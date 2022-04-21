Hot Rod & Custom Show Confirmed At Beaulieu

June 19, 2022 at Beaulieu’s Hot Rod & Custom Show will be a Father’s Day that will be remembered for years. It is a family-friendly show filled with impressive motors hosted by the National Motor Museum.

Hot Rod & Custom Show showcases the unique creations of the motoring world. They will feature a collection of customized cars and hot rods, awesome motorbikes and trikes, American motors, as well as pre-1980 classics. There will also be live entertainment and dancing, ensuring that this is becomes one unforgettable summer day.

Last year, a diverse group of machines were presented. There were Chevrolets, Mercurys, Dodges, Plymouths, Pontiacs, and Edsels. Slammed trucks, stripped-down rods, rat-look roadsters, and even some modified British classics like a 1934 Sunbeam Dawn hot rod and a pro-street Humber Super Snipe were also in attendance. Also featured were an impressively hand-built 1931 Auburn special, a beautiful line-up of colorful customs, and some high-powered bikes and trikes.

This year’s line up is promising to be just as impressive. Do expect to see a variety of cool and exciting vehicles on display. Prizes will also be given to those with exemplary automobiles, like trophies for Best American, Best Custom, Best Bike, Best Hot Rod, and of course, the most coveted, Best in Show.

Andy Saunders, Hot Rod & Custom Show ambassador and legendary custom car builder will be at the show to meet fans and talk about his latest projects. Classic American magazine will also be attending. They will host the Car of the Year competition and are inviting all unmodified American cars from any era to compete.

Providing the music and entertainment is Company B who will be performing some upbeat retro tunes, and there will also be some how-to demonstrations on how to do the Jitterbug Jive. Youngsters will also have something to entertain themselves as there will be some face painting activities that will be offered.

Inside the National Motor Museum is the Chevrolet Bel Air which is part of the Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition. Seen in the latest Bond film, the fascinating American classic can be seen up close along with the other interesting automobiles that were also featured in the blockbuster film.

Those who are interested to attend are encouraged to get their tickets in advance through the Beaulieu website. These tickets will also give the bearer access to the rest of the Beaulieu event. Those who will be attending with a qualifying vehicle will be able to enter the showground as early as 8:30am on the day o the event although the main event does not open until 10am.

All other event visitors can just purchase normal visitor admission tickets which can also be purchased in advance.

Hot Rod & Custom Show is only one of the numerous motoring events that is showcased at Beaulieu 2022. Volkswagen fans should mark June 18 in their calendars for the Simply VW event. Beaulieu Supercar Weekend is a must-see show for those with a need for speed, so make sure to block out August 7 for that event. For those looking to see and admire classic cars that they hope to acquire someday, the International Autojumble which will be held on September 10-11 is the perfect event.

Visitors and participants alike would enjoy all the events that Beaulieu has scheduled. Some of the events and attractions include Bond in Motion – No Time To Die, an exhibit in the National Motor Museum, there is also the World of Top Gear, Little Beaulieu, Secret Amy Exhibition, On Screen Cars, and 13th Century Beaulieu Abbey.