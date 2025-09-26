Lamborghini Diablo: 35 Years of an Icon

In 1990, the Diablo heralded a new era for the Lamborghini brand, breaking the 325 km/h speed barrier and setting an all-time record for road cars of that period. The Diablo’s story started to take shape in 1985 with Project 132, conceived to deliver a successor to the Countach and create the fastest car in the world. The first prototypes revealed sharp, visionary lines that were later refined with the arrival of Chrysler in 1987, giving the model both harmony and a future-oriented vision. That was how the final silhouette was created: the scissor doors, muscular proportions, a striking rear design, and a passenger compartment that was not only sporty but also comfortable. The Lamborghini Diablo was unveiled in 1990 in the Principality of Monaco at the opening of the Monte Carlo Rally and produced until 2001: it became an icon worldwide and in automotive history. Today, this legend is preserved by Lamborghini Polo Storico which, through its archive, restorations and certifications, protects its authenticity.

“The Diablo isn’t just a symbol of Lamborghini’s history; it’s also a model of growing strategic importance to Polo Storico,” commented Alessandro Farmeschi, After Sales Director at Automobili Lamborghini. “In recent years, we’ve seen a significant increase in requests for certifications and restoration services for the Diablo, in the most part due to a new generation of collectors and enthusiasts who see this car as a cultural and design icon. This trend confirms the value of Polo Storico’s activities aimed at preserving the legacy of the company and its cars, at the same time creating new opportunities in the classic car segment. By sharing the Diablo’s story through the information and documents in our archive, we strengthen the bond with our customers and enthusiasts, while reaffirming the importance and lasting value of this model.”

Even the name speaks of a legend: Diablo, named in honor of the legendary fighting bull of the same name which, in 1869 fought for hours against the matador José de Lara, known as “El Chicorro”. Its debut was an immediate commercial success, with the first orders coming in even before the presentation of the car, in a world before previews on social media and online.

With its 5.7-liter V12 engine, delivering 492 CV and 580 Nm torque, the Diablo could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around 4.5 seconds, establishing a new speed record for road cars, reaching 337 km/h on the Nardò circuit. The tubular frame, aluminum and steel body with carbon fiber inserts—used for the first time on a production car—together with the sophisticated suspension gave the Diablo unprecedented driving dynamics. For the first time, a Lamborghini combined outstanding performance and innovative comfort, with adjustable seats, electric windows, and Alpine stereo system—delivering luxury, design, and power without compromise.

Over the eleven years of production, Diablo evolved into various versions. In 1993, the VT model introduced all-wheel-drive for the first time on a Lamborghini super sports car, which would become a typical feature of all the V12 engines, guaranteeing greater stability and driving safety. In the same year, the SE30 model celebrated the company’s 30th anniversary with an engine boosted to 525 CV, and pushed up to 596 CV in the Jota version, while the 1995 VT Roadster paved the way to the Lamborghini open-top V12 cars.

In 1998, with the acquisition of Lamborghini by Audi, the Diablo underwent a significant restyling: this marked the arrival of fixed headlights instead of traditional pop-ups, ABS, and the V12 with displacement increased to 6 liters. This was the start of a new stylistic and engineering phase for Lamborghini. The SV epitomized the ultimate expression of performance: the 1999 GT took the V12 to 575 CV, enabling it to reach a top speed of 338 km/h, while the VT 6.0 and 6.0 SE represented the final evolution with the design by Luc Donckerwolke, the company’s first chief designer under Audi’s ownership. At the same time, the Diablo opened doors to official competitions: 1996 saw the launch of the Super Sport Trophy one-make championship for the Diablo SV-R, with 32 units produced, marking the first racing program directly linked to the brand. From this experience came two ultra-rare Diablo GT1 Stradale prototypes, real racing testbeds with 655 CV, as well as the Diablo GT-R: the track version of the GT, built in 40+1 units and competing both in the Japanese JGTC championship and in various European GT series.

The Diablo’s influence extended beyond the road. With a constant presence in movies, video games, and TV programs, it captivated Hollywood in leading roles: from the red model driven by Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber (1994), to the appearances in Exit Wounds (2001), and in Die Another Day (2002), to the TV series Smallville, Nip/Tuck, and Blue Mountain State. It has been an icon in the video games of the Need for Speed franchise since the 1990s, while in a famous 1996 commercial it appears alongside top model Cindy Crawford. It’s celebrated in music too: in Jamiroquai’s music video for Cosmic Girl it became a pop symbol for an entire generation. Celebrities such as Jay Leno, Mike Tyson, Dennis Rodman, Jay Kay, Rod Stewart, Nicolas Cage, Troy Corser, and Mario Andretti chose it, confirming it as a global status symbol and dream car.

With over 60 available colors, 40 of which could be customized, this Lamborghini super sports car preempted the “Ad Personam” philosophy. Red was the most popular color, with over 550 units. With 2,903 units produced, the Diablo not only set an all-time sales record for Lamborghini up to 2001, but also contributed to strengthening the brand’s global reputation, opening the doors to a new era of international growth.

In 2023, at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, a 1994 Diablo SE30 earned a place on the podium, confirming its timeless appeal. The Diablo’s value is constantly rising, particularly the special editions and more customized versions. These feature in the strong upward trend in requests to Lamborghini Polo Storico for restorations and certificates of authenticity, as well as increased demand and value at international auctions.

When production ended in 2001, the Diablo didn’t close a cycle; it ushered in a new era. As well as redefining the concept of the super sports car, it paved the way for all subsequent Lamborghini models. Today, thanks to the work of Lamborghini Polo Storico and the rising interest of collectors, the Diablo increasingly plays a leading role in the dialog between past and future. Thirty-five years on from its debut, it is still a symbol of extreme performance, timeless style, and technical innovation. A legacy that belongs to all Lamborghini enthusiasts.

Above contents © 2025 Lamborghini SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

