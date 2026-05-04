FOR SALE: 1983 Porsche 935/84 Race Car

Few machines embody the raw, transitional ferocity of early-1980s American endurance racing like this remarkable Porsche 935/84 currently listed for sale on Bring a Trailer. Originally constructed as a 935 L-1 and campaigned by Bob Akin Motor Racing in the 1982 IMSA GT Championship, this chassis carries a layered competition history shaped by both adversity and innovation.

A qualifying crash at the season finale, with Derek Bell at the wheel, necessitated a complete reconstruction, prompting Dave Klym of FABCAR to reimagine the car using salvaged components into what would become known as “The Last 935.”

The car then debuted in November 1983 at Daytona, the 935/84 immediately proved its pedigree with a second-place finish, before continuing a competitive IMSA campaign through 1986. Its motorsport résumé includes a notable fifth-place finish at the 1985 24 Hours of Daytona under Akin’s stewardship.

Technically, the car reflects the evolutionary endpoint of the 935 lineage. Beneath its Kremer K4-inspired fiberglass bodywork—designed by Herbert Schaupp—lies a tubular steel chassis paired with a hybrid suspension setup combining Kremer K3 rear geometry and a “Moby Dick”-style front end.

Power comes from a 3.2-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six derived from the original Type 930 engine, equipped with KKK turbochargers and Bosch fuel injection, driving the rear wheels through a four-speed transaxle.

Restored in 2007 and later piloted by Patrick Long at Rennsport Reunion V, this singular 935/84 stands as both a historical artifact and a fully realized competition machine—an enduring symbol of privateer ingenuity at the twilight of the turbocharged Group 5 era.

Source: Bring a Trailer