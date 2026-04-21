1972 Lamborghini Miura SV

Among the timeless architectures of the Italian Capital, the first edition of the Anantara Concorso Roma, La Dolce Vita delle Automobili, took place between April 16-19. This was an event that transformed Rome into an international stage dedicated to classic cars, collectors, and enthusiasts from all over the world.

In this context, Automobili Lamborghini presented its latest restoration. On display was a 1972 Miura SV, returned to its original configuration after three years of work and in-depth historical research by Lamborghini Polo Storico, its heritage department. The authenticity and history of the car have been certified by Polo Storico, and the car was officially presented to the public at Casina Valdier.

Alongside Automobili Lamborghini, the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand was represented by three historic Lamborghini cars, entered in the concours by their respective owners. The three cars were two Countach 25th Anniversary and a special Miura P400, known for its appearance in the opening scene of the 1969 film The Italian Job, which was awarded first place in its class and also received a special prize.

“Our participation at the Anantara Concorso Roma, represents an important opportunity to enhance the brand’s historical heritage and the work carried out every day to preserve its authenticity,” commented Giuliano Cassataro, Head of After Sales of Automobili Lamborghini. “We are proud to have completed a restoration that returns this Miura SV to its original identity and its value over time, according to historical standards that only Lamborghini Polo Storico, as the official custodian of the brand’s heritage, is able to guarantee.”

On Saturday, April 18, Lamborghini Polo Storico presented its latest restoration to journalists, clients, and enthusiasts. This Miura SV, the final evolution of the first supercar in history, has been brought back to life through meticulous renovation, a perfect example of the Polo Storico approach, which is based on rigorous historical and documentary research at every stage of the restoration.

Arriving in Sant’Agata Bolognese at the end of 2023 in a configuration not compliant with the original specifications, the car underwent an in-depth reconstruction process, preceded by extensive historical research starting from the production sheet, which confirmed its original characteristics. Every detail was analyzed and returned to the correct configuration, from the grilles on the front fender to the fins above the handles, with rounded edges, up to the rear louvers compliant with the regulations of the time. In addition, the octagonal center-lock hubs were restored, and the correct “Bob-type” exhaust tips were installed (named after the historic test driver Bob Wallace).

The interior was also subject to careful reconstruction, first restoring the presence of the air conditioning preparation and subsequently reinstating the hazard lights, fitting a more compact steering wheel and installing the extended handbrake lever. Particular attention was dedicated to the paintwork, with the restoration of the “Luci del Bosco” (brown) shade, combined with the “Senape” color for the interior. This required further in-depth historical research to identify the correct chromatic specification for the car’s year of production, as it is a shade that evolved over time and across different Lamborghini models.

During the event, three historic Lamborghini cars were entered by their respective owners into two classes of the Concours d’Elegance. A 1968 Miura P400 was entered in Class XIV, dedicated to 1960s sports grand tourers, while two 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary competed in Class XV, reserved for sports cars of the 1980s and 1990s.

The Miura attracted particular attention. This was the car that featured in the famous opening scene of the film ‘The Italian Job’, which had originally been sold in a specific configuration before filming, later adapted for cinematic needs with the adoption of black seats to preserve the originals, while still retaining the fixed white headrests. Contrary to what is often reported, the car was not destroyed during filming. After years of mystery, its identity was confirmed by Lamborghini Polo Storico, which carried out its restoration and certification in 2019, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the film.

At the concours, the Miura model, which this year celebrates its 60th anniversary, once again confirmed its value. The example featured in the opening scene of the 1969 film The Italian Job, certified and restored by Lamborghini Polo Storico, was awarded first place in Class XIV, dedicated to 1970s sports grand tourers. This result once again underlines the historical significance of the world’s first supercar. The car also received the special award “La vettura di Cinecittà”, dedicated to vehicles with a strong connection to the world of cinema.

Above contents © 2026 Lamborghini Automobili S.p.A, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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