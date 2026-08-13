FOR SALE: 1979 BMW M1

Now available through RM Sotheby’s Private Sales, this 1979 BMW M1 represents one of the most historically significant examples of BMW’s first and only production supercar. Conceived in the late 1970s to challenge Porsche’s dominance, the M1 originated under BMW Motorsport chief Jochen Neerpasch as a purpose-built racing machine. BMW initially turned to Lamborghini for development assistance, but financial difficulties at the Italian manufacturer prompted BMW to bring the project in-house in 1978.

Despite that change, the M1 remained an international collaboration. Giorgetto Giugiaro styled its fiberglass body at Italdesign, TIR manufactured the bodywork, Marchesi assembled the tubular-steel chassis, and Italdesign integrated the structure before the cars were sent to Germany. There, Baur installed Paul Rosche’s hand-built 3.5-liter M88/1 inline-six, creating the mechanical heart of BMW’s groundbreaking supercar.

Produced between 1978 and 1981, the M1 became the first BMW developed entirely under Motorsport division supervision and the inaugural model to carry the legendary “M” designation. Of the 453 examples produced, 56 were race-prepared cars, while 397 road cars helped satisfy homologation requirements.

This example, chassis number 4301011, is the 11th M1 produced and one of only three retained by BMW specifically for press use. Completed in late 1978 and registered to BMW’s German press fleet in January 1979, it provided journalists with early access to the company’s most ambitious road car. Finished in Dark Blue Metallic—its original color—it is reportedly the only BMW press M1 delivered in blue, with just 59 examples receiving the shade during production. Period evidence indicates it appeared under the registration plates “MAW 3064” and “MTT 8459,” and it is believed to have featured in BMW’s promotional material.

After leaving BMW in 1981, the M1 was imported and federalized for California, remaining with one owner for more than three decades. It later returned to Germany before undergoing an extensive mechanical restoration by Dutch specialist Oldenzaal Classics. Approximately 450 hours were invested, including comprehensive rebuilds of the engine, transmission, differential, water pump, starter, alternator, and Kugelfischer fuel-injection system. Suspension bushings, Pirelli tires, and numerous interior components were also renewed.

With its documented BMW press history, exceptionally early production status, unique blue finish, and substantial mechanical restoration, this M1 stands among the most important surviving examples of BMW’s Motorsport heritage. For enthusiasts who remember the M1 as the car that defined BMW’s transformation into a high-performance manufacturer, its historical significance is difficult to overstate.

Source: RM Sotheby’s