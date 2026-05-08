FOR SALE: 1965 Shelby GT350R Fastback

Among the most historically significant American competition Mustangs ever built, this 1965 Shelby GT350R Fastback bearing chassis SFM5R106 is set to cross the block at Mecum Auctions on May 16. One of just 34 production-spec GT350R models constructed by Shelby American, this rare factory racer represents the pinnacle of Carroll Shelby’s mid-1960s SCCA dominance and remains an exceptionally preserved piece of motorsport history.

Originally delivered new through Jack Loftus Ford in Hinsdale, Illinois, the car was ordered by accomplished Corvette racer Richard “Dick” Jordan following his graduation from the Carroll Shelby School of High Performance Driving at Riverside.

Built at Ford’s San Jose assembly plant before final race preparation at Shelby American’s Los Angeles facility under GT350 project manager Chuck Cantwell, SFM5R106 emerged as a full-competition R-Model on June 21, 1965. Power comes from its original Shelby-modified 289 cubic-inch HiPo V-8, dyno-rated at 325 horsepower and paired with a Borg-Warner T10M four-speed manual transmission.

Key competition hardware includes a Holley four-barrel carburetor, Cobra high-rise intake manifold, Tri-Y headers, oil cooler, heavy-duty radiator, front disc brakes, fiberglass front apron, brake-cooling ducts, and the factory-specified 4.11 rear axle. Notably, the car retains rare original Plexiglas windows and rides on period-correct American Racing 15×7-inch wheels.

Jordan campaigned the car extensively at Road America, Lynndale Farms, Clermont, and Wilmot Raceway before placing it into storage in the early 1970s. Subsequent custodians, including noted Shelby authority Colin Comer, preserved the car with an uncompromising restoration using original and NOS components.

With fewer than 5,000 miles displayed and Cantwell’s signature still visible beneath the hood, SFM5R106 stands today as one of the finest surviving examples of Shelby’s legendary GT350R competition program.

Source: Mecum Auctions