all other premium brands were using their own engines, making them more appealing and exclusive.

Looking back, this was the great misconception of the time. The truth is, many American engines delivered more power and offered great reliabily. The American powertrains were not a weakness but added strength the Iso Grifo image.

Overall only 412 Iso Grifo were ever produced, making them a true rarity. The most sought after are the Series II with the 7L V8 engine and the 5-speed manual transmission, as only 23 were produced. Even rarer still are the Targa versions with only 17 of them made.

In today’s market with the newfound appreciation of the Iso brand and especially the Grifo, the price reflects the uniqueness of this car.

1967 Iso Grifo auctioned by Bonhams/ Source: Bonhams

This Iso Grifo was auctioned in 2016 by Bonhams at Carmel, Quail Lodge & Golf Club. It was one of the most desirable variants, being the first series model that includes the small block 327ci Chevrolet engine. The power output was 350hp, and making this car more special is that it has a 5-speed ZF manual gearbox. The color is Argento Indianapolis combined with a black leather interior. At auction the car was sold under the hammer for US$ 368,500.

More information regarding this 1967 Iso Grifo can be found at Bonhams.

