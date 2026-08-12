CURATED x RM Sotheby’s: “Only Original Once”

Originality cannot be recreated. Once it is lost, it is gone forever. That belief is the foundation of Only Original Once, a landmark collaboration between CURATED and RM Sotheby’s that brings together four of the most significant and exceptionally preserved Lamborghini road cars ever assembled for public sale.

Spanning more than three decades of Lamborghini history – from the Countach to the Diablo and Murciélago – each example has been selected not simply for its rarity, but for its extraordinary originality, provenance, and state of preservation. Every car is being offered publicly for the first time, representing a once-in-a-generation opportunity for collectors to acquire benchmark examples that have remained remarkably untouched since leaving Sant’Agata.

The collection

2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce – Offered publicly for the first time, this one-owner LP 670-4 SV has remained virtually unknown within collector circles, making it one of the true “ghost” cars of the Lamborghini world. Showing just 791 miles at the time of cataloging, it is one of only three U.S.-market Murciélago LP 670-4 SVs specified with the coveted low-drag “High Speed” rear wing and is believed to be one of only eight U.S. examples finished in Nero Aldebaran. Complete with its original books, tools, documentation, and window sticker, it stands among the most original Murciélago SVs ever to reach the market.

2003 Lamborghini Murciélago 40th Anniversary – One of only 50 examples built to commemorate Lamborghini’s 40th anniversary, this special-edition Murciélago was delivered new to the President of Lamborghini Toronto, who retained ownership from 2003 through 2020. Finished in the model-exclusive Verde Artemis with exposed carbon fiber accents and the distinctive asymmetric interior, it has covered approximately 6,700 miles at the time of cataloguing and is believed to be among the lowest-mileage examples remaining in North America. Powered by Lamborghini’s 6.2-liter V-12 and paired with the desirable six-speed manual transmission, it represents one of the most collectible and authentic early Murciélagos in existence.

1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S Series I by Bertone – Widely regarded as one of the finest preserved Countach LP400 S Series I examples in existence, this extraordinary car is one of only 50 first-series models built. Displaying just 1,803 kilometers (approximately 1,121 miles) at the time of cataloguing, it retains an astonishing level of originality, including its factory paint, interior, original Pirelli P7 tires, and European-specification bumpers. Believed to be the most original and least-driven first-series Countach ever offered publicly, it stands as a benchmark for preservation within the collector car world.

1991 Lamborghini Diablo – Finished in striking Bianco over Champagne, this exceptionally preserved Diablo is one of just six closed-roof examples produced in this rare specification. Having covered only 1,349 kilometers (approximately 838 miles) at the time of cataloguing, it remains an extraordinary time capsule, retaining its original factory paint and interior after spending many years within an important Canadian collection. As one of the most authentic early Diablos to emerge in recent memory, it captures Lamborghini’s defining 1990s supercar exactly as it left Sant’Agata.

“Originality is the one thing that can never be recreated,” said John Temerian, co-founder of CURATED. “Anyone can restore a Lamborghini. No one can make it original again. These four cars have survived exactly as they left the factory, preserving every detail that made them special from day one. That’s what makes this collection so significant. They’re not simply rare—they’re irreplaceable.”

Offered together under the banner Only Original Once, the collection reflects a shared philosophy between CURATED and RM Sotheby’s: that originality has become the ultimate measure of collectability. In an era where many of the world’s most desirable supercars have been restored, modified, or lost to time, these four Lamborghinis stand as enduring benchmarks of authenticity—preserved not only for today’s collectors, but for future generations.

Gallery

The CURATED x RMS Present | Only Original Once collection will be offered at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction on Saturday, August 15, during Monterey Car Week 2026. The vehicles will be available for preview from Wednesday at the Portola Hotel and Monterey Conference Centre.

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