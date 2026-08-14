FOR SALE: 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Now offered through Broad Arrow Private Sales, this 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari represents an exceptionally preserved example of Ferrari’s first hybrid hypercar flagship. Limited to 499 coupes, the LaFerrari paired a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 with Ferrari’s Formula One-derived HY-KERS system, using electric assistance not primarily for efficiency, but to deliver sharper performance and stronger overall powertrain response. The combined system produces 950 horsepower, comprising 788 hp from the V12 and 160 hp from the electric motor. With a dry weight of just 1,255 kilograms, the LaFerrari can accelerate from 0–60 mph in less than three seconds and exceed 217 mph.

Chassis 215448 is particularly noteworthy for its condition and provenance. Delivered new in December 2015 through Auto Pierre Sudan, Ferrari’s official agent in Zug, Switzerland, it has remained with its original owner and accumulated only 462 kilometers. Ferrari has maintained the car annually, while both its conventional and hybrid batteries were replaced by the factory in June 2026.

Its specification is equally remarkable. The car is finished in four-layer Piano Black, complemented by hand-painted Rosso Corsa pinstripes. Extensive carbon-fiber detailing includes the roof, hood flaps, mirror housings, fog lamps, and front and rear diffusers. The latter are finished in gloss carbon weave, while matte Grigio Canna di Fucile wheels feature carbon-fiber center caps and black brake calipers.

The cabin continues the bespoke theme with black Alcantara, Rosso Corsa stitching, red Cavallino embroidery, and an Alcantara steering wheel engraved “ARO” for its original owner. Matte Canna di Fucile air-vent surrounds complement the exterior specification. Additional equipment includes a suspension lifter, AFS headlights, integrated telemetry, and factory audio.

A Tubi Style Inconel straight-pipe exhaust currently enhances the V12’s character while reducing rear weight, although the original Ferrari sport exhaust is included for a return to factory specification. The accompanying Ferrari “Yellow Book” further documents the car’s original colors, interior, engine, and transmission numbers.

While low-mileage LaFerraris are inherently collectible, chassis 215448 stands apart through its single-owner history, exceptional preservation, and unusually comprehensive Tailor Made and Atelier specification. It is a particularly compelling example of Ferrari’s hybrid-era engineering and bespoke craftsmanship.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales