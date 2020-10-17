Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Home / Vintage Car Racing / 1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster Wins 2020 Highland 1000 Classic Rally
1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster

1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster Wins 2020 Highland 1000 Classic Rally

by Leave a Comment

The 1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster driven by husband and wife team Andrew and Anne Davies, took out an overall victory during the recently concluded 2020 Highland 1000 classic rally. 

Since the national lockdown, it was the first event of its nature and was able to safely conclude before further restrictions were implemented in Scotland. This made the event a lot more special for fun-loving motorsport enthusiasts who wanted to again enjoy the freedom of the open road. The 1000 km rally started and ended in Falkirk, the home of the Falkirk Wheel.  

Falkirk Wheel- a rotating boat lift in central Scotland. Photo by Sean Mack

Although attendance to the event was inevitably affected by the COVID-19 travel restrictions, the nine teams in attendance were given the best UK weather as they were gifted with clear skies, warm sunshine, and a spectacular view of the West Coast of Scotland

The event used the Bespoke Rallies’ Virtual Marshal system so no physical officials were needed- a major advantage when adhering to social distancing regulations. Thanks to the Virtual Marshal system, the rally went smoothly and successfully. The sustained series of regularity sections on this most scenic of routes were separated into three legs of c.205 miles a day.

2020 Highland 1000 Classic Rally
Edmund Peel and Sarah MacDonald in the Mini Cooper racing at 2020 Highland 1000 Classic Rally
Edmund Peel and Sarah MacDonald in the Mini Cooper

“It was wonderful to get out and participate in what may be the only such rally to take place until sometime next year. The route was outstanding, with great roads and spectacular scenery, and the Bespoke Rallies team were helpful and friendly, as were the other crews. It was the breath of fresh air we needed!” 

Edmund Peel and Sarah MacDonald
Reto Mebes & Hansjurgen Benze's 1930 Bentley 4½ Litre at rest during 2020 Highland 1000 Classic Rally
Dee & Les Searle in the 1936 Lagonda Le Mans
Dee & Les Searle in the 1936 Lagonda Le Mans
Andrew & Peter MacLellan in the 1935 MG KN Special
Andrew & Peter MacLellan in the 1935 MG KN Special
Andrew & Anne Davies in the 1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster
Andrew & Anne Davies in the 1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster
Julian Bowen & Peter Hannan in the 1964 Jaguar E-Type racing at 2020 Highland 1000 Classic Rally
Julian Bowen & Peter Hannan in the 1964 Jaguar E-Type
Mike Howells & Louise Littler in the 1966 MGB

Final results of the Highland 1000 race were: 

1.Andrew & Anne Davies in the 1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster 

2.Andrew Taylor & Janet Lowe in the  1972 Jaguar E-Type 

3.Edmund Peel & Sarah MacDonald in the Mini-Cooper 

4.Reto Mebes & Hansjurgen Benze in the 1930 Bentley 4½ Litre 

5.Mike Howells & Louise Littler in the 1966 MGB 

6.Barbara Shooter & Sarah Morgan in the Porsche Boxster 

7.Dee & Les Searle in the 1936 Lagonda Le Mans 

8.Andrew & Peter MacLellan in the 1935 MG KN Special 

9.Julian Bowen & Peter Hannan in the 1964 Jaguar E-Type 

More details of the 2020 Highland 1000 Rally can be found at Bespoke Rallies.

[Source: Bespoke Rallies]

Leave a Comment

Story Tags

allard Alpine Amelia Concours Art Riley aston martin Auctions Automobilia Bonhams Bugatti Car Profiles Classifieds Collectors db5 Driving Reports Editorial Events ferrari Gooding & Company Goodwood Highland 1000 jaguar jaguar xj13 lamborghini Lancia Le Mans london concour McLaren Mille Miglia Monterey Reunion Monterey Week Other Profiles Pebble Concours porsche porsche 550 spyder Race Profiles Rallies RM Auctions Sebring Videos Vintage Car Racing volkswagen Volvo

Sports Car Digest Archives

Recent Stories

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
%d bloggers like this: