FOR SALE: 2005 Maserati MC12

Set to cross the block with Mecum Auctions on May 16, this 2005 Maserati MC12 represents one of the most exclusive homologation specials of the modern era—an ultra-low mileage example showing just 515 kilometers from new. Fully U.S. EPA-certified and accompanied by a Washington State title, the car offers rare accessibility within the American collector market for a model typically constrained by regulatory limitations.

First revealed at the 2004 Geneva International Motor Show, the MC12 marked Maserati’s emphatic return to top-tier GT competition. Developed in close technical alignment with the Ferrari Enzo, the MC12 was engineered as both a road-going homologation car and a motorsport weapon.

Of the 50 “Stradale” units produced between 2004 and 2005, this example belongs to the second and final batch of 25 cars, revised to comply with updated FIA dimensional regulations by reducing overall length.

Beneath its dramatically sculpted carbon fiber bodywork lies a stress-bearing chassis constructed from carbon fiber and Nomex honeycomb, underscoring the car’s uncompromising motorsport pedigree. At its core is the Ferrari-derived 6.0-liter Tipo M144A V-12, mounted in a mid-engine configuration and producing 630 horsepower.

Advanced materials—including an aluminum crankcase and titanium connecting rods—highlight the engine’s lightweight, high-performance design. Power is routed through a 6-speed Cambiocorsa automated manual transmission, operated via steering-column-mounted paddle shifters.

Dynamic capability is equally formidable. The MC12 employs an independent double-wishbone suspension system front and rear, incorporating anti-dive and anti-squat geometries to optimize stability under braking and acceleration. Braking performance is managed by Brembo cross-drilled and ventilated discs at all four corners, delivering the stopping power necessary for a car once regarded as the fastest road-going Maserati ever built.

Finished in the marque’s signature Bianco Fuji with Blu Victory accents over a Blu leather interior trimmed in silver and gray Brightex, this MC12 also features a removable hard top—adding a layer of versatility to its otherwise track-focused design. With its combination of extreme rarity, direct lineage to one of Ferrari’s most celebrated platforms, and competition-bred engineering, this example serves as a highly significant offering within the modern collector car landscape.

Source: Mecum Auctions