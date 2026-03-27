FOR SALE: 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary

Introduced in 1974, the legendary Lamborghini Countach saw production of just over 2,000 units before concluding its run in 1990 with the celebrated 25th Anniversary Edition—a fitting tribute marking the silver jubilee of Automobili Lamborghini.

Just 657 examples of the Anniversary Edition were built. This particular car, currently listed on Bring a Trailer, shows only 1,100 kilometers from new. Finished in Rosso over Nero leather, it features an Alpine audio system, VDO digital clock, electronic climate control, and the signature gated shifter.

Evolving from the Countach 5000QV, the 25th Anniversary model benefited from more than 500 revisions, making it the most refined version of the iconic supercar. Exterior updates included a subtly raised front end, integrated brake cooling ducts, a redesigned rear bumper, and more pronounced lower-body cladding with functional strakes and revised air intakes.

Inside, comfort was noticeably improved with a redesigned steering wheel, power-operated seats and windows, and a significantly upgraded air-conditioning system. Mechanical upgrades to the chassis and suspension, paired with O.Z. Racing wheels and Pirelli tires, enhanced handling. Power came from a fuel-injected 5.2-liter V-12 producing 455 horsepower, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Countach remains one of Lamborghini’s most iconic creations—an audacious follow-up to the groundbreaking Lamborghini Miura. Its radical design and performance helped define the modern supercar, cementing its place as one of the most evocative and influential machines ever built.

Source: Bring a Trailer