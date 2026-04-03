FOR SALE: 2004 Ferrari Enzo

Set to cross the auction block at RM Sotheby’s ucpoming Monaco Auction on 25 April, this 2004 Ferrari Enzo comes with an estimate of around $5.5 million–$6 million and represents one of the most desirable specifications of Ferrari’s early-2000s flagship.

Introduced at the 2002 Paris Motor Show, the Enzo followed icons like the 288 GTO, F40, and F50, raising the bar with Formula 1-derived engineering. Its carbon-fiber construction, active aerodynamics, and advanced suspension system were paired with a 6.0-liter Tipo F140 V-12 producing 660 horsepower, enabling 0–100 km/h in 3.65 seconds and a top speed of 350 km/h.

This example is one of just nine factory-finished in Argento Nürburgring—and among only five paired with a Rosso leather interior. It is also the sole silver Enzo delivered new to the United Kingdom via Maranello Concessionaires Ltd. It later spent time in continental Europe and has been meticulously maintained throughout its life.

Certified by Ferrari Classiche in May 2019 and accompanied by its “Red Book,” the car boasts a comprehensive service history from leading Ferrari dealers and specialists, including Maranello Sales, Garage Zenith SA, Charles Pozzi, DK Engineering, and most recently Lecoq Paris, which serviced the car and fitted new Pirelli tires in January 2026.

Chassis 37754 further stands out with options including large seats, four-point harnesses, and a Rosso rev counter. With just over 19,000 kilometers recorded, it is offered with its original books, tools, luggage set, and a detailed history file. A former magazine cover car, this rare Enzo presents a compelling opportunity for collectors seeking a standout example of Ferrari’s legendary “Big Six.”

Source: RM Sotheby’s