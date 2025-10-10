Gasp! Ferrari Debuts Fully Electric Chassis “Electrica”

Ferrari has chosen Capital Markets Day 2025, as the occasion to reveal the production-ready chassis and components of its new electric car, the first full-electric model in the history of the Prancing Horse. This model is a milestone in the brand’s multi-energy strategy, which encompasses internal combustion engines, HEV and PHEV powertrains, and now, fully electric drive.

The product of a radically new and innovative approach, the new Ferrari Elettrica combines state-of-the-art technology with superlative performance and the extraordinary driving pleasure that distinguishes every Ferrari model. Remaining true to the marque’s engineering and artisanal traditions, each of the main components of this car has been developed and is manufactured in-house to ensure that the new Ferrari Elettrica also delivers the peerless levels of performance and uniqueness that only Ferrari can offer.

This car can be considered the culmination of a long journey of technological research into electrification that began with the first hybrid solutions derived from the 2009 Formula 1 car. From the 599 HY-KERS prototype of 2010 to the 2013 LaFerrari del 2013, and from the SF90 Stradale – the Maranello-based marque’s first plug-in hybrid – and the 296 GTB to the 849 Testarossa presented recently, Ferrari has built and consolidated the know-how needed to develop an electric car capable of excelling in every dimension.

The strategy leading Ferrari towards the first electric model in its history was clear from the outset: that a model such as this would only be introduced once the technology available could ensure the superlative performance and authentic driving experience befitting the values of the brand. The project is now ready to go into production and boasts over 60 patented proprietary technological solutions. For the first time, both the chassis and bodyshell are manufactured with 75% recycled aluminum, contributing to an astonishing overall saving of 6.7 tons of CO2 for every vehicle built.

The architecture features short overhangs, an advanced driving position close to the front axle, and a battery entirely integrated into the floor pan. The modules are installed between the front and rear axles, with 85% of them concentrated in the lowest position possible to lower the center of gravity and benefit driving dynamics. Notably, the Ferrari Elettrica gains a dynamic edge from a center of gravity 80 mm lower than an equivalent ICE model.

At the rear, Ferrari has introduced the first separate subframe in its history. It has been designed to reduce noise and vibration perceived in the cabin while still ensuring the stiffness and driving dynamics expected from a car from Maranello. The third generation of the 48 V active suspension system – introduced initially on the Purosangue and evolved for the F80 – takes ride comfort, body control and vehicle dynamics to even greater heights by distributing cornering forces optimally over the four wheels.

The first all-electric Ferrari is equipped with two electric axles developed and built entirely in-house, each with a pair of synchronous permanent magnet engines and Halbach array rotors derived from F1 technology and industrialized for a series production application. The front axle has a power density of 3.23 kW/kg and an efficiency of 93% at peak power, while the rear axle attains a power density of 4.8 kW/kg and the same peak efficiency. Capable of delivering up to 300 kW, the front inverter is fully integrated into the axle and weighs just 9 kg.

Designed and assembled in Maranello, the battery boasts an energy density of almost 195 Wh/kg – the highest of any electric car – and features a cooling system that optimizes heat distribution and performance.

The three driving modes available – Range, Tour and Performance – determine how energy, available power and traction are managed. The paddles behind the steering wheel let the driver access five progressively higher levels of torque and power delivery to offer a sensation of gradual acceleration and involvement.

The dynamic parameters acquired by the Vehicle Control Unit are updated 200 times per second to manage suspension predictively, traction and steering functions and ensure unparalleled agility, stability and precision.

And then the sound – a distinctive trait of every Ferrari – has been developed to accentuate the unique characteristics of the electric powertrain. A high-precision sensor captures the mechanical vibrations of the powertrain components, amplifying them to provide an authentic aural experience that mirrors the dynamic driving experience and offers the driver direct aural feedback.

The unveiling of the new Electric Ferrari will continue in early 2026 with a preview of the look-and-feel of the interior design concepts. A few months later, in spring next year, the journey will culminate with the World Premiere where this harmonious blend of technology and design will be revealed.

CHASSIS

The chassis of the new Ferrari Elettrica has an extremely short wheelbase. Inspiration for the architecture came from mid/rear-engine Berlinetta models, with a driving position that places the driver near the front wheels to offer the purest dynamic feedback while also facilitating accessibility and maximizing comfort like on more GT-oriented models in the Ferrari range.

Opting for this layout presented significant engineering challenges, particularly in terms of energy absorption during a crash, due to the higher overall weight of an electric car. Ferrari chose an innovative solution: the front shock towers play a direct role in energy absorption during an impact, while the position of the front electric engines and inverter are designed to dissipate energy before it reaches the chassis nodes, maximizing safety and preserving structural integrity.

In the central part of the chassis, the battery is fully integrated and situated under the floorpan of the car. This design solution helped minimize the overall weight of the battery/chassis system and places the battery pack in the lowest possible position in the vehicle.

The chassis also serves a structural protection function for the battery pack, which is placed within the chassis itself, with spaces between the modules and the sills, to ensure that the energy is absorbed entirely by the sills in case of a side-on impact. The cells are concentrated at the center of the modules, contributing further to energy absorption, while the lower module cooling plate also offers protection against intrusion in case of impact from underneath. The patented, proprietary battery pack assembly process also increases structural stiffness.

The performance objectives for the rear axle were clear from the start: we had to reduce rolling noise and powertrain vibration while maintaining the handling typical of a Ferrari and minimizing any weight penalties this could bring.

The answer to these goals was to develop the first elasticized mechanical subframe in Ferrari history. The transmission of noise, vibration and harshness had to be reduced as much as possible to ensure on-board comfort. So to preserve driving pleasure, we designed a subframe architecture that maximizes the spacing between the elastomeric bushes: a solution ensuring the same stiffness as a rigid subframe under lateral loads, while still providing the compliance needed to attain the ride comfort goals.

We used specific bushes to filter rolling noise from the tires and vibration from the electric axle. These were designed to combine high lateral stiffness with increased vertical and longitudinal flexibility to isolate against vibration from the road without compromising driving dynamics.

This design choice led to a subframe of considerable size, which posed another challenge: keeping the weight of the system down. Inspiration for the solution came from the hollow chassis castings used on the rest of the chassis, and this technology was adapted for this new context. The result is the largest one-piece hollow casting ever produced by Ferrari. Despite the high degree of integration between all the components of the system, no compromises were made in terms of accessibility for maintenance.

The system connecting the subframe to the chassis allows the rear axle, suspension components and battery to be serviced independently, as they are encapsulated in a single, integrated load-bearing structure. Additionally, the active suspension system inverters are housed directly in the subframe, using their mass to contribute to isolating vibration without having to add other passive components.

The end result is a subframe which, in return for a weight gain of just a few kilos over a conventional rigid solution, ensures a rear suspension system that makes no compromises in driving pleasure while significantly reducing perceived noise. A solution that heightens comfort in day-to-day use while sacrificing none of Ferrari’s hallmark dynamic DNA.

E-AXLES

The front and rear axles comprise two independent electric engines each, which work in concert to enable torque vectoring and improve the car’s dynamic behavior.

Every part of both the front and rear axles was developed entirely in-house by Ferrari to attain the extraordinary performance typical of the marque. The transmission, inverters and electrical engines are all designed for total control, superlative power density, extreme electrical efficiency and low noise emissions. Fabricating the castings in-house in Ferrari’s own foundry also ensures impeccable build quality allowing the company to keep the entire production process under tight control. All castings are produced with secondary aluminum alloy, a choice that let us cut CO₂ emissions by up to 90% compared with conventional alloys with no compromise in mechanical performance.

The front axle, with a total power output of 210 kW, can be decoupled at any speed (up to top speed) to transform the car to rear-wheel drive and maximize efficiency and consumption in driving situations where four-wheel drive isn’t needed. Under full acceleration, the axle can deliver up to 3500 Nm to the wheels.

The unparalleled lightness and compactness of the axle were made possible by integrating its components, and all the power electronics are installed directly on the axle. As well as reducing overall dimensions, this choice also improves efficiency and power density: the front axle achieves a power density of 3.23 kW/kg, and an efficiency of 93% at peak power output.

The outputs of the front and rear axles are asymmetric: the rear axle has a maximum power output of 620 kW, equating to a density of 4.8 kW/kg, and an efficiency of 93% at peak power output. The maximum rear torque transferable to the tarmac is a staggering 8000 Nm in Performance Launch mode.

The front axle includes the disconnect system, which decouples the electric engines completely from the wheels to strike the ideal balance between efficiency and consumption. In the eManettino position for highway driving, the car is in pure rear-wheel drive mode. When dynamic conditions also call for traction from the front axle, the system automatically engages the two front engines and enables all-wheel drive. In the other two eManettino positions, the Electric Ferrari is in an all-wheel drive configuration at all times.

The all-new disconnect system employs sophisticated gear synchronizing technology borrowed from today’s state-of-the-art transmissions. The results are astonishing: the system is 70% lighter than the previous generation and can engage or disengage the engines in just 500 milliseconds. A solution combining lightness, efficiency and driving pleasure.

The axles are lubricated by a circuit delivering exactly the right amount of oil to keep the gears and mechanisms in the ideal condition for maximum efficiency. The dry sump lubrication system consists of a pump and a heat exchanger integrated into the axle. The circuit uses a main valve to activate the lubrication and deliver the pressure necessary for the actuators. Two additional valves manage the disconnect function and engagement and disengagement of the park lock on the rear axle. This architecture contributes to simplifying and reducing the overall weight of the system.

ELECTRIC ENGINES

The development of the permanent magnet synchronous engines equipping the axles pushed current technology to its limits. The motorsport heritage shows: the impressive torque and power density figures were achieved with sophisticated design and minute attention to every detail, optimized geometry and the use of materials offering the best performance.

High rotational speeds – 25,500 rpm at the rear and 30,000 rpm at the front – allow these engines to deliver a peak power of 310 kW and 105 kW respectively, but with compact dimensions enabling a space-saving axle architecture. The rotor employs surface-mounted permanent magnets, segmented for higher efficiency, while the motorsports-derived Halbach array configuration directs the magnetic flux towards the stator to maximize torque density and reduce overall weight.

The stator, on the other hand, features ultra-thin (0.2 mm) non-oriented grain silicon-iron laminations, stacked with a self-bonding process to minimize the probability of short circuits between the individual laminations. The concentrated winding stator configuration minimizes end winding height, while the connections of the individual teeth are soldered to a compact and efficient terminal block. A Litz wire configuration is used to minimize losses in the windings caused by the skin and proximity effects. This advanced solution ensures optimal performance even in very high-frequency conditions with large phase currents.

To improve heat transfer from the copper windings to the external cooling circuit, the stator is fully vacuum-impregnated with a high thermal conductivity resin offering a thermal conductivity 40 times higher than air. This resin also improves the mechanical strength of the stator allowing it to better withstand the stress of operation.

The dynamic performance capabilities of these engines are astonishing: with a maximum angular acceleration of 45,000 rpm/s, the front engines spin up from stationary to maximum speed in under one second. This ensures that the system is not just powerful but also instantly responsive.

These extraordinary results were also made possible by industrializing processes which, until now, were the domain of prototype production: to counter the centrifugal forces experienced at high speeds, 1.6 mm thick carbon sleeves weighing just a few grammes are press-fit into the rotor to safeguard the integrity of the magnets with only a negligible impact on weight and virtually no increase in the rotor-stator air gap. The carbon sleeves hold the magnet in place just 0.5 mm from the stator and are capable of withstanding extreme mechanical stress: at 30,000 rpm, the individual magnets on the front rotor, while weighing just 93 grammes, generate a centrifugal force equating to a pressure of 390 bar (or 2.7 tons).

The result is an extremely compact and very high-performance electric engine which Ferrari has thus been able to fit to both the Ferrari Elettrica and the front axle of the F80 supercar, the model this solution was first developed for.

BATTERY

Designed and assembled completely in-house by Ferrari, the battery has been integrated into the floorpan, lowering the center of gravity by 80 mm over an equivalent ICE model.

The center zone of the car was developed with an integrated optimization approach to both minimize the weight and increase the stiffness of the battery/chassis system.

The layout of the cells is designed to minimize inertia and lower the center of gravity, placing them where possible behind the driver seat. 85% of the weight of the modules is situated under the floorpan. At the same time, the remainder is located under the rear seat: a solution that made it possible to shorten the wheelbase and minimize inertia to maximize driving pleasure in all situations, with an optimal weight distribution of 47–53%.

The layout of the front seats is designed to accommodate the cells without sacrificing any space for the rear occupants and ensured the distribution of the cells without compromising the center of gravity of the car. The driver’s seat was positioned further forward, also redefining the layout of the rear seats, which are more reclined, to offer even better on-board comfort.

The aim to reduce weight was pursued with a global structural approach, shifting some of the protection function from the battery pack to the car’s body. So the chassis itself also protects the cells, which are placed as far as possible from zones exposed to the risk of impact. The gap between the cell and the sill acts as an energy-absorbing crumple zone and also houses the cooling lines. The same principle was also applied for front and rear crash protection: the cells in the battery module itself are concentrated in the middle, with the area around them used as energy-absorbing zones to protect the cells and minimize inertia. To ensure protection against accidental impact from underneath, the cells are suspended from the floor, a solution that created an energy-absorbing gap and let us minimize the weight of the protective shield. The result is a very thin aluminum shell structure, an element made even more efficient on the car by integrating the cooling plates into it: the cooling water contributes to keeping the center of gravity low and to absorbing energy in the event of an impact, with no compromise in safety.

The transverse elements ensuring the stiffness and strength of the system are the die-cast compression plates of the cells themselves, which also incorporate the fastener points for fixing the battery to the chassis.

This means that the battery is no longer an independent block: it follows Ferrari’s philosophy of making total integration central to all development, becoming a structural element that has been pared down to the absolute essential with just two shells. Once fastened to the chassis (with 20 central anchor points), the lower shell contributes actively to the stiffness of the bodyshell. This is the opposite approach to the previous generation of monolithic batteries, and this let us set record-breaking numbers: an energy density of almost 195 Wh/kg, and a power density of approximately 1.3 kW/kg, which are both best-in-class figures. The result is one of the most competitive battery/chassis systems in the world, and it was entirely designed and manufactured in-house at Maranello. The concept of integration has been taken to the extreme, but without compromising serviceability and the ability to replace the battery and/or its components if needed, so that the Ferrari Elettrica model will also meet Ferrari’s uncompromising approach to building cars that will last forever.

The cooling system consists of a set of internal pipes and three cooling plates (two fastened to the housing plus a smaller pipe cooling the upper modules). Multiple flows are handled in a single metal unit, with both delivery and return flows fed through the same cooling plate to ensure uniform temperature and longer cell life. While contained within the battery itself, the battery cooling circuit is integrated completely into the primary vehicle cooling system, and incorporates the coolant flows for other components from the front of the car to the rear and vice versa.

The 15-module configuration (six dual rows, one single row and two upper modules) makes optimal use of the available space without lengthening the wheelbase, to the benefit of the agility of the car. Each module contains 14 resistance-welded cells separated by insulating partitions and conductive metal partitions, while thermal paste applied to the modules and the cooling plates optimizes heat management. The cells, with an energy density exceeding 305 Wh/kg and a capacity of 159 Ah, were developed specifically to meet the high-performance targets for this application.

Integrated in each module is a flex PCB and an electronic control unit (CSC) installed on board the module itself, which communicates with the Battery Management System (BMS) housed in the E-Box. Both the CSC and the BMS were developed in-house at Maranello with proprietary algorithms and operating strategies. As well as the BMS, the E-Box also contains fuses, relays and sensors, and manages both electrical power and communication over the car’s CAN line. Rated operating voltage is approximately 800 V, with 210 cells in series, with a peak current of up to 1200 A and RMS values up to 550 A. The system is protected by a main fuse capable of cutting current in just 3 milliseconds in the event of short-circuits – whether inside or outside the battery – exceeding 2000 A.

The battery’s internal connections and front and rear connectors allow it to supply power to both the front and rear inverters, as well as all auxiliary systems, without requiring extensive external cabling along the vehicle. Sized for the currents involved, the central busbars form safe and reliable electrical connections even in very tight spaces without reducing conductor cross-section. Attention to detail can be seen in every solution applied, demonstrating how each design choice follows the same philosophy of uncompromising efficiency, lightness and performance.

The battery is designed to be removable and repairable if needed. It can be removed using a dedicated carrier to allow modules or electronic battery components to be replaced without damaging structural elements or the finish of the car.

INVERTERS

The inverters on this car are another example of Ferrari engineering taking drivetrain technology to the limit, combining extreme performance with compact dimensions and total control. The inverters transform the DC high voltage electrical energy of the battery into AC current for powering the electric engines and, conversely, transform the energy recovered by regenerative braking from AC to DC to recharge the battery pack.

The front inverter is integrated directly in the front axle to save space and weight, and controls both of the front engines simultaneously, delivering up to 300 kW of overall power while weighing just 9 kg. The heart of this system is the Ferrari Power Pack (FPP), an integrated power module containing all the components needed for very high-performance power conversion in an extremely compact package: namely, six modules in silicon carbide (SiC), gate driver boards and an integrated cooling system.

The driver board is the interface between the high- and low-voltage sides and manages the behavior of the power MOSFETs. Each board drives three modules, each consisting of 16 MOSFETs, which, alongside the integrated 800 V – 48 V DC/DC converter, ensure precision and responsiveness in the distribution of torque to the pair of engines. The inverter switching frequency, which varies from 10 to 42 kHz depending on the specifications of the application, has been painstakingly calibrated to balance efficiency, acoustic comfort and heat management, and to optimize engine response without compromising the overall integration of the system. Higher frequencies allow for more precise control, reduced noise and vibration (NVH), and more compact filters, but with trade-offs in terms of efficiency and cooling. Lower frequencies improve efficiency but can generate noise and harmonic torque ripple. The choice of frequencies is therefore crucial in striking the right balance between comfort, energy efficiency and the effective mechanical and heat management integration of the system.

One of the key innovative solutions is toggling, a specific strategy used for the rear axle which periodically switches the inverter between on and standby states so that it works at the optimal operating points to improve overall efficiency without compromising its ability to fulfil the torque request received from the driver.

The strategy maintains the desired mean torque by frequency modulation of the torque itself at approximately 100 Hz: wheel torque is zero for half of the period and twice the target value for the other half, so that the mean torque exactly matches the driver’s request and the system delivers the required performance at any operating point. The result is approximately 10 km more range in highway driving conditions with no sacrifice in terms of performance.

Precision and quietness are also improved by the Ferrari Order Noise Cancellation system, which combines two software strategies denominated Sound Injection and Resonant Controller. These two systems monitor and selectively cancel undesirable current harmonics produced by the engines, eliminating high-pitched whine and reducing losses without affecting performance.

SOUND

Rather than artificially replicate the timbre of an internal combustion engine, Ferrari chose to highlight the unique attributes of the electric drivetrain. The sound of the Ferrari Elettrica is not digitally generated, but is the direct and authentic expression of its components: a high-precision sensor installed on the rear axle picks up the frequencies of the powertrain, which are amplified and projected into the surroundings as with an electric guitar, where the sound is not amplified naturally by the body of the guitar itself but by an amplifier. In particular, while sound propagates in the form of air vibrations in internal combustion engines, in electric axles sound travels through metal in the form of vibrations. For this reason, the sensor used is an accelerometer installed at a very rigid point on the inverter casting.

The result is an authentic voice unique to the electric engine which, however, only makes itself heard when functionally useful, providing feedback to the driver and enhancing the sensation of dynamic response. In normal driving situations, silence is preferred to maximize acoustic comfort, but when the driver requests torque from the powertrain by accelerating or uses the shift paddles in manual mode, the sound activates to offer dialogue and connection between driver and car.

The sound stage is generated by a sophisticated control system developed entirely in-house, which turns the auditory feedback into an integral part of the driving experience.

ACTIVE SUSPENSION

The architectural freedom offered by the electric powertrain, with its lower center of gravity, paved the way for a considerable evolution in the active suspension system used on the Ferrari Purosangue and Ferrari’s latest supercar, the F80.

A lower center of gravity reduces the active forces needed to control roll and pitch, and this enabled the definition of a new balance between handling and comfort. The result is a major step forwards over the first application of the active suspension system, combining even greater precision in driving dynamics with superior vertical comfort.

The most significate upgrade concerns the recirculating ball screw connected to the electric motor, the heart of the system. The screw has a 20% longer pitch and can better absorb and control vertical impact due to the smaller inertial forces transferred to the chassis of the car. The electric motor produces the same torque as in previous applications, and actively controls the forces exchanged between the chassis, tire and road without forcing a trade-off between variable suspension stiffness and body control.

The shock absorbers feature a new optimized design that has reduced weight by 2 kg and now include an integrated thermocouple for monitoring and controlling lubrication oil temperature to ensure consistent behavior in both hot and cold conditions.

Unlike on prior applications, the suspension override button is no longer included on the Manettino, a choice that has let us separate the ride comfort settings from the other control systems.

The active suspension system gives each of the four-wheel modules the freedom to control vertical forces independently. This, together with the four-engine architecture of the powertrain and four-wheel steering, makes this the first Ferrari with actuators offering control over vertical, longitudinal, and lateral forces in all dynamic conditions, allowing the Ferrari Elettrica to deliver the driving thrills typical of a car bearing the Prancing Horse badge.

TORQUE SHIFT ENGAGEMENT

A sensation of constantly surging acceleration has always been a hallmark of Ferrari cars. The Ferrari Elettrica uses Torque Shift Engagement, a strategy that takes advantage of the optimized dimensional characteristics and instant response of the electric engines, to deliver an exciting and involving driving experience. Ferrari’s engineers have defined five levels of power and torque selectable sequentially from the right-hand shift paddle to deliver progressively stronger acceleration over a very broad range of speeds. The instantaneous response of the electric engines makes it possible to smooth out the transitions between one level and another so that the inevitable dip in torque is practically imperceptible, giving the driver the time to truly savor the resulting acceleration and offering the sensation of relentless thrust.

When braking, on the other hand, the left-hand paddle can be used to replicate the behavior of a progressively more intense engine braking effect, calibrated specifically to offer an even more exciting driving experience..

MANETTINO AND EMANETTINO

There are two controllers on the steering wheel that can be used by the driver to tailor their experience. The familiar Manettino on the right selects the settings of the vehicle dynamic control systems: from Ice mode, which maximizes stability and maintains all-wheel drive for very low grip conditions, to the extreme ESC-Off mode, in which only the most indispensable systems are enabled – namely active suspension and front torque vectoring – leaving the rear axle unfettered to offer pure, exhilarating driving pleasure. The new Dry mode debuts on this car, which is conceived for day-to-day driving and slots in between Wet and Sport modes.

On the left is the eManettino, which controls the settings of the energy architecture of the car. The power on tap, number of driven axles (RWD or AWD) and the maximum performance attainable differ depending on the mode selected. Three configurations are available for three different driving styles.

TYRES

Innovation also extended to the development of the tires. The three different suppliers involved were called upon to address a bold new challenge: to drastically reduce rolling resistance with no sacrifice in handling, both in dry and wet conditions. The result is a 15% decrease in rolling resistance, achieved with no impact on grip and safety in all driving conditions.

The car’s lower center of gravity and inertia translate to reduced load transfer between the axles during dynamic maneuvers, putting less strain on the tires, and this opened the possibility of exploring novel construction solutions. This in turn offered new opportunities for calibration and performance, and a refined balance between efficiency, comfort and sports capability.

The work of the three suppliers involved in development came to fruition in a choice of five dedicated tyres: with three designed for dry use, one winter variant, and one with run-flat technology. A choice that extends the versatility of this car without compromising Ferrari’s signature performance character.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

PERFORMANCE

0-100 km/h 2.5 s

Top speed 310 km/h

Power >1000 cv in boost mode

Range >530 km

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Wheelbase 2960 mm

Weight circa 2300 kg

Weight distribution 47% front / 53% rear

FRONT E-AXLE

Power at the axle 210 kW

Torque at the wheels 3500 Nm

Torque at the engine 140 Nm in Performance Launch mode

Power density 3.23 kW/kg (93% efficiency)

Engine revs 30,000

Maximum inverter power >300 kW

Weight 65 kg

REAR E-AXLE

Power at the axle 620 kW

Torque at the wheels 8000 Nm

Torque at the engine 355 Nm in Performance Launch mode

Power density 4.80 kW/kg (93% efficiency)

Engine revs 25,500 giri/min

Maximum inverter power >600 kW

Weight 129 kg

BATTERY

No. Of cells 210 (15 modules with 14 cells)

Total power density 195 Wh/kg

Cell power density 305 Wh/kg

Gross capacity 122 kWh

Maximum voltage 880 V

Maximum recharge power 350 kW

Gallery

Recent Ferrari Content

Above contents © 2025 Ferrari SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee