Goodwood Revival 2022

As the south of England radiated in the warm rays of the early autumn sun, the historic Goodwood Circuit received a capacity crowd over the three days of Revival, with tickets selling out for each of the days.

Hosting no less than fifteen races over the course of the weekend, carried out with the inimitable panache and grace that has become synonymous with Revival, the long summer of 2022 clung on for a few more days to ensure that Goodwood came alive under its radiance.

First hosting motor sport events in 1948, the Goodwood circuit came alive during the 1950s and 60s, one of the linchpins of this golden era of motorsport. A celebration of this glorious time, the Goodwood Revival is one of the most prestigious historic racing celebrations, and to my mind, certainly the most authentic.

Over the course of the weekend, drivers, teams, celebrities and spectators all turn out in the most meticulously planned attire, evoking the style and fashions of the period, while a stupendous attention to detail in the setting of Goodwood Motor Circuit itself helps to transport you back in time, with an authenticity and level of organisation unparalleled in historic racing.

Jackie Stewart leads a line of exotic Ferraris past the pits.

Two sensational celebratory demonstrations

2022 saw two celebrations during the Goodwood Revival, observing the 75th anniversary of Ferrari, whilst also commemorating the racing career of the great Graham Hill, who, 60 years ago won his first F1 world title at the wheel of a BRM.

Hill made his Formula One debut at Goodwood back in 1958, driving a Lotus Climax 12 in one of the non-championship races that were commonplace at the time.

A huge array of his former machinery had been assembled for the three demonstration runs throughout the weekend, from a 1972 Brabham BT37, through to a Ford Escort Mark One.

Attracting an incredible pedigree of driver

Damon Hill sits in a Ferrari 250 GTO before completing some demonstration laps.

As word spreads through the motorsport community of Goodwood Revival, it appears that drivers from the upper echelons of motor racing, cannot wait to try their hand at competing in the hard fought historic racing around the West Sussex circuit.

Goodwood regulars include a supremely talented roster of race drivers, with Le Mans winners (Derek Bell, Andre Lotterer, Tom Kristensen), Formula One drivers (Jochen Mass, Karun Chandhok, Jean-Eric Vergne) and Touring Car greats (Matt Neal, Gordon Shedden, Steve Soper) amongst their ranks.

Additionally, 2022 saw debuts for the hugely decorated NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, and six-time Indycar champion Scott Dixon.

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson reflects post race with co-driver Shaun Lynn

Sensational Historic Racing Events.

Freddie March Memorial Trophy

A one hour, two driver race for sports cars in the spirit of the Goodwood 9 hour races held between 1952 and 1955, featuring Aston DB3S and Jaguar C Types.

1st – Jaguar C Type – Wakeman/Hancock

2nd – Jaguar C Type – Webb/Young

3rd – Allard J2X – Grant Peterkin/Treluyer

The Jaguar C-Type of Hans-Martin Schneeburger and Stuart Graham

Madgwick Cup

A 20 minute race for sports cars under two litres, of a type which raced between 1948 and 1955, featuring Maserati A6GCS, Ferrari Mondiale and an Ermini 1100.

1st – Kieft 1100 – Miles Griffiths

2nd – Lotus Bristol MkX – Malcolm Paul

3rd – Lotus Bristol MkX – Oliver Marcais

Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy

Two 25 minute, two rider races for motorcycles of a type that raced up to 1954.

1st – Matchless G80CS – Hillier/Thomas

2nd – Vincent Black Shadow – Brooks/Kingham

3rd – Norton International – Bain/Brogan

Cooper Climax T53 Lowline

Glover Trophy

A 25 minute race for 1.5 litre Grand Prix cars of a type which raced between 1961 and 1965, featuring stunning examples of the Lotus 25, Cooper T60 and BRM P261.

1st – Lotus Climax 25 – Andy Middlehurst

2nd – Lotus Climax 21 – Mark Shaw

3rd – BRM P261 – Philipp Buhofer

St Mary’s Trophy

Two 25 minute races for saloon cars of a type which raced between 1960 and 1966, showcasing the fierce rivalries between the humble Mini Cooper, Alfa Giulia GTA, Lotus Cortina and the much more intimidating Ford Galaxie.

1st – Ford Galaxie 500 – Dumas/Shepherd

2nd – Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA – Stippler/Furiani

3rd – Ford Lotus Cortina – Jordan/Jordan

Nose to tail action during the St Mary’s Trophy

Goodwood Trophy

A 20 minute race for Grand Prix and Voiturette cars of a type that raced between 1930 and 1951, with a dazzling selection of Alfa Romeo, ERA and Maserati.

1st – ERA A Type R3A – Mark Gillies

2nd – ERA B Type R11B – David Morris

3rd – Alta 61 IS – Ian Baxter

The sublime Maserati 6CM, driven by Ewen Sergison

Whitsun Trophy

A 25 minute race for unlimited sports prototypes of a type which raced up to 1966. Always a fan favourite, with a grid packed with Ford GT40s, Mclaren Chevrolets and the very first Lola T70.

1st – Lola Chevrolet T70 Spyder – Oliver Bryant

2nd – McLaren Chevrolet M1B – Stuart Hall

3rd – McLaren Chevrolet M1A – Rob Hall

Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy

A superb one hour, two driver race for closed cockpit GT cars of a type which raced before 1963. One of the most aesthetically pleasing grids of the event, with a raft of Ferrari 250GT SWBs, Jaguar E Types and Aston Martin DB4 GTs.

1st – AC Cobra Dragonsnake – Whitaker/Jordan

2nd – Ferrari 250 GT SWB – Hart/Hart

3rd – Ferrari 250GT SWB/C – Gaye/Twyman

AC Cobra exits the final chicane

Chichester Cup

A 20 minute race for rear engined, drum brakes Formula Juniors of a type which raced between 1958 and 1962.

1st – Lotus Ford 20 – Andrew Hibberd

2nd – Elva Ford 300 – Chris Drake

3rd – RAM Fiat 4 – Joe Colasacco

Richmond and Gordon Trophies

A 25 minute race for 2.5 litre Grand Prix cars of a type that raced between 1954 and 1960 during the Cooper dominated years, crowds were treated to a grid packed with Maserati 250Fs, Cooper T43 and T53s and a BRM P48.

1st – Cooper Climax T53 Lowline – William Nuthall

2nd – BRM P48 – Andrew Willis

3rd – Lotus Climax 18 – Andrew Beaumont

Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration

The AC Cobra of Romain Dumas and Bill Shepherd leads into the first corner of the RAC TT race

The highlight of the racing card, the superb hour long race, where two drivers share closed cockpit GT cars and prototypes, in the spirit of the RAC TT races of the early sixties. Hotly contested with a staggering line up of drivers including Andre Lotterer, Pedro De La Rosa, Stoffel Vandoorne and Dario Franchitti.

1st – AC Cobra – Smith/Shedden

2nd – Lister Jaguar Coupe – Wakeman/Kristensen

3rd – Jaguar E-Type – Meins/Huff

Lavant Cup

A 25 minute race for MGBs built before 1966.

1st – MGB – Ed Foster

2nd – MGB – Malcolm Gammons

3rd – MGB – Nick Maton

Sussex Trophy

A 25 minute race for World Championship Sports Cars and production sports racing cars, of a type which raced between 1955 and 1960. Oozing with effortless grace, the packed grid hosted Jaguar D-Types, a Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage and 300S and the all-conquering Tojeiro Jaguar.

1st – Tojeiro Jaguar – James Cottingham

2nd – Lister Jaguar Costin – David Hart

3rd – Lotus Climax 15 – Miles Griffiths

Settringham Cup

The Settringham Cup safety car follows the pack

To the delight of the crowds, the Settringham Cup offers a chance for younger drivers to compete, in a contest for Austin J40 pedal cars, down the main straight of the Goodwood Circuit.

1st – Austin J40 – Esme Graham

2nd – Austin J40 – Joe Bain

3rd – Alex Roach

Goodwood Revival 2022 Photo Gallery