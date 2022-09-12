Goodwood Revival Is Almost Here

In less than a week, the Goodwood Revival will be happening. In line with official protocols and after some consultation with the UK Government, the Goodwood Revival will go ahead as scheduled and appropriate measures will be in place. From September 16, Friday to September 18, Sunday, expect a weekend of motoring fun. Throughout the weekend, there will also be special moments that will be held to honor Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her incredible reign.

Honoring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

In honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, there will be special dedicated moments throughout the weekend. In keeping with the event’s period style, black armbands will be worn by the Goodwood staff during the whole weekend. Guests to the event are also welcome to do the same. Guests can also sign a book of condolence that will be placed at the Motor Circuit. Union flags will also be flown half-mast, and on each day of the event, a very special short film of The Queen attending Goodwood over the years will also be played. The film will be shown to the whole site through various big screens scattered in the area. After the short film, guests will be invited to dedicate a minute’s silence to The Queen.

Other events that can be expected over the weekend include:

Vintage Fashion

Aside from exquisite classic cars, the Goodwood Revival is also known for providing guests with the chance to really immerse themselves in iconic vintage fashion. The Revival is known for its period dress code where men are expected to dress in tweeds and trilbies while the ladies are wrapped in petticoats and pin curls. Since the Revival community thrifts, borrow, and restyle their clothes to complete their glamourous 1940s, 50s, and 60s style, each outfit tells a story. Best Dressed Competition judges throughout the event will be on the lookout for authentic outfits to be awarded the coveted Best Dressed Award. The competition winners will be announced at 3pm each day.

Goodwood Revival, Goodwood Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, United Kingdom, on September 11, 2016. Dominic James Photography

Le Mans at Goodwood

Goodwood is proud to announce that the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary Trophy will be showcased at Revival. Goodwood Revival will be one of the stops of the trophy as it travels around the world as part of their special centenary celebrations which will culminate at the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2023.

Displayed all around the event, the trophy is joined by 15 drivers who have cumulatively won the 24 Hours of Le Mans 44 times. There is also the Rover-BRM Turbine that competed at Le Mans back in the 60s which will be displayed at the Motul Garage in the Chicane Paddock. They will also be taking part in the Graham Hill celebrations that will be held across the weekend.

Classic Cars

The most exquisite classic cars will be making an appearance at the Goodwood Revival. Motorcycles and planes will also be showcased. The Freddie March Memorial Trophy will also be hosting some gorgeous sportscars from the late 1940s to early 1950s, including the Aston Martin DB3S, Jaguar C-Type, and the Allard J2X. Other beautiful models will also be racing during the weekend like the Ferrari 250 SWB, Jaguar E-Type, and Aston Martin DB4 GT. Taking part in their own dedicated race, some 30 examples of the MG Bs will add excitement to the weekend as they battle it out for the Lavant Cup. A fleet of 1932 Fords will also be taking on Earls raceway as they race it out for their 90th anniversary.

Around the Event

There will also be a lot of other activities during the weekend that all members of the family will enjoy. J40 Motor Company will offer free Austin J40 pedal car rides for children aged 5 to 10 years old. From 9am to 6pm, the children will be able to enjoy the car ride. There will also be a photo moment and some driver’s briefing. Those interested can book on a first come, first served basis at the J40 Motor Company stand which will be near the Woodcote Paddocks.

For this year, a new event in the form of the Revive & Thrive Village will be part of the Revival. Visitors will have the chance to be part in vintage workshops wherein different activities will be offered. Activities that will be offered include crafting a vintage headband, quilting a mug rug,

The Revive & Thrive Stage will also have upcycling and restoration demonstrations done by Dominic Chinea, Zoe Murphy, and Micaela Sharp. Paula Sutton from Hill House Village, Charlotte Jacklin, Onyi Moss, and Juliet Uzor will also be making an appearance.

Bonhams Sale

One of the most awaited event by the Revival community is the Bonhams Sale. Every year, a collection of beautiful and extraordinary cars go under the hammer. This year, a very special car that has a connection with Goodwood will also be part of the sale. The Aston Martin DB3 claimed victory in the first Goodwood 9 Hours race held back in 1952.

Entrance to the preview of the auction is scheduled on Friday and it is by invitation or catalogue. On Saturday at 1pm, the auction will start and only those with a catalogue will be allowed to enter. Located Over The Road, the Bonhams marquee is open to all on Saturday.

Other Guests

Those who will not be able to join the event can still tune in. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday 17 September, 2-4pm, ITV Main featuring:

o Official Practice: Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration

o Ferrari Track Parade

o Race: St Mary’s Trophy Presented by Motul – Part 1

o Race: Goodwood Trophy

o Military Vehicles Track Parade

o Race: Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration

o Race: Lavant Cup

o Revival Highlights

The final few tickets for the Friday event at Goodwood Revival can still be purchased at their website.