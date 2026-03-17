FOR SALE: 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Coupe

The Bugatti Veyron set a new standard for supercars, becoming the world’s fastest production car and reviving one of the most historic performance brands. Its W16 engine—effectively two V8s sharing one crankcase—used four turbochargers and 64 valves to produce 1,001 hp at 6,000 rpm and 922 lb-ft of torque from just 2,200 rpm. Despite weighing 4,163 pounds, the Veyron could accelerate from 0–60 mph in 2.5 seconds and reach a record-setting top speed of 250 mph.

Braking came from large carbon-ceramic discs with eight-piston calipers in front and six-piston calipers at the rear. To manage its power, the car used all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 PAX run-flat tires provided grip on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

Only 450 Veyrons were built over an 11-year production run, including 300 coupes, 252 of which were in the original 16.4 specification. This 2008 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe, chassis 230, is offered through Broad Arrow Private Sales and features a rare single-tone metallic gray finish instead of the usual two-tone scheme.

The exterior is accented by body-colored mirrors, polished aluminum door handles, and a chrome exhaust outlet. Inside, a black leather cabin with a turned aluminum center console creates a subtle, refined look that highlights the car’s performance and heritage.

Originally delivered to Switzerland, the car has remained in Europe and was purchased by its current Belgian owner in 2023. Service records and the booklet confirm maintenance exclusively by authorized Bugatti dealers, and the seller will include a complimentary service at Bugatti Belgium valued at €22,000.

The car comes with original delivery items, including the Speed Key, owner’s book, and emergency kit, along with service invoices, registration papers, a February 2026 inspection certificate, and a Bugatti certificate of conformity. With under 29,000 km recorded, it is a well-kept example suited for both collection and driving.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales