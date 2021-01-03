Garage Tour of Bruce Meyer’s Legendary Car Collection

The Petersen Museum continues to deliver outstanding content to the public despite the difficulties faced by the pandemic. A recent highlight provided by the Museum is a personal garage tour by Bruce Myer through his private car collection.
Meyer is internationally known for his passion and devotion to preserving hot rod history and historic motorsports. There is no more prominent advocate for the love of cars than Bruce Meyer. His energy for cars has influenced a whole generation of car enthusiasts.
Despite his breathtaking collection of cars, Bruce considers himself more of a car enthusiast rather than a collector of cars given his active involvement in the hobby for over 60 years now.
The below video, produced by the Petersen Museum, takes you through a virtual tour of Bruce Meyer’s marvelous collection of hotrods and unique cars.
The impressive list of cars in Bruce Meyer’s garage tour are as follows:
- 1962 Shelby Cobra, CSX2001, the first production Shelby Cobra
- 1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta Competition coupe, which came first in its class at the 1961 24 Hours of Le Mans and third overall.
- 1965 Bizzarrini A3/C, class winner at LeMans in 1965.
- 1929 Bentley 4½ Litre, all original car.
- 1932 Ford Nickel Roadster Hot Rod
- 1935 Bugatti Type 57
- 1957 Ferrari 250 625/250 TRC Testa Rossa
- 2018 Ford GT
- 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4
- 2008 Corvette C6.R, 2009 Le Mans Winner
- 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet
- 1960 Chevrolet Corvette, one of Briggs Cunningham’s trio of Corvettes that competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1960
- 1929 Duesenberg Model J
- 1973 Porsche 911 2.7 RS
- 1979 Kremer Porsche 935 K3, first place overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979.
- 1929 Ford “747” Bonneville racer
- 1962 Greer-Black-Prudhomme dragster
If you have a particularly favorite car you would like to see again, you can click on the car’s name above which will take you to that part of Bruce’s tour.
Vehicles in Bruce Meyer’s Garage Tour
1962 Shelby Cobra
- The very first production Shelby Cobra, chassis CSX 2001.
Watch the video of the 1962 Shelby Cobra below:
1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta Competition coupe
- Third overall in the 1961 24 hours of Le Mans and first in its class
Watch the video of the 1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta Competition coupe below:
1965 Bizzarrini A3/C
- Winner of its class in the 1965 24 hours of Le Mans and 9th overall.
Watch the video of the 1965 Bizzarrini A3/C below:
1929 Bentley 4½ Litre
Watch video of the 1929 Bentley 4½ Litre below:
1932 Ford Nickel Roadster Hot Rod
- Consists of an original Henry Ford body
Watch the video of the Nickel Roadster below:
1935 Bugatti Type 57
- Barn-find in France
Watch the video of the 1935 Bugatti Type 57 below:
1957 Ferrari 250 625/250 TRC Testa Rossa
- achieved first prize in more than half of the 50 competitions in which it was raced
Watch the video of the 1957 Ferrari 250 625/250 TRC Testa Rossa below:
2018 Ford GT
Watch the video of the 2018 Ford GT below:
1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4
Watch the video of the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 below:
2008 Corvette C6.R
Watch the video of the 2008 Corvette C6.R below:
1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet
Watch the video of the 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet below:
1960 Chevrolet Corvette
- one of three to be campaigned at the 24 Hours of Le Mans by Briggs Cunningham’s team
Watch the video of the 1960 Chevrolet Corvette below:
1929 Duesenberg Model J
Watch the video of the 1929 Duesenberg Model J below:
1973 Porsche 911 2.7 RS
Watch the video of the 1973 Porsche 911 2.7 RS below:
1979 Kremer Porsche 935 K3
Watch the video of the 1979 Kremer Porsche 935 K3 below:
1929 Ford “747” Bonneville racer
Watch the video of the 1929 Ford “747” Bonneville racer below:
1962 Greer-Black-Prudhomme Dragster
Watch the video of the 1962 Greer-Black-Prudhomme Dragster below:
We would like to thank the Petersen Museum and Bruce Meyer for creating such a fantastic garage tour for all to see.
[Source: Petersen Museum]
Leave a Comment