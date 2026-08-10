Gordon Murray Automotive

Overview: Gordon Murray S1 LM

A jaw-dropping modern interpretation of the legendary McLaren F1 Le Mans heritage

Rex McAfee

The Gordon Murray S1 LM is an extraordinary modern interpretation of the legendary McLaren F1’s Le Mans heritage.

Created by Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, the S1 LM combines extreme lightweight engineering with a naturally aspirated 4.3-liter Cosworth V12 producing approximately 730 PS.

Revving to an astonishing 12,100 rpm, it sends power through a six-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels. Weighing less than 986 kilograms, the S1 LM delivers an exceptional power-to-weight ratio while retaining Murray’s signature central driving position. Production is limited to just five cars, making it one of the rarest and most desirable modern supercars ever created.

Gordon Murray S1 LM — Statistics

Specification S1 LM
Engine 4.3-liter naturally aspirated V12
Power ~730 PS @ 11,500 rpm
Torque ~470 Nm @ 9,000 rpm
Maximum rpm 12,100 rpm
Transmission 6-speed manual
Drive Rear-wheel drive
Weight <986 kg / 2,174 lb
Dry weight <957 kg / 2,110 lb
Power-to-weight ~763 PS/tonne
Engine weight 178 kg
Seating 3, central driver
Production 5 cars

The technical figures come from Gordon Murray Special Vehicles’ specification sheet; independent reporting confirms the five-car production run.

See also

One remarkable footnote: an S1 LM sold at auction in November 2025 for $20.63 million, setting a record for a new car sold at auction outside a charity-only sale. (roadandtrack.com)

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Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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