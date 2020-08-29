London Concours 2020- Report & Photo Gallery

More than 100 unique and striking cars in the world were presented at the fourth running of the London Concours that was held on the 19-20th August. The event was staged in the spectacular surroundings of the Honourable Artillery Company Gardens in London.

The main concours event classes included ‘Speed of Sand’ –dedicated to the world of hot rods – ‘Convertible: The Golden Era’, ‘The Pursuit of Speed’ and ‘Lancia Legends’.

Best of Show honors for the London Concours were awarded to a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS Spider.

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS Spider- Best of Show (Photo:Tim Scott)

In November 1967, this 330 GTS Spider was displayed at the Torino Motor Show. It was then presented at various venues before it was eventually sold in 1969 to Jamie Wyeth in Pennsylvania, US.

The Ferrari then transferred ownership in the mid-1970s to Carl Cantera of Wilmington, Delaware, a client of Ferrari dealer FAF Motors in Tucker, Georgia. It was shown by Mr Cantera successfully for over two decades during which the body of the 330 GTS Spider was restored to concours level.

Winners of the other class events were as follows:

The Pursuit of Speed – Jaguar XK120 FHC

Convertibles: The Golden Era sponsored by Montres Breguet – Ferrari 330 GTS

Great Marques: Aston Martin sponsored by Nicholas Mee – Aston Martin DB2/4

Great Marques: Lamborghini – Lamborghini Espada

The Era of the Supercar sponsored by Drivers Union – Lamborghini Diablo VT

Lost Marques sponsored by Footman James – Facel Vega HK500

Speed of Sand sponsored by VHRA and Ace Cafe – Ford V8 Streamliner Flathead V8

Lancia Legends sponsored by Thornley Kelham – Lancia Stratos HF Group IV

Octane & Evo Readers’ Choice – Lamborghini Espada

Outside of the main concours event, visitors were spoilt with the diversity of unique cars to be discovered. A special feature celebrating Ferrari’s V6 powered mid engine sensation, the Dino, was on display.

In true Sports Car Digest tradition (2017 , 2018, and 2019) the London Concours 2020 event was captured by photographer Tim Scott who as always provided stunning images from the event.

London Concours 2020 – Photo Gallery (photos: Tim Scott)

