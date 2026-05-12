FOR SALE: 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Lightweight

A rare and competition-bred 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight will cross the block at Broad Arrow Auctions on May 17 with an estimate reaching $824,000, presenting collectors with one of the most historically compelling M471 “Lightweight” examples to emerge in recent years.

Chassis 9113601083 is one of only 200 factory-built RS Lightweight models produced during Porsche’s landmark homologation campaign for FIA Group competition, a program that would cement the Carrera RS 2.7 among the most celebrated driver-focused sports cars ever built.

Developed as a stripped-down competition variant of the 911, the Carrera RS 2.7 represented Porsche’s strategic return to homologated GT racing in meaningful production numbers. Each Lightweight was engineered with motorsport intent, emphasizing reduced mass, sharper handling, and track-ready performance. Unlike the more comfort-oriented Touring specification, the M471 package embodied Porsche’s purest interpretation of the RS formula.

This particular example stands apart due to its rich and fully documented competition history. Delivered new through Sonauto in Paris and originally finished in Light Yellow over Black leatherette, the car competed extensively in French rallying during the 1970s.

Most notably, it appeared in the 1973 Tour de France Automobile wearing its striking Sonauto/BP yellow-and-green racing livery, piloted by Francis Roussely and Jean-François Grobot. Historic images within the accompanying archive capture the RS at full attack during the event, reinforcing its authentic period racing pedigree.

The car’s provenance is further strengthened by ownership ties to legendary French endurance racer Guy Chasseuil and extensive documentation from respected Porsche authorities including Jürgen Barth and Kobus Cantraine. Restoration and preservation work carried out by marque specialists Maxted-Page culminated in the car’s return to its iconic Sonauto/BP presentation in 2016.

Now fitted with a correct type 911/83 2.7-liter flat-six and accompanied by FIA, ASI, and FIVA documentation, chassis 1083 represents an exceptionally usable and historically significant example of Porsche’s definitive homologation-era 911.

Source: Broad Arrow Auctions