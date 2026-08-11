FOR SALE: 1957 BMW 507 Roadster Series II

Now offered through RM Sotheby’s Private Sales, this 1957 BMW 507 Roadster Series II represents one of the most significant and collectible automobiles ever produced by BMW. Finished in Graphite Grey Metallic over beige leather, the U.S.-delivery example underwent a comprehensive restoration by Martini Garage in Heilbronn, Germany, between 2014 and 2015. It is one of just 218 Series II cars produced from a total of only 252 BMW 507 Roadsters built between 1956 and 1959.

Conceived largely through the influence of American automotive importer Max Hoffman, the 507 was BMW’s ambitious attempt to establish itself in the postwar luxury sports-car market, particularly in the crucial United States. The company combined an aluminum 3.2-liter V8 derived from its 501 and 502 sedans with a shortened and strengthened chassis based on the 503. Its mechanical architecture was complemented by an exceptionally elegant aluminum body designed by Albrecht von Goertz, with engineering input from BMW specialists Fritz Fiedler and Alex von Falkenhausen.

The 507 generated enormous enthusiasm when unveiled at the 1955 Frankfurt Motor Show, but escalating production costs pushed its American price above $9,000—far beyond Max Hoffman’s original target and considerably more than comparable Jaguars. Performance was respectable but did not match the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, with approximately 150 horsepower, a top speed around 122 mph, and a 0-to-60 mph time exceeding 11 seconds.

Despite its shortcomings in the marketplace, the 507 became extraordinarily rare. The first 34 cars were later designated Series I, while the remaining 218 became Series II models. These later cars incorporated several practical refinements, including a smaller 66-liter fuel tank that increased luggage capacity, a revised dashboard, improved seat adjustment, and a rear parcel shelf.

According to its BMW Classic Zertifikat, this example was completed in October 1957 and delivered several months later to its first owner, Abraham Eckert of Langhorne, Pennsylvania. After returning to Europe, it was registered in the Netherlands before being acquired by Ulrich Berberich-Martini in 2013. Martini Garage subsequently performed its extensive restoration, reportedly costing approximately €350,000, with restoration photographs included in the accompanying history file.

Acquired by a U.S. collector in 2015 and later shown at the 2017 Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance, the 507 has since remained carefully maintained. Its elegant specification, limited production, documented restoration, and historical significance make it an exceptional representation of BMW’s most important 1950s sports car—and a compelling centerpiece for any serious collection.

Source: RM Sotheby’s