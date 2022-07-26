Less Than Four Weeks Before The British Motor Show 2022

In less than a month, the UK’s premier automotive event, the British Motor Show, is back for 2022 and it will be held at Farnborough International, Hampshire on August 18 to 21.

There will be car launches, supercars, classic cars, motoring celebrities, test drives, stunt shows, interactive features, and breath-taking passenger rides that that whole family will surely enjoy.

Some of the celebrities in attendance include Car SOS hosts Fuzz Townshend and Tim Shaw, Olympian Iwan Thomas, automotive TV expert Mike Brewer, YouTube star Yanni, and the amazing Paul Swift stunt show. There will also be a lot of interactive features that has never been seen in other automotive events. The British Motor Show has kept true to their mission of reinventing the concept of the motor show to make it a thrilling event that the whole family would love.

It seems that they have accomplished just this feat when more than 47,000 guests attended the event in 2021. This year, the British Motor Show is expecting more than 70,000 guests and tickets are expected to sell faster than ever. VIP tickets will soon also be sold out. Guests are highly encouraged to pre-book their tickets to avoid the queues or worse, risk not getting a ticket on the day.

British Motor Show has brought back all the events that guests thoroughly enjoyed during the 2021 event. These include the Stunt Shows, Group Tests, Supercar Displays, Driving Experiences, as well as guest interviews with Tim and Fuzz. For 2022, there have a lot more events in store for the visitors including The Bridgestone Arena in association with Kwik Fit, dedicated to Motorsport, which will feature the Shred Shed Drift Show. There will also be Petrolheadonism live, and a Formula One car that will be in the Live Arena.

Mike Brewer is joined by Olympian Iwan Thomas this year to host the cinch Live Arena. Stretched out over four days, the cinch Live Arena will be the venue for different events like Stunt Shows, Supercar Showdown, Classic Car Parades, parachute displays, and Guinness World Record Attempts. The Car-monwealth games are the end of day shows that pit celebrities against each other top gear style.

A stunt extravaganza which will be done by Paul Swift’s stunt team will wow the crowd two times each day. They will feature sideways and two-wheel driving, as well as the special “Britalian Job” stunt show.

For those who are going to the British Motor Show to check out new models or to know about the latest automotive technology, there is a great line up at The IMI Theater. Questions about the latest automotive technology will be answered and tackled. They will also be debunking some of the myths that has continued to plague EVs in the market. AA will also be in a Car Clinic where anyone can inquire about the latest in the automotive industry or any motoring related questions.

The show will represent more than 25 manufacturers and will have a much greater area compared to the 2021 event. New halls have been added to the successful 2021 layout. It has been a while since this many manufacturers were represented. In fact, the last time that there were these many manufacturers was back at Excel in 2008 when the last British International Motor Show was held.

At least three exclusive model reveals are also scheduled for the upcoming show. This includes an exclusive first opportunity to see a new British designed and British-built electric van. This is a great testament that the Show is a great venue for international launches due to its high footfall and media profile.

At the event, there will be more than 20 models that guests can choose from to test drive at the event. There will also be a variety of classics and supercars that were not yet even shown before at the previous British Motor Shows.

A wide variety of exhibitors have signed up to the event, ranging from manufacturers, retailers, modifiers, marketplace retailers, and tech companies totaling more than 250. There will also be some exclusive launches which includes an important new piece of technology that AA will be revealing for the first time.

Andy Entwistle, CEO of The British Motor Show shared, “With just four weeks to go until we open our doors, the excitement is reaching fever pitch – as are ticket sales. The 2022 show is destined to (be) bigger, better and busier than it was in 2021 and were getting amazing feedback already from exhibitors. With the school holidays starting in most areas at the end of this week, families across the UK are making plans for the summer break. Within two hours of around 60 per cent of the British population, The British Motor Show is not only a ‘must-attend’ date for the diary, but it also offers unrivaled value compared to most family days out.”

From August 18 to 21, The British Motor Show, sponsored by cinch, will be held at Farnborough International. Advanced ticket prices that were held since 2021 are only just £18.50 each. Bigger discounts await bigger crowds, as the ticket is only £37 for a family of four. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance as the busiest days are expected to sell out soon.

For those interested to purchase online, they can do so at the British Motor Show website.