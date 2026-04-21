FOR SALE: 1989 Ferrari F40

A landmark of supercar history, this 1989 Ferrari F40 is set to headline RM Sotheby’s upcoming Monaco auction on 25 April, where it will be offered without reserve and is expected to fetch somewhere between $4,100,000 – $4,700,000.

Finished in the iconic Rosso Corsa over Rosso Stoffa Vigogna, this European-specification example is among the most desirable configurations, presented in “non-cat, non-adjust” form. Delivered new to Belgium in December 1989 via Garage Francorchamps, it has had just two private owners from new and shows a remarkably low 1,799 kilometres at the time of cataloguing.

Ordered in June 1989, the car was completed later that year and returned to its supplying dealer for service in June 1990. Shortly thereafter, it was taken off the road and preserved in dry storage for nearly three decades, contributing significantly to its exceptional originality.

In 2021, the F40 was acquired by its second owner and entrusted to Michelotto Automobili for a comprehensive recommissioning. Completed between 2022 and 2024 at a cost exceeding €165,000, the work included a full overhaul of the fuel system, turbochargers, braking components, suspension, and drivetrain, while carefully preserving the car’s original finishes wherever possible.

Importantly, the car retains its matching-numbers chassis, body, engine, and gearbox, and is accompanied by an extensive history file, including a report by noted Ferrari authority Marcel Massini.

Famously the final model approved by Enzo Ferrari, the F40 remains one of the marque’s most revered creations. With its exceptional provenance, low mileage, and meticulous recommissioning, this example represents a rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest surviving iterations of Ferrari’s definitive 20th-century supercar.

Source: RM Sotheby’s