1980 Lancia 037 Prototype To Feature at Milan Sale

The Lancia 037 Prototype will be the stand-out vehicle at the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Milan Sale planned for sale on June 15.

RM Sotheby’s has announced an all-new, exclusive sale in Milan to be held on Mille Miglia’s eve at Palazzo Serbelloni, Sotheby’s Milan’s historic location.

The sale will offer 25-30 exceptional cars being live-streamed from inside the Palazzo, with the vehicles being displayed in the courtyard. A full-day preview is available on June 14 by appointment only to a limited number of bidders.

Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

“We are delighted to be working with our colleagues at Sotheby’s Milan and for the cooperation of Palazzo Serbelloni for the provision of the stunning location. To have also consigned one of the most significant Lancia rally cars of all time, the prototype that developed the all-conquering 037 rally car, is sure to make this sale one of the highlights of the upcoming 2021 sale calendar,” RM Sotheby’s Europe Head of Sales, Augustin Sabatié-Garat.

1980 Lancia 037 Prototype

Estimate: €700,000-€900,000

One of the main highlights of the sale is the stunning and historically significant 1980 Lancia 037 Prototype. Originally owned by Abarth, the vehicle on offer is the first Lancia Rally 037 ever constructed.

Lancia had a long stretch of success in rallying in the 1970s, stemming from initially with the Fulvia and then following up with the Stratos, which claimed three consecutive World Rally Championship titles.

A completely new contender arrived in 1980 with the development of the 037, a vehicle that would be remembered as the last rear wheel drive vehicle to win the World Rally Championship.

The example on offer in the Milan sale is chassis SE037-001, the first prototype for the iconic Lancia Rally ‘037.’

Dallara, a successful Italian race car constructor, commissioned the car for construction, while Sergio Limone oversaw the final assembly and development at the Abarth factory.

Upon completion, chassis SE037-001 was subjected to extensive testing both on track and in the wind tunnel with the example been driven by the likes of Markku Alen, Giorgio Pianta, and Adartico Vudafieri.

In 1982, the Lancia 037 Prototype was presented in an impressive Martini full racing livery and served as a Reece car in the Acropolis Rally that year.

When the vehicle was retired, it went into the private ownership of Sergio Limone where he gave the car a full and detailed restoration, returning it to its original development specification. This includes the correct specification 1,995 cc supercharged engine.

Chassis SE037-001 is presented in outstanding condition, with the vehicle being fully authenticated and certified by FIVA and Italy’s Lancia Club.

For more information on the Milan sale and other upcoming live and Online Only sales, please visit RM Sothebys.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]