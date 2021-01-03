Garage Tour of Bruce Meyer’s Legendary Car Collection

The Petersen Museum continues to deliver outstanding content to the public despite the difficulties faced by the pandemic. A recent highlight provided by the Museum is a personal garage tour by Bruce Myer through his private car collection.

Meyer is internationally known for his passion and devotion to preserving hot rod history and historic motorsports. There is no more prominent advocate for the love of cars than Bruce Meyer. His energy for cars has influenced a whole generation of car enthusiasts.

Despite his breathtaking collection of cars, Bruce considers himself more of a car enthusiast rather than a collector of cars given his active involvement in the hobby for over 60 years now.

The below video, produced by the Petersen Museum, takes you through a virtual tour of Bruce Meyer’s marvelous collection of hotrods and unique cars.



The impressive list of cars in Bruce Meyer’s garage tour are as follows:

If you have a particularly favorite car you would like to see again, you can click on the car’s name above which will take you to that part of Bruce’s tour.

Vehicles in Bruce Meyer’s Garage Tour

1962 Shelby Cobra

Courtesy of the Petersen Museum

The very first production Shelby Cobra, chassis CSX 2001.

Watch the video of the 1962 Shelby Cobra below:

1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta Competition coupe

Courtesy of the Petersen Museum

Third overall in the 1961 24 hours of Le Mans and first in its class

Watch the video of the 1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta Competition coupe below:

1965 Bizzarrini A3/C

Courtesy of the Petersen Museum

Winner of its class in the 1965 24 hours of Le Mans and 9th overall.

Watch the video of the 1965 Bizzarrini A3/C below:

1929 Bentley 4½ Litre

Watch video of the 1929 Bentley 4½ Litre below:

1932 Ford Nickel Roadster Hot Rod

Courtesy of the Petersen Museum

Consists of an original Henry Ford body

Watch the video of the Nickel Roadster below:

1935 Bugatti Type 57

Barn-find in France

Watch the video of the 1935 Bugatti Type 57 below:

1957 Ferrari 250 625/250 TRC Testa Rossa

Courtesy of the Petersen Museum

achieved first prize in more than half of the 50 competitions in which it was raced

Watch the video of the 1957 Ferrari 250 625/250 TRC Testa Rossa below:

2018 Ford GT

Watch the video of the 2018 Ford GT below:

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

Watch the video of the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 below:

2008 Corvette C6.R

Watch the video of the 2008 Corvette C6.R below:

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet

Watch the video of the 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet below:

1960 Chevrolet Corvette

one of three to be campaigned at the 24 Hours of Le Mans by Briggs Cunningham’s team

Watch the video of the 1960 Chevrolet Corvette below:

1929 Duesenberg Model J

Watch the video of the 1929 Duesenberg Model J below:

1973 Porsche 911 2.7 RS

Watch the video of the 1973 Porsche 911 2.7 RS below:

1979 Kremer Porsche 935 K3

Courtesy of the Petersen Museum

Watch the video of the 1979 Kremer Porsche 935 K3 below:

1929 Ford “747” Bonneville racer

Watch the video of the 1929 Ford “747” Bonneville racer below:

1962 Greer-Black-Prudhomme Dragster

Courtesy of the Petersen Museum

Watch the video of the 1962 Greer-Black-Prudhomme Dragster below:

We would like to thank the Petersen Museum and Bruce Meyer for creating such a fantastic garage tour for all to see.

[Source: Petersen Museum]

