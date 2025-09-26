Lamborghini Diablo: 35 Years of an Icon

In 1990, the Diablo heralded a new era for the Lamborghini brand, breaking the 325 km/h speed barrier and setting an all-time record for road cars of that period. The Diablo’s story started to take shape in 1985 with Project 132, conceived to deliver a successor to the Countach and create the fastest car in the world. The first prototypes revealed sharp, visionary lines that were later refined with the arrival of Chrysler in 1987, giving the model both harmony and a future-oriented vision. That was how the final silhouette was created: the scissor doors, muscular proportions, a striking rear design, and a passenger compartment that was not only sporty but also comfortable. The Lamborghini Diablo was unveiled in 1990 in the Principality of Monaco at the opening of the Monte Carlo Rally and produced until 2001: it became an icon worldwide and in automotive history. Today, this legend is preserved by Lamborghini Polo Storico which, through its archive, restorations and certifications, protects its authenticity.
“The Diablo isn’t just a symbol of Lamborghini’s history; it’s also a model of growing strategic importance to Polo Storico,” commented Alessandro Farmeschi, After Sales Director at Automobili Lamborghini. “In recent years, we’ve seen a significant increase in requests for certifications and restoration services for the Diablo, in the most part due to a new generation of collectors and enthusiasts who see this car as a cultural and design icon. This trend confirms the value of Polo Storico’s activities aimed at preserving the legacy of the company and its cars, at the same time creating new opportunities in the classic car segment. By sharing the Diablo’s story through the information and documents in our archive, we strengthen the bond with our customers and enthusiasts, while reaffirming the importance and lasting value of this model.”
Even the name speaks of a legend: Diablo, named in honor of the legendary fighting bull of the same name which, in 1869 fought for hours against the matador José de Lara, known as “El Chicorro”. Its debut was an immediate commercial success, with the first orders coming in even before the presentation of the car, in a world before previews on social media and online.
With its 5.7-liter V12 engine, delivering 492 CV and 580 Nm torque, the Diablo could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around 4.5 seconds, establishing a new speed record for road cars, reaching 337 km/h on the Nardò circuit. The tubular frame, aluminum and steel body with carbon fiber inserts—used for the first time on a production car—together with the sophisticated suspension gave the Diablo unprecedented driving dynamics. For the first time, a Lamborghini combined outstanding performance and innovative comfort, with adjustable seats, electric windows, and Alpine stereo system—delivering luxury, design, and power without compromise.
Over the eleven years of production, Diablo evolved into various versions. In 1993, the VT model introduced all-wheel-drive for the first time on a Lamborghini super sports car, which would become a typical feature of all the V12 engines, guaranteeing greater stability and driving safety. In the same year, the SE30 model celebrated the company’s 30th anniversary with an engine boosted to 525 CV, and pushed up to 596 CV in the Jota version, while the 1995 VT Roadster paved the way to the Lamborghini open-top V12 cars.
In 1998, with the acquisition of Lamborghini by Audi, the Diablo underwent a significant restyling: this marked the arrival of fixed headlights instead of traditional pop-ups, ABS, and the V12 with displacement increased to 6 liters. This was the start of a new stylistic and engineering phase for Lamborghini. The SV epitomized the ultimate expression of performance: the 1999 GT took the V12 to 575 CV, enabling it to reach a top speed of 338 km/h, while the VT 6.0 and 6.0 SE represented the final evolution with the design by Luc Donckerwolke, the company’s first chief designer under Audi’s ownership. At the same time, the Diablo opened doors to official competitions: 1996 saw the launch of the Super Sport Trophy one-make championship for the Diablo SV-R, with 32 units produced, marking the first racing program directly linked to the brand. From this experience came two ultra-rare Diablo GT1 Stradale prototypes, real racing testbeds with 655 CV, as well as the Diablo GT-R: the track version of the GT, built in 40+1 units and competing both in the Japanese JGTC championship and in various European GT series.
The Diablo’s influence extended beyond the road. With a constant presence in movies, video games, and TV programs, it captivated Hollywood in leading roles: from the red model driven by Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber (1994), to the appearances in Exit Wounds (2001), and in Die Another Day (2002), to the TV series Smallville, Nip/Tuck, and Blue Mountain State. It has been an icon in the video games of the Need for Speed franchise since the 1990s, while in a famous 1996 commercial it appears alongside top model Cindy Crawford. It’s celebrated in music too: in Jamiroquai’s music video for Cosmic Girl it became a pop symbol for an entire generation. Celebrities such as Jay Leno, Mike Tyson, Dennis Rodman, Jay Kay, Rod Stewart, Nicolas Cage, Troy Corser, and Mario Andretti chose it, confirming it as a global status symbol and dream car.
With over 60 available colors, 40 of which could be customized, this Lamborghini super sports car preempted the “Ad Personam” philosophy. Red was the most popular color, with over 550 units. With 2,903 units produced, the Diablo not only set an all-time sales record for Lamborghini up to 2001, but also contributed to strengthening the brand’s global reputation, opening the doors to a new era of international growth.
In 2023, at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, a 1994 Diablo SE30 earned a place on the podium, confirming its timeless appeal. The Diablo’s value is constantly rising, particularly the special editions and more customized versions. These feature in the strong upward trend in requests to Lamborghini Polo Storico for restorations and certificates of authenticity, as well as increased demand and value at international auctions.
When production ended in 2001, the Diablo didn’t close a cycle; it ushered in a new era. As well as redefining the concept of the super sports car, it paved the way for all subsequent Lamborghini models. Today, thanks to the work of Lamborghini Polo Storico and the rising interest of collectors, the Diablo increasingly plays a leading role in the dialog between past and future. Thirty-five years on from its debut, it is still a symbol of extreme performance, timeless style, and technical innovation. A legacy that belongs to all Lamborghini enthusiasts.
Above contents © 2025 Lamborghini SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee
Related Content
|Lamborghini Diablo, 1990-1998 Data Sheet
|Lamborghini Diablo VT, 1993-1998 Data Sheet
|Engine: V12, 60° bank angle, made of aluminum
|Engine: V12, 60° bank angle, made of aluminum
|Bore x stroke: 87 x 80 mm
|Bore x stroke: 87 x 80 mm
|Displacement: 5,707 cm³
|Displacement: 5,707 cm³
|Compression ratio: 10:1
|Compression ratio: 10:1
|Power: 362 kW/492 CV at 7,000 rpm
|Power: 362 kW/492 CV at 6,800 rpm
|Torque: 580 Nm at 5,200 rpm
|Torque: 580 Nm at 5,200 rpm
|Valve control: dual overhead camshafts with chain drive; 4 valves per cylinder
|Valve control: dual overhead camshafts with chain drive; 4 valves per cylinder
|Fuel mix prep: Lamborghini LIE with fuel injection with intake manifold
|Fuel mix prep: Electronic LIE with multipoint fuel injection
|Lubrication: Wet-sump lubrication
|Lubrication: Wet-sump lubrication
|Transmission: 5-speed Lamborghini manual gearbox + reverse
|All-wheel drive with central viscous coupling
|Clutch: Dry, single plate
|Transmission: 5-speed Lamborghini manual gearbox + reverse
|Frame: Tubular steel frame with aluminum, carbon, and fiberglass components
|Clutch: Dry, single plate
|Chassis: Dual-wishbone front and rear suspension with coil springs and shock absorbers
|Frame: Tubular steel frame with aluminum, carbon, and fiberglass components
|shock absorbers
|Chassis: Dual-wishbone front and rear suspension with coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers
|Brakes: ventilated disc brakes, front 330 x 32 mm, rear 284 x 22 mm
|telescopic shock absorbers
|Length/width/height: 4,460/2,040/1,105 mm
|Brakes: ventilated disc brakes, front 330 x 32 mm, rear 284 x 22 mm
|Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
|Length/width/height: 4,460/2,040/1,105 mm
|Front track: 1,540 mm; rear track: 1,640 mm
|Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
|Tires: Pirelli P Zero front 245/40 ZR17, rear 335/35 ZR17
|Front track: 1,540 mm; rear track: 1,640 mm
|Curb weight: 1,620 kg
|Tires: Pirelli P Zero front 235/40 ZR17, rear 335/35 ZR17
|Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h: 4.09 sec
|Curb weight: 1,625 kg
|Top speed: 325 km/h / 202 mph
|Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h: 4.09 s
|Number of units: 873
|Top speed: 325 km/h / 202 mph
|Number of units: 529
|Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster, 1995-1998 Data Sheet
|Lamborghini Diablo SE (30th anniversary), 1993-1994 Data Sheet
|Engine: V12, 60° bank angle, made of aluminum
|Engine: V12, 60° bank angle, made of aluminum
|Bore x stroke: 87 x 80 mm
|Bore x stroke: 87 x 80 mm
|Displacement: 5,707 cm³
|Displacement: 5,707 cm³
|Compression ratio: 10:1
|Compression ratio: 10:1
|Power: 362 kW/492 CV at 7,000 rpm
|Power: 386 kW/525 CV at 7,100 rpm
|Torque: 580 Nm at 5,200 rpm
|Torque: 580 Nm at 5,900 rpm
|Valve control: dual overhead camshafts with chain drive; 4 valves per cylinder
|Valve control: dual overhead camshafts with chain drive; 4 valves per cylinder
|Fuel mix prep: Lamborghini LIE with fuel injection with intake manifold
|Fuel mix prep: Lamborghini LIE with sequential multipoint fuel injection
|Exhaust gas purification: Catalytic converter with lambda sensor
|Exhaust gas purification: Catalytic converter with lambda sensor
|Lubrication: Wet-sump lubrication
|Lubrication: Wet-sump lubrication
|Transmission: 5-speed Lamborghini manual gearbox + reverse
|Transmission: 5-speed Lamborghini manual gearbox + reverse
|All-wheel drive with central viscous coupling
|Clutch: Dry, single plate
|Clutch: Dry, single plate
|Frame: Tubular steel frame with aluminum, carbon, and fiberglass components
|Frame: Tubular steel frame with aluminum, carbon, and fiberglass components
|Chassis: Dual-wishbone front and rear suspension with coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers
|Chassis: Dual-wishbone front and rear suspension with coil springs and electronically controlled telescopic shock absorbers
|telescopic shock absorbers
|Electronically controlled telescopic shock absorbers
|Brakes: ventilated disc brakes, front 330 x 32 mm, rear 284 x 22 mm
|Brakes: ventilated disc brakes, front 320 x 32 mm, rear 310 x 28 mm
|Traction Control System (TCS)
|Length/width/height: 4,470/2,040/1,115 mm
|Length/width/height: 4,550/2,040/1,105 mm
|Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
|Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
|Front track: 1,540 mm; rear track: 1,640 mm
|Front track: 1,540 mm; rear track: 1,640 mm
|Tires: Pirelli P Zero front 235/40 ZR17, rear 335/35 ZR17
|Tires: Pirelli P Zero front 235/40 ZR17, rear 335/30 ZR18
|Curb weight: 1,625 kg
|Curb weight: 1,449 kg
|Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h: 3.95 s
|Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h: 3.9 s
|Top speed: 323 km/h / 238 mph
|Top speed: 333 km/h / 207 mph
|Number of units: 468
|Number of units: 157
|Lamborghini Diablo SV (Sport Veloce), 1995-1999 Data Sheet
|Lamborghini Diablo SV-R, 1996 Data Sheet
|Engine: V12, 60° bank angle, made of aluminum
|Engine: V12, 60° bank angle, made of aluminum
|Bore x stroke: 87 x 80 mm
|Bore x stroke: 87 x 80 mm
|Displacement: 5,707 cm³
|Displacement: 5,707 cm³
|Compression ratio: 10:1
|Compression ratio: 10:1
|Power: 390 kW/530 CV at 7,100 rpm
|Power: 397 kW/540 CV at 7,100 rpm
|Torque: 605 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|Torque: 598 Nm at 5,200 rpm
|Valve control: dual overhead camshafts with chain drive; 4 valves per cylinder
|Valve control: dual overhead camshafts with chain drive; 4 valves per cylinder
|Fuel mix prep: Lamborghini LIE with fuel injection with intake manifold
|Fuel mix prep: Lamborghini LIE with fuel injection with intake manifold
|Exhaust gas purification: Catalytic converter with lambda sensor
|Lubrication: Wet-sump lubrication
|Lubrication: Wet-sump lubrication
|Transmission: 5-speed Lamborghini manual gearbox + reverse
|Transmission: 5-speed Lamborghini manual gearbox + reverse, rear-wheel drive
|Clutch: Dry, single plate
|Clutch: Dry, single plate
|Frame: Tubular steel frame with aluminum, carbon, and fiberglass components
|Frame: Tubular steel frame with aluminum, carbon, and fiberglass components
|Chassis: Dual-wishbone front and rear suspension with coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers
|Chassis: Dual-wishbone front and rear suspension with coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers
|telescopic shock absorbers
|telescopic shock absorbers
|Brakes: ventilated disc brakes, front 355 mm, rear 335 mm
|Brakes: ventilated disc brakes, front 355 x 32 mm, rear 335 x 32 mm
|Length/width/height: 4,550/2,040/1,105 mm
|Length/width/height: 4,470/2,040/1,115 mm
|Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
|Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
|Front track: 1,540 mm; rear track: 1,640 mm
|Front track: 1,540 mm; rear track: 1,640 mm
|Tires: Dunlop front 235/615-17, rear 330/675-18
|Tires: Pirelli P Zero front 235/35 ZR18, rear 335/30 ZR18
|Curb weight: 1,385 kg
|Curb weight: 1,530 kg
|Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h: 3.9 s
|Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h: 3.85 s
|Top speed: 306 km/h / 191 mph
|Top speed: 320 km/h / 199 mph
|Quantity: 34
|Number of units: 346
|Lamborghini Diablo GT, 1999-2000 Data Sheet
|Lamborghini Diablo GT-R, 1999-2000 Data Sheet
|Engine: V12, 60° bank angle, made of aluminum
|Engine: V12, 60° bank angle, made of aluminum
|Bore x stroke: 87 x 84 mm
|Bore x stroke: 87 x 84 mm
|Displacement: 5,992 cm³
|Displacement: 5,992 cm³
|Compression ratio: 10.7:1
|Compression ratio: 10.7:1
|Power: 423 kW/575 CV at 7,300 rpm
|Power: 434 kW/590 CV at 7,300 rpm
|Torque: 630 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|Torque: 630 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|Valve control: dual overhead camshafts with chain drive; 4 valves per cylinder
|Valve control: dual overhead camshafts with chain drive; 4 valves per cylinder
|Fuel mix prep: Lamborghini LIE with fuel injection with intake manifold
|Fuel mix prep: Lamborghini LIE with fuel injection with intake manifold
|Exhaust gas purification: Catalytic converter with lambda sensor
|Lubrication: Wet-sump lubrication
|Lubrication: Wet-sump lubrication
|Transmission: 5-speed Lamborghini manual gearbox + reverse
|Transmission: 5-speed Lamborghini manual gearbox + reverse, rear-wheel drive
|Clutch: Dry, single plate
|Clutch: Dry, single plate
|Frame: Tubular steel frame with aluminum, carbon, and fiberglass components
|Frame: Tubular steel frame with aluminum, carbon, and fiberglass components
|Chassis: Dual-wishbone front and rear suspension with coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers
|Chassis: Dual-wishbone front and rear suspension with coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers
|telescopic shock absorbers
|telescopic shock absorbers
|Brakes: Rear ventilated disc brakes 355 mm
|Brakes: ventilated disc brakes, front and rear 335 mm, ABS
|Length/width/height: 4,430/2,040/1,115 mm
|Length/width/height: 4,430/2,040/1,115 mm
|Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
|Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
|Front track: 1,650 mm; rear track: 1,670 mm
|Front track: 1,650 mm; rear track: 1,670 mm
|Tires: Pirelli P Zero front 245/35 ZR18, rear 335/30 ZR18
|Tires: Pirelli P Zero front 245/35 ZR18, rear 335/30 ZR18
|Curb weight: 1,400 kg
|Curb weight: 1,490 kg
|Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h: 3.5 s
|Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h: 3.5 s
|Top speed: 338 km/h / 211 mph
|Top speed: up to 338 km/h / 211 mph
|Number of units: 32
|Number of units: 83
|Lamborghini Diablo 6.0, 2000-2001 Data Sheet
|Lamborghini Diablo 6.0 SE, 2001 Data Sheet
|Engine: V12, 60° bank angle, made of aluminum
|Engine: V12, 60° bank angle, made of aluminum
|Bore x stroke: 87 x 84 mm
|Bore x stroke: 87 x 84 mm
|Displacement: 5,992 cm³
|Displacement: 5,992 cm³
|Compression ratio: 10.7:1
|Compression ratio: 10.7:1
|Power: 404 kW/550 CV at 7,100 rpm
|Power: 404 kW/550 CV at 7,100 rpm
|Torque: 620 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|Torque: 620 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|Valve control: dual overhead camshafts with chain drive; 4 valves per cylinder
|Valve control: dual overhead camshafts with chain drive; 4 valves per cylinder
|Fuel mix prep: Lamborghini LIE with sequential multipoint fuel injection with intake manifold
|Fuel mix prep: Lamborghini LIE with sequential multipoint fuel injection with intake manifold
|Lubrication: Wet-sump lubrication
|Lubrication: Wet-sump lubrication
|Transmission: 5-speed Lamborghini manual gearbox + reverse
|Transmission: 5-speed Lamborghini manual gearbox + reverse
|All-wheel drive with viscous coupling
|All-wheel drive with viscous coupling
|Clutch: Dry, single plate
|Clutch: Dry, single plate
|Frame: Tubular steel frame with aluminum, carbon, and fiberglass components
|Frame: Tubular steel frame with aluminum, carbon, and fiberglass components
|Chassis: Dual-wishbone front and rear axles with coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers
|Chassis: Dual-wishbone front and rear axles with coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers
|telescopic shock absorbers
|telescopic shock absorbers
|Brakes: ventilated disc brakes, front 355 mm, rear 335 mm
|Brakes: Rear ventilated disc brakes 355 mm
|Length/width/height: 4,470/2,040/1,105 mm
|Length/width/height: 4,470/2,040/1,105 mm
|Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
|Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
|Front track: 1610 mm; rear track: 1670 mm
|Front track: 1,610 mm; rear track: 1,650 mm
|Tires: Pirelli P Zero front 235/35 ZR18, rear 335/30 ZR18
|Tires: Pirelli P Zero front 235/35 ZR18, rear 335/30 ZR18
|Curb weight: 1,625 kg
|Curb weight: 1,625 kg
|Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h: 3.9 s
|Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h: 3.9 s
|Top speed: 330 km/h / 205 mph
|Top speed: 330 km/h / 205 mph
|Number of units: 337
|Number of units: 44