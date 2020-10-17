1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster Wins 2020 Highland 1000 Classic Rally

The 1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster driven by husband and wife team Andrew and Anne Davies, took out an overall victory during the recently concluded 2020 Highland 1000 classic rally.

Since the national lockdown, it was the first event of its nature and was able to safely conclude before further restrictions were implemented in Scotland. This made the event a lot more special for fun-loving motorsport enthusiasts who wanted to again enjoy the freedom of the open road. The 1000 km rally started and ended in Falkirk, the home of the Falkirk Wheel.

Falkirk Wheel- a rotating boat lift in central Scotland. Photo by Sean Mack

Although attendance to the event was inevitably affected by the COVID-19 travel restrictions, the nine teams in attendance were given the best UK weather as they were gifted with clear skies, warm sunshine, and a spectacular view of the West Coast of Scotland.

The event used the Bespoke Rallies’ Virtual Marshal system so no physical officials were needed- a major advantage when adhering to social distancing regulations. Thanks to the Virtual Marshal system, the rally went smoothly and successfully. The sustained series of regularity sections on this most scenic of routes were separated into three legs of c.205 miles a day.

Edmund Peel and Sarah MacDonald in the Mini Cooper

“It was wonderful to get out and participate in what may be the only such rally to take place until sometime next year. The route was outstanding, with great roads and spectacular scenery, and the Bespoke Rallies team were helpful and friendly, as were the other crews. It was the breath of fresh air we needed!” Edmund Peel and Sarah MacDonald

Dee & Les Searle in the 1936 Lagonda Le Mans

Andrew & Peter MacLellan in the 1935 MG KN Special

Andrew & Anne Davies in the 1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster

Julian Bowen & Peter Hannan in the 1964 Jaguar E-Type

Mike Howells & Louise Littler in the 1966 MGB

Final results of the Highland 1000 race were:

1.Andrew & Anne Davies in the 1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster

2.Andrew Taylor & Janet Lowe in the 1972 Jaguar E-Type

3.Edmund Peel & Sarah MacDonald in the Mini-Cooper

4.Reto Mebes & Hansjurgen Benze in the 1930 Bentley 4½ Litre

5.Mike Howells & Louise Littler in the 1966 MGB

6.Barbara Shooter & Sarah Morgan in the Porsche Boxster

7.Dee & Les Searle in the 1936 Lagonda Le Mans

8.Andrew & Peter MacLellan in the 1935 MG KN Special

9.Julian Bowen & Peter Hannan in the 1964 Jaguar E-Type

More details of the 2020 Highland 1000 Rally can be found at Bespoke Rallies.

[Source: Bespoke Rallies]

