FOR SALE: 2005 Porsche Carrera GT

The Porsche Carrera GT is one of the most defining analogue supercars of its era. This 2005 example is expected to bring as much as $2.9 million at RM Sotheby’s Monaco sale on April 25. It is one of 1,270 units produced and among just 232 finished in the rare Basalt Black Metallic.

At its heart is a race-derived 5.7-liter V10 delivering 605 hp, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox distinguished by its signature wooden shift knob. Performance is formidable, with 0–100 km/h in 3.57 seconds and a top speed approaching 330 km/h.

Advanced engineering features include a carbon-fiber monocoque and subframe, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a compact triple-disc carbon clutch. Magnesium center-lock wheels were color-coded to ensure proper installation.

This particular car, chassis 0761, was delivered new to Denmark in May 2005, finished in Basalt Black over Dark Grey leather. It has covered 20,758 km and maintains a complete Porsche dealer service record. Acquired by its current owner in 2012 with fewer than 8,000 km, it has since averaged under 1,000 km per year.

A comprehensive service in April 2025 at Porsche Center Copenhagen included new brake pads, fluid replacement, four Michelin Cup tires, and completion of a suspension-related recall, totaling around $20k. The car has traveled just 18 km since.

Source: RM Sotheby’s