Overview: Gordon Murray S1 LM

The Gordon Murray S1 LM is an extraordinary modern interpretation of the legendary McLaren F1’s Le Mans heritage.

Created by Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, the S1 LM combines extreme lightweight engineering with a naturally aspirated 4.3-liter Cosworth V12 producing approximately 730 PS.

Revving to an astonishing 12,100 rpm, it sends power through a six-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels. Weighing less than 986 kilograms, the S1 LM delivers an exceptional power-to-weight ratio while retaining Murray’s signature central driving position. Production is limited to just five cars, making it one of the rarest and most desirable modern supercars ever created.

Gordon Murray S1 LM — Statistics

Specification S1 LM Engine 4.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 Power ~730 PS @ 11,500 rpm Torque ~470 Nm @ 9,000 rpm Maximum rpm 12,100 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual Drive Rear-wheel drive Weight <986 kg / 2,174 lb Dry weight <957 kg / 2,110 lb Power-to-weight ~763 PS/tonne Engine weight 178 kg Seating 3, central driver Production 5 cars

The technical figures come from Gordon Murray Special Vehicles’ specification sheet; independent reporting confirms the five-car production run.

One remarkable footnote: an S1 LM sold at auction in November 2025 for $20.63 million, setting a record for a new car sold at auction outside a charity-only sale. (roadandtrack.com)

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